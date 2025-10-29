Live: MercadoLibre (MELI) Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points MercadoLibre reports Q3 2025 earnings after the close with expectations for double-digit top-line growth led by Brazil and Mexico.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) will report third-quarter results after the bell Tuesday.

Last quarter, MELI posted revenue of $6.79 billion, up 30% year-on-year, but missed EPS forecasts as normalized earnings came in at $10.31 versus consensus of $11.75, a 12% downside surprise. Despite the margin pressure from free-shipping and marketing campaigns, management reiterated confidence that these initiatives will accelerate user engagement and long-term monetization.

CFO Martin de los Santos highlighted record operating income of $825 million, even as the company launched large-scale campaigns for Mercado Pago and lowered shipping thresholds in Brazil. Commerce President Ariel Szarfsztejn confirmed those actions lifted item growth in Brazil by 34% year-over-year in June while deepening engagement across new and existing buyers.

What to Expect When MELI Reports

Metric Estimate YoY Change Analysts Revenue $7.21 billion +35.7% 14 EPS (Normalized) $9.30 +19.7% 10 FY 2025 Revenue $28.22 billion +35.8% 25 FY 2025 EPS $43.10 +14.6% 18 FY 2026 EPS $65.07 +49.5% 21

Key Areas to Watch

1. Brazil’s Free-Shipping Strategy and GMV Elasticity

The June shipping threshold cut from BRL 79 to BRL 19 boosted item growth but pressured near-term margins. Investors will focus on whether rising engagement offsets those costs through higher order frequency and conversion.

2. Fintech Scale and Credit Quality

Mercado Pago’s active users rose to 68 million with assets under management more than doubling year-on-year. The credit portfolio hit $9.3 billion, up 91%, while NPLs under 90 days fell below 7%. Analysts will watch if that trend continues amid macro tightening.

3. Advertising and AI Efficiency

Advertising revenue grew 38% in Q2, aided by Mercado Ads’ integration with Google Manager. Management said AI is improving creative testing and ad targeting, supporting long-term monetization.

4. Expansion of Low-Ticket Assortment

MELI continues to court new sellers and expand low-ASP listings, targeting offline-to-online migration. Execution here could shape GMV growth through 2026.

5. Credit Card Profitability and Funding Mix

Brazil’s credit-card book is now NIMAL-positive, while Mexico remains in ramp-up. Management signaled plans to bring third-party funding into the portfolio, which could affect future margins.