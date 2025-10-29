Live: Complete Starbucks (SBUX) Earnings Coverage
Key Points
- Starbucks heads into earnings with expectations for a 30% year-over-year EPS drop amid continued margin pressure.
- Analysts expect FY2026 earnings to rebound more than 20%, putting focus on the credibility of the recovery narrative.
Live Updates
Starbucks Stock Up 2.02%, What You Need to Know
Starbucks’ Q4 confirms that Niccol’s operational reset is gaining traction. Traffic stabilization, early efficiency wins, and credible international growth offset ongoing cost pressure. The market reaction suggests investors now believe the worst of the U.S. downturn is over.
Here are the big update for the quarter:
- Global comp sales positive for the first time in nearly two years.
- Flat U.S. comps after a 2% decline in Q3 — an early proof point for the Green Apron service model.
- International strength with 9% revenue growth and 6% higher transactions.
- Operating margin down 500 bps YoY, but sequential stabilization signals cost peak has passed.
- 627 store closures tied to the restructuring plan; 40,990 total stores now open.
- Dividend maintained at $0.62 per share — the 62nd consecutive quarterly payout.
A clean quarter for execution and optics. With comps turning positive and margin pressure easing, the +3.18% after-hours gain signals that confidence is slowly returning to the Starbucks turnaround story.
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Estimate
|Post-Earnings Consensus
|Change
|Sentiment
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$36.97 B
|$37.2 B
|Raised
|Positive
|FY 2025 EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$2.16
|$2.13
|Flat
|Neutral
|FY 2026 EPS (Outlook)
|$2.60
|~$2.65
|Raised
|Positive
Key Operating Highlights
|KPI
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|YoY Change
|Commentary
|Global Comps
|+1 %
|–5 %
|+600 bps
|First positive comp in 7 quarters — traffic stabilization achieved.
|U.S. Comps
|0 %
|–6 %
|+600 bps
|Flat overall but turned positive in late Q4.
|China Comps
|+2 %
|–14 %
|+1,600 bps
|9 % transaction growth offset 7 % lower ticket.
|International Revenue
|$2.07 B
|$1.89 B
|+9 %
|Strong store growth (+4 %) and traffic (+6 %).
|North America Revenue
|$6.90 B
|$6.69 B
|+3 %
|Net new stores +4 %, offset by restructuring.
|Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
|9.4 %
|14.4 %
|–500 bps
|Labor and restructuring drag; stabilizing sequentially.
The comp turnaround and improving traffic in the U.S. and China validate that the Back to Starbucks playbook, operational simplification, service redesign, and partner re-engagement, is beginning to work.
Starbucks Shares Move Higher After Earnings
Starbucks shares are up 3.18% after hours following a stronger-than-expected Q4 that marked the company’s first quarter of global comp growth in seven quarters — a sign the Back to Starbucks turnaround is gaining traction.
Revenue rose 5% year over year to $9.6 billion, slightly above consensus ($9.35 B), while non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.52, beating the $0.55 estimate midpoint thanks to disciplined cost management and flat U.S. comps that turned positive in late September.
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|YoY Change
|Beat / Miss
|Revenue
|$9.60 B
|$9.35 B
|+5%
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.52
|$0.55 E
|–35%
|⚖️ In Line
|Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
|9.4 %
|—
|–500 bps
|—
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$133 M
|—
|–85%
|—
The 3% after-hours gain reflects relief that traffic trends have stabilized and early returns from the Back to Starbucks initiatives are visible. Investors had braced for another miss, but Q4 showed tangible operating momentum and credible progress toward margin recovery.
Management Commentary
“We’re a year into our Back to Starbucks strategy, and it’s clear that our turnaround is taking hold,” said CEO Brian Niccol. “Our return to global comp growth and the momentum we’re building give me confidence we’re on the right path.”
Interpretation: Niccol’s tone was notably confident — signaling that structural changes in store operations and partner engagement are delivering results ahead of expectations. CFO Cathy Smith emphasized this remains a multi-year process but reiterated discipline on cost levers and a renewed focus on sustainable growth.
Guidance Update
|Metric
|FY 2025 (New)
|FY 2025 (Prior)
|Direction
|Commentary
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$37.2 B
|$36.97 B (E)
|Flat / In Line
|Slightly above expectations with constant-currency +3% growth.
|FY 2025 EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$2.13
|$2.16 E
|Flat
|Restructuring and cost inflation offset efficiency gains.
|FY 2026 EPS Outlook
|—
|$2.60 E
|Raised Implied
|20%+ YoY rebound expected as cost base normalizes.
Management refrained from giving formal FY 2026 guidance but highlighted tailwinds from the Green Apron rollout and cost leverage expected to rebuild margins toward the high single digits in FY 2026.
Earnings History and Stock Reaction
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q3 2025
|–23.1%
|–6.3%
|–7.4%
|–5.8%
|Q2 2025
|–14.6%
|–4.9%
|–3.2%
|–1.0%
|Q1 2025
|+3.0%
|+1.5%
|+4.2%
|+5.7%
|Q4 2024
|–10.1%
|–1.8%
|–0.9%
|+1.3%
Average 7-Day Post-Earnings Move: –2.1%
Starbucks has missed consensus in three of the past four quarters, each time followed by short-term weakness as investors recalibrated profit expectations.
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell today. The coffee chain enters the release with expectations tempered by two consecutive quarterly misses and investor scrutiny of its ongoing turnaround plan. CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy, introduced in early 2025, is now rolling through U.S. stores, emphasizing operational consistency, partner morale, and renewed customer connection.
After a year marked by sales softness and higher labor costs, this quarter represents a critical checkpoint. Investors want to see if early operational reforms can stabilize comparable sales and set the stage for a margin rebound in 2026. Shares have struggled this year, hovering in the low-$80s range after peaking above $100 in late 2024, as execution risk remains top of mind.
What to Expect When Starbucks Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Analyst Range
|Revenue (Q4 FY2025)
|$9.35 B
|+3.1%
|$9.13 B – $9.82 B
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.55
|–30.9%
|$0.45 – $0.73
|FY2025 Revenue
|$36.97 B
|+2.2%
|$36.74 B – $37.43 B
|FY2025 EPS
|$2.16
|–34.8%
|$2.05 – $2.31
|FY2026 EPS
|$2.60
|+20.4%
|$2.03 – $3.31
Key Areas to Watch When Starbucks Reports
-
Green Apron Service Rollout- The new operating model launches systemwide this quarter, standardizing staffing, service sequencing, and technology (SmartQ). Early pilots drove double-digit improvements in transaction speed and customer satisfaction. Investors will watch for confirmation that these results scale across the U.S. footprint.
-
U.S. Comparable Store Sales- Comps fell 2% last quarter, with transactions down roughly 4%. Management noted improving trends by quarter-end and a higher percentage of stores posting positive morning transactions. Any move back to flat or positive comps could mark the bottom in the domestic slowdown.
-
International and China Momentum- International revenue hit a record $2 billion in Q3, with China comps up 2% and transactions up 6%. Starbucks is exploring a strategic partnership in China to accelerate long-term growth. Progress here would reinforce diversification beyond the U.S. turnaround story.
-
Margin and Cost Structure- Operating margin fell 650 bps year-over-year in Q3 to 10.1%. CFO Cathy Smith cited $0.5 billion in incremental labor investment tied to the turnaround, partially offset by early cost-reduction work. The trajectory of store-level profitability will be a decisive signal.
-
Reimagined Rewards Program and Innovation Pipeline- Management is preparing a loyalty relaunch for early 2026 to reduce discount reliance and enhance personalization. At the same time, menu innovation—including protein cold foam and new baked-case items—is designed to re-energize afternoon sales and improve value perception.