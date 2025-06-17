Smart Baby Boomers Are Generating Huge Monthly Passive Income With 5 Top Stocks Teerachai Jampanak / Shutterstock.com

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality, high-yield stocks are a recipe for success. One significant advantage is that baby boomers can now choose to invest in stocks that pay dividends monthly rather than quarterly.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Citigroup expects the Federal Reserve to lower rates three times in 2025.

Declining interest rates will be a significant tailwind for high-yield dividend stocks.

Monthly high-yield dividend stocks have been in demand from baby boomers.

Would high-yield stocks that pay monthly dividends work for you? Why not set up a meeting with a financial advisor near you and find out? Click here to get started locating one. (Sponsored)

Most stocks pay quarterly dividends, which is fine for many shareholders who reinvest dividends. However, many investors rely on dividends as part of a passive income stream, and getting a monthly dividend payout is more beneficial. Typically, real estate investment trusts, business development companies, and closed-end funds are among the investment vehicles that pay monthly distributions. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. monthly dividend stock research universe, looking for solid companies that will continue to deliver big monthly dividends to shareholders, and found five ideas that make sense now.

Why we recommend monthly income stocks

relif / Getty Images

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items such as mortgage payments, rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting these obligations.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. This publicly traded real estate investment trust pays a solid monthly dividend and distinguishes itself in the market with its unique offerings.

The company comprises 224 hotels with more than 30,066 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states, as well as one property leased to third parties.

Apple Hospitality REIT’s portfolio comprises 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

Its hotels operate primarily under the Marriott or Hilton brands. They are operated and managed under separate management agreements with 16 hotel management companies, including:

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton

Courtyard

Residence Inn

Homewood Suites

SpringHill Suites

Fairfield

Home2 Suites

TownePlace Suites

AC Hotels

Hyatt Place

Marriott

Embassy Suites

Aloft

Hyatt House

Apple Hospitality hotels are in various states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, and Michigan.

EPR Properties

This REIT invests in some of the most popular entertainment companies and pays a solid dividend every 30 days. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net-lease real estate investment trust, specializing in select enduring experiential properties within the real estate industry.

The company operates through two segments:

Experiential

Education

The Experiential segment consists of approximately:

157 theater properties

58 eat and play properties

24 attraction properties

11 ski properties

Four experiential lodging properties

One gaming property

One cultural property

22 fitness and wellness properties

EPR Properties Education segment consists of property types, which include 59 early childhood education center properties and nine private school properties.

The company’s investment portfolio includes ownership of and long-term mortgages on Experiential and Education properties. The Company has investments in approximately 44 states, and all of the company’s owned single-tenant properties are leased under long-term, triple-net leases.

Healthpeak Properties

This leading company invests in real estate related to the healthcare industry, including senior housing, life science, and medical offices. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a fully integrated REIT.

The company acquires, develops, owns, leases, and manages healthcare real estate across the United States. It owns, operates, and develops real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery.

Healthpeak Properties segments include:

Lab

Outpatient medical

Continuing care retirement community (CCRC)

The Outpatient medical segment owns, operates, and develops outpatient medical buildings, hospitals, and lab buildings.

The Lab segment properties contain laboratory and office space and are leased primarily to:

Biotechnology, me dical device, and pharmaceutical companies

Scientific research institutions

Government agencies

Organizations involved in the life science industry

Its CCRC segment is a retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units, providing a continuum of care within an integrated campus.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) has helped over 200 private companies grow or transition by providing flexible private equity and debt capital solutions. This company is a favorite across Wall Street and offers a substantial dividend. Main Street Capital is a private equity firm that provides equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams, and generally provides “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle-market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower middle market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

The firm’s middle market debt investments are in businesses that are generally larger than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It also creates majority and minority equity.

Trinity Capital

Based in Phoenix, this business development company pays a massive dividend. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is an internally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that operates as a business development company.

Trinity Capital is a specialty lending company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through its investments across five vertical markets.

The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by making investments consisting primarily of:

Term loans

Equipment financing

Working capital loans

Equity and equity-related investments

Its equipment financings involve loans for general or specific use, including the acquisition of equipment that is secured by the equipment or other assets of the portfolio company. It targets investments in growth-stage companies, which are typically private and often include companies with backing from institutional investors.

Want $3,500 per Year in Passive Income Paid Monthly? Invest Just $2,500 in These Dividend Stocks.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.