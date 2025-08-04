Live: MercadoLibre (MELI) Earnings Analysis After the Bell

Key Points
-
Core commerce momentum and FinTech monetization will be central after Mercado Pago volume surged in Q1
-
Recent earnings beats have driven strong stock reactions; expectations are high into Q2 print
-
Live Updates
First Reaction
Post-Earnings Move: 🔻 –4.0%
What Happened:
-
Revenue: $6.79B vs. $6.66B est ✅ (+34% YoY, +14% QoQ)
-
Adj. EPS: $10.31 vs. $11.89 est ❌ (–13% miss)
-
GMV: +21% YoY
-
FinTech TPV: +39% YoY
-
Operating margin: 12.2% (–210bps YoY)
-
FX losses: $117M, driven by Argentina devaluation
-
Net income: $523M (–2% YoY)
Core businesses remain strong — with commerce and FinTech both compounding at high double digits — but the earnings miss broke a four-quarter beat streak, and margins were pressured by FX, shipping promos, and higher OpEx .
Why the Stock Dropped:
-
EPS miss of 13% surprised investors after recent strong beats
-
Operating leverage compressed, despite top-line strength
-
FX drag ($117M) obscured operational earnings
-
No guidance raise, despite strong growth KPIs
This wasn’t a growth problem — it was a profitability and optics problem.
My Take:
This was a “scale with a sting” quarter. MELI is growing its platform faster than almost any global eCommerce or FinTech peer — but expense lines are growing, too. Investors were hoping for a blowout on margins or guidance; instead, they got promotional drag and FX volatility.
Still a long-term compounder, but multiple expansion likely pauses until MELI can prove margin stability alongside growth.
What Changed This Quarter
-
Revenue growth exceeded expectations in both commerce (+45% FXN) and FinTech (+63% FXN)
-
EPS missed by 13%, ending a multi-quarter beat streak
-
Net income dipped YoY due to $117M FX loss, mostly from Argentina
-
Operating margin compressed 210bps YoY to 12.2%
-
Higher marketing, logistics (free shipping), and consumer financing costs hit profitability
-
1P GMV surpassed $1B for the first time
-
No update to FY guidance; long-term thesis reiterated, but near-term risks visible
Stock down 4%
MELI’s strong top-line momentum couldn’t offset bottom-line disappointment, as FX headwinds, margin compression, and an EPS miss broke a four-quarter beat streak.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|Revenue
|$6.79B
|$6.66B
|✅ Beat
|Adj. EPS
|$10.31
|$11.89
|❌ Miss (–13%)
|Net Income
|$523M
|$530M+ est
|❌ Miss
|Operating Margin
|12.2%
|~14% est
|❌ Miss
|FX Losses
|$117M
|—
|❌ Negative surprise
Stock down 5.7% after EPS Miss
MercadoLibre beat revenue expectations with 34% YoY and 14% QoQ growth — continuing its robust commerce and FinTech expansion. However, EPS missed sharply by 13%, marking a rare margin stumble.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Result
|Revenue
|$6.79B
|$6.66B
|✅ Beat (+2%)
|EPS (Adj.)
|$10.31
|$11.89
|❌ Miss (–13%)
How MercadoLibre Performed After Recent Earnings
MELI has delivered four straight earnings beats with consistently strong stock reactions, averaging a +9.6% gain over 7 days. Momentum is clearly tied to the company’s ability to scale profitably.
|Quarter
|Earnings Date
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|May 7, 2025
|+6.18%
|+8.87%
|+13.83%
|Q4 2024
|Feb 20, 2025
|+8.26%
|+12.45%
|+16.77%
|Q3 2024
|Nov 6, 2024
|+4.58%
|+10.39%
|+14.36%
|Q2 2024
|Aug 1, 2024
|+2.39%
|+4.82%
|+9.80%
MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI) reports Q2 2025 results after the bell, following a Q1 beat that featured continued strength across both commerce and FinTech. Management noted robust demand across Brazil and Mexico, a record take rate, and rising profitability — fueling optimism that MELI can sustain mid-20% top-line growth while expanding margins. This quarter’s report will test the durability of that growth, particularly in credit underwriting, logistics efficiency, and competitive intensity.
What to Expect
– Revenue: $4.25 billion
– EPS (Normalized): $7.46
– FY 2025 Revenue: $17.46 billion
– FY 2025 EPS: $30.73
Consensus expects revenue growth of ~27% YoY — in line with recent quarters — while EPS is forecast to rise ~45% YoY. Management raised guidance last quarter and maintained a confident tone on demand and margin tailwinds.
Key Areas to Watch
FinTech Growth and Credit Quality
Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito are expanding fast — FinTech revenue rose over 34% in Q1. But delinquencies in the consumer loan book remain a top investor concern. Commentary on provisions and underwriting strategy will be key.
Commerce Take Rate and Logistics
Take rate hit a record in Q1, and logistics efficiency improved. Investors will watch for updates on shipping costs, delivery speeds, and scale benefits — especially in Brazil and Mexico.
Operating Leverage and Profitability
Operating margin rose to 16.3% in Q1, up nearly 300 bps YoY. With EPS expected to grow faster than revenue, analysts will press for detail on marketing efficiency, hiring plans, and unit economics across regions.
Brazil Macro Exposure
Brazil remains MELI’s largest market and the most macro-sensitive. Any commentary on consumer demand, inflation, or currency pressures will affect sentiment, particularly given FX exposure on margins.
Competitive Dynamics vs. Amazon and Nubank
With both global and regional players targeting MELI’s turf, investors will want clarity on market share trends, user engagement, and pricing strategy across core commerce and payments.
