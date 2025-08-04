Live: MercadoLibre (MELI) Earnings Analysis After the Bell 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Core commerce momentum and FinTech monetization will be central after Mercado Pago volume surged in Q1

Recent earnings beats have driven strong stock reactions; expectations are high into Q2 print

MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI) reports Q2 2025 results after the bell, following a Q1 beat that featured continued strength across both commerce and FinTech. Management noted robust demand across Brazil and Mexico, a record take rate, and rising profitability — fueling optimism that MELI can sustain mid-20% top-line growth while expanding margins. This quarter’s report will test the durability of that growth, particularly in credit underwriting, logistics efficiency, and competitive intensity.

What to Expect

– Revenue: $4.25 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $7.46

– FY 2025 Revenue: $17.46 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $30.73

Consensus expects revenue growth of ~27% YoY — in line with recent quarters — while EPS is forecast to rise ~45% YoY. Management raised guidance last quarter and maintained a confident tone on demand and margin tailwinds.

Key Areas to Watch

FinTech Growth and Credit Quality

Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito are expanding fast — FinTech revenue rose over 34% in Q1. But delinquencies in the consumer loan book remain a top investor concern. Commentary on provisions and underwriting strategy will be key.

Commerce Take Rate and Logistics

Take rate hit a record in Q1, and logistics efficiency improved. Investors will watch for updates on shipping costs, delivery speeds, and scale benefits — especially in Brazil and Mexico.

Operating Leverage and Profitability

Operating margin rose to 16.3% in Q1, up nearly 300 bps YoY. With EPS expected to grow faster than revenue, analysts will press for detail on marketing efficiency, hiring plans, and unit economics across regions.

Brazil Macro Exposure

Brazil remains MELI’s largest market and the most macro-sensitive. Any commentary on consumer demand, inflation, or currency pressures will affect sentiment, particularly given FX exposure on margins.

Competitive Dynamics vs. Amazon and Nubank

With both global and regional players targeting MELI’s turf, investors will want clarity on market share trends, user engagement, and pricing strategy across core commerce and payments.

