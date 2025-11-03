S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Investing

Tesla’s Broken Doors

Tesla’s Broken Doors
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had its share of problems this year. Sales in the United States have stumbled, largely due to CEO Elon Musk’s relationship with President Trump. Its U.S. market share has dropped below 45%, according to first-half numbers. Tesla had a rush of customers in the third quarter as people bought electric vehicles (EVs) before the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit. EV sales in the U.S. are expected to nosedive this quarter and into 2026.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had its share of problems this year, leading to weakening sales.
  • A new problem for Tesla is a reported flaw in its doors.
Tesla has posted double-digit percentage sales declines across most nations in the European Union. This appears to be due to Musk’s relationship with Trump and his comments about European political candidates.

In China, the world’s largest EV market, local competition, led by EV giant BYD, has had an impact on Tesla’s market share.

Tesla’s launch of robotic and advanced AI products, which Musk says are the future of the company, is far into the future.

Even with all these problems, Tesla’s stock has rebounded from the start of the year. It began 2025 at about $400 per share. That dropped to $220 in March and April but has rebounded since to $458. That 13% increase for the year compares to an 18% gain for the S&P 500.

Tesla’s New Problem

Now, a widely reported flaw in its cars is a new problem for Tesla. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun an investigation into whether its door handles have trouble opening when batteries are not charged. This affects both the opening and closing of the doors. Its popular Model Y seems to be the primary target, according to the NHTSA. One report cited a parent exiting the vehicle after a drive to remove a child from the back seat. The door did not open, and the parent was unable to reenter the vehicle.

The part about a child is likely to get extra attention.

In addition to the 2021 Model Y, the letter covers “2017-2022 Model 3 sedans, as well as 2020 and 2022 Model Y sport utility vehicles,” according to Bloomberg. The news agency also pointed out that Tesla has until December 10 to respond to the letter about the door problem.

No car company likes a car-quality investigation. Tesla already faces weakening U.S. EV sales this quarter. It does not need additional problems.

