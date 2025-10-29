Live: Complete Starbucks (SBUX) Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Starbucks heads into earnings with expectations for a 30% year-over-year EPS drop amid continued margin pressure.

Analysts expect FY2026 earnings to rebound more than 20%, putting focus on the credibility of the recovery narrative.

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell today. The coffee chain enters the release with expectations tempered by two consecutive quarterly misses and investor scrutiny of its ongoing turnaround plan. CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy, introduced in early 2025, is now rolling through U.S. stores, emphasizing operational consistency, partner morale, and renewed customer connection.

After a year marked by sales softness and higher labor costs, this quarter represents a critical checkpoint. Investors want to see if early operational reforms can stabilize comparable sales and set the stage for a margin rebound in 2026. Shares have struggled this year, hovering in the low-$80s range after peaking above $100 in late 2024, as execution risk remains top of mind.

What to Expect When Starbucks Reports

Metric Estimate YoY Change Analyst Range Revenue (Q4 FY2025) $9.35 B +3.1% $9.13 B – $9.82 B EPS (Normalized) $0.55 –30.9% $0.45 – $0.73 FY2025 Revenue $36.97 B +2.2% $36.74 B – $37.43 B FY2025 EPS $2.16 –34.8% $2.05 – $2.31 FY2026 EPS $2.60 +20.4% $2.03 – $3.31

Key Areas to Watch When Starbucks Reports