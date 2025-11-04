3 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks That Pay You Like Clockwork

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Healthpeak Properties (DOC) operates senior housing facilities positioned to benefit from demographic trends, with senior housing occupancy rising for 17 consecutive quarters to 88.7% in Q3 2025.

Main Street Capital provides debt and equity capital to profitable smaller companies, delivering a 7.38% forward yield with 5-year total returns of 110.7%.

STAG Industrial owns single-tenant warehouses and distribution centers, posting Q3 FFO per share of $0.65 versus analyst estimates of $0.63.

Most dividend checks arrive only four times a year, which means investors who live off the income are forced to budget every three months. This isn’t very natural, and you can break that cadence by buying into high-yield monthly dividend stocks like Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

They come with top-notch reliability, and their cash flows are time-tested. Buy into them, and they’ll pay you like clockwork each month. Monthly dividend stocks are usually real estate investment trusts, business development companies, or pipeline operators. They have their own pros and cons to consider, but having them in your portfolio is a net benefit in this environment.

Real estate has survived the interest rate hike cycle and exceeded expectations. Business development companies have also done very well, with pipeline operators seeing volumes soar due to increased exports to Europe.

Healthpeak Properties (DOC)

Healthpeak Properties is a REIT that operates healthcare-related real estate in the U.S. It has lab properties, outpatient medical buildings, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC). The company is set to benefit from the secular expansion of the healthcare sector.

More and more people are aging into retirement, and there’s no shortage of sick people to treat. Senior housing facilities are now turning into a bottleneck that will give companies like Healthpeak tremendous pricing power in future years.

The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. There’s not enough senior housing capacity to treat them. Senior housing occupancy has risen for 17 consecutive quarters and reached 88.7% in Q3 2025. The CCRC has turned into a high-performing segment because of this, and as the shortage gets worse, I expect this growth to continue.

Other healthcare segments of this REIT remain cash cows. You get a 6.94% yield here.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Main Street Capital is an internally managed Business Development Company (BDC) that provides customized long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle-market (LMM) and private equity-backed companies in the U.S.

In short, this is a niche lender and equity investor focused on stable, cash-generating smaller companies. The profits are re-routed to shareholders as monthly income.

Smaller companies sound risky at first, but since they’re profitable and the loans are collateralized. Main Street is often at the front of the line for repayment if the borrower fails.

This is why MAIN stock has performed well over the long run. It has shown a remarkably solid upward trajectory. In fact, the 5-year performance of 110.7% is slightly better than that of the SPY as of this writing. And that’s not even counting reinvested dividends!

MAIN gets you a 7.38% forward yield.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

Stag Industrial is a REIT that operates single-tenant industrial buildings. Its business model is simple: buy well-located warehouses, distribution centers, and light-manufacturing facilities, lease them to one tenant on a long-term net-lease basis, and collect steady rent that funds monthly dividends to shareholders.

STAG stock has remained stable within the $35-40 band, and I expect it to slowly move towards the $40-45 range in the coming years as the REIT grows. Ongoing interest rate cuts is an excellent catalyst for that to happen. Analysts see 5.7% annual revenue growth in the coming years. The price to FFO is 15 times, which makes it fairly valued.

You get a dividend yield of ~4%. This isn’t the highest yield in town, but what you do get is extra defensiveness. The mix and focus on key logistics lead to high occupancy regardless of the economic environment.

Plus, the rise of e-commerce and onshoring manufacturing drives demand for STAG’s core properties.

The company beat earnings in Q3 with FFO per share ot $0.65 vs. analyst estimates of $0.63. Revenue of $210 million almost matched the $210.3 million consensus, so the market remains bullish on STAG.