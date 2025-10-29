Live: MercadoLibre (MELI) Earnings Coverage
Key Points
- MercadoLibre reports Q3 2025 earnings after the close with expectations for double-digit top-line growth led by Brazil and Mexico.
Live Updates
Takeaway From MercadoLibre Earnings
MercadoLibre remains the premier digital ecosystem in Latin America — but the path to sustainable margin expansion is uneven given the macro backdrop. Investors appear to be interpreting Q3 as “growth intact, profitability deferred,”.
Here are the big changes from last quarter:
- GMV and items sold hit multi-year highs, led by Brazil’s shipping incentives.
- Fintech scale accelerating: TPV +54% FXN, AUM +83%, Credit +89%.
- Margins compressed due to Argentina FX losses and shipping/marketing investments.
- Credit quality stable: NPLs < 7%, coverage 105%.
- Free cash flow $206 M, impacted by $1.7 B reinvested into credit portfolio expansion.
- Net debt/EBITDA 1.19×, modest leverage increase from Pago funding growth.
A solid “beat on growth, miss on margins” quarter. MELI’s ability to compound fintech and marketplace scale remains unmatched, but macro friction keeps valuation sensitive. The small post-market dip reflects balanced sentiment rather than lost confidence.
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Estimate
|Post-Earnings Consensus
|Change
|Sentiment
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$28.22 B
|$28.4 B
|📈 Raised
|Positive
|FY 2025 EPS
|$43.10
|~$42.50
|⚖️ Slight Down
|Neutral
|FY 2026 EPS
|$65.07
|~$64.00
|⚖️ Flat
|Neutral
MercadoLibre Down After Earnings
MercadoLibre shares slipped 0.74% after hours following another quarter of strong top-line growth but softer bottom-line execution. The company reported revenue of $7.41 billion (+39.5% YoY), slightly ahead of the $7.21 B consensus, while net income fell to $421 million (5.7% margin) as higher FX losses and tax expenses weighed on profitability.
Commerce and fintech both posted double-digit growth, but operating margin declined 70 bps to 9.8% and net margin fell 180 bps YoY, reflecting pressure from logistics and credit funding.
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|YoY Change
|Beat / Miss
|Revenue
|$7.41 B
|$7.21 B
|+39.5 %
|Beat
|EPS (Normalized)
|N/A (Net Inc $421 M)
|$9.30 E
|+19.7 % YoY est.
|In Line
|Operating Income
|$724 M
|—
|+30 % (est.)
|—
|Operating Margin
|9.8 %
|—
|–70 bps
|—
|Net Margin
|5.7 %
|—
|–180 bps
|—
MELI’s Q3 proved growth is still firing on all cylinders, but margin compression from Argentina’s macro and rising funding costs capped sentiment. The after-hours dip looks more like digestion after a hot run than concern about fundamentals.
Management Commentary
“Growth reached another record high since Q1’21. In Brazil, our decision to lower the free shipping threshold led to the highest quarterly addition of unique buyers in our history,” the company noted in its presentation.
CFO Pedro Arnt highlighted that both commerce and fintech segments delivered strong YoY expansion — with GMV up 35% FX-neutral and TPV up 54% FX-neutral — even as NIMAL compressed modestly to 21%.
MELI continues to balance market-share capture and margin discipline. The strategic free-shipping expansion is clearly paying off in Brazil, but higher funding costs and FX volatility across Argentina trimmed profitability optics.
Guidance & Management Tone
|Metric
|Management Tone
|Commentary
|Commerce Growth
|Confident
|GMV growth re-accelerated to +35% FXN YoY; item growth +39%.
|Fintech Growth
|Strong
|TPV +54% FXN YoY, AUM +83%, credit +89%.
|Margins
|Cautious
|Margin compression acknowledged; mix shift toward financing and shipping incentives.
|Credit Quality
|Stable
|NPL < 7% (15–90 days), coverage 105%.
MercadoLibre reaffirmed its dual-engine model of commerce and fintech expansion — but with clear acknowledgment that profitability may fluctuate as it scales credit and logistics.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) will report third-quarter results after the bell Tuesday.
Last quarter, MELI posted revenue of $6.79 billion, up 30% year-on-year, but missed EPS forecasts as normalized earnings came in at $10.31 versus consensus of $11.75, a 12% downside surprise. Despite the margin pressure from free-shipping and marketing campaigns, management reiterated confidence that these initiatives will accelerate user engagement and long-term monetization.
CFO Martin de los Santos highlighted record operating income of $825 million, even as the company launched large-scale campaigns for Mercado Pago and lowered shipping thresholds in Brazil. Commerce President Ariel Szarfsztejn confirmed those actions lifted item growth in Brazil by 34% year-over-year in June while deepening engagement across new and existing buyers.
What to Expect When MELI Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|YoY Change
|Analysts
|Revenue
|$7.21 billion
|+35.7%
|14
|EPS (Normalized)
|$9.30
|+19.7%
|10
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$28.22 billion
|+35.8%
|25
|FY 2025 EPS
|$43.10
|+14.6%
|18
|FY 2026 EPS
|$65.07
|+49.5%
|21
Key Areas to Watch
1. Brazil’s Free-Shipping Strategy and GMV Elasticity
The June shipping threshold cut from BRL 79 to BRL 19 boosted item growth but pressured near-term margins. Investors will focus on whether rising engagement offsets those costs through higher order frequency and conversion.
2. Fintech Scale and Credit Quality
Mercado Pago’s active users rose to 68 million with assets under management more than doubling year-on-year. The credit portfolio hit $9.3 billion, up 91%, while NPLs under 90 days fell below 7%. Analysts will watch if that trend continues amid macro tightening.
3. Advertising and AI Efficiency
Advertising revenue grew 38% in Q2, aided by Mercado Ads’ integration with Google Manager. Management said AI is improving creative testing and ad targeting, supporting long-term monetization.
4. Expansion of Low-Ticket Assortment
MELI continues to court new sellers and expand low-ASP listings, targeting offline-to-online migration. Execution here could shape GMV growth through 2026.
5. Credit Card Profitability and Funding Mix
Brazil’s credit-card book is now NIMAL-positive, while Mexico remains in ramp-up. Management signaled plans to bring third-party funding into the portfolio, which could affect future margins.