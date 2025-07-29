Live Coverage: Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat 3Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX) is set to report fiscal Q3 2025 results after the bell, with Wall Street expecting modest sequential improvement from a weak Q2. Shares are flat YTD, as its “Back to Starbucks” strategy has yet to yield material top-line or margin recovery. This quarter will test investor patience, especially around traffic trends, partner engagement, and early returns on reworked store formats and AI deployment.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $9.50 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $0.84

– FY 2025 Revenue: $37.29 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $2.88

Compared to FY2024, those figures imply flat to slightly positive revenue growth (+1–2%) and a potential double-digit EPS decline, depending on Q4 recovery

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

U.S. Traffic and Store Productivity- North America drives 70%+ of operating income.

CEO Brian Niccol cited signs of a “green wave” in partner morale and early stabilization in U.S. traffic. Investors need tangible proof — positive comp transactions, improved peak throughput, and staffing model ROI.

Mobile, Order Sequencing, and App Enhancements- AI is central to the “Back to Starbucks” execution layer.

Starbucks began scaling its new order sequencing engine and Green Apron model to 2,000+ stores in May. Management said it cut peak wait times by 2 minutes in pilots — today’s call will reveal scale and stickiness.

Summer LTOs and Menu Innovation Impact – Starbucks’ growth hinges on beverage-driven traffic.

The summer campaign includes return of Refreshers with Pearls, a Horchata Oat Milkshake, and new Frappuccino variants. Analysts will seek comp lift from these launches vs. last year’s offerings.

China and International Recovery- International comps have been weak and volatile.

Q2 showed mixed results — Japan and the Middle East were strong, while China faced pricing headwinds. Updates on China’s sugar-free rollout and loyalty recovery will be closely watched.

What To Track

KPI Q2 FY25 Q3 FY25E Trend Global Comp Sales -1% ~0% to +1% ↗ slight U.S. Transaction Growth -4% -2% to flat ↗ improving Global Store Count (net adds) +213 stores +200–250 est. ↔ steady

What Changed Since Q2

EPS guidance pressure emerged after a -14.6% Q2 EPS miss.

North American comp declines stabilized but remain negative.

Green Apron labor model scaled to 2,000+ stores starting May.

Menu innovation and digital enhancements launched in June/July.

How Starbucks Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q2 FY25 ❌ -14.6% -3.2% -5.6% -6.1% Q1 FY25 ✅ +3.0% +2.1% +3.7% +4.0% Q4 FY24 ❌ -10.1% -2.5% -4.0% -4.9% Q3 FY24 ✅ 0.0% +0.4% +1.2% +1.0%

Starbucks has averaged a -1.2% stock move 7 days post-earnings over the past four quarters.

