Boomers Are Buying These 5 High-Quality Monthly Dividend Stocks Hand Over Fist

While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. From 1955 to 1959, it increased from 66 and two months to 66 and 10 months. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67. Baby Boomers and those nearing retirement are likely aware that Social Security alone will not provide a comfortable retirement so passive income can be a significant boost to overall monthly income. Five safe, high-yield monthly pay stocks are among the best investment ideas for those looking to generate secure, reliable passive income to supplement Social Security and pension income.

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items like mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting those obligations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street research database for quality companies rated Buy by major Wall Street firms that paid monthly dividends. Five seem like great ideas for Baby Boomer passive income-oriented investors seeking upside appreciation. They are also regarded as among the safest monthly pay companies, with one paying dividends for over 30 years. All these stocks have a Buy rating at the top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Why do we cover monthly dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Since 1926, dividends have accounted for approximately 32% of the S&P 500’s total return, while capital appreciation has accounted for 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and the potential for capital appreciation are essential to total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is an $8 billion+ industry leader in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to retailers. This mid-cap stock offers a reliable 4.22% dividend and strong upside potential. Agree Realty is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and develops properties net-leased to industry-leading, omnichannel retail tenants.

The company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted directly or indirectly through, the operating partnership of which the company is the sole general partner.

Agree Realty owns over 2,400 single-tenant retail properties leased to investment-grade retailers like Walmart and CVS. Its diversified portfolio, with no tenant accounting for more than 8% of rent, and its focus on e-commerce-resistant sectors like grocery and home improvement, ensure resilience. A BBB+ credit rating and strong dividend coverage support its reliability.

Its portfolio comprises over 2,370 properties in 50 states, totaling approximately 48.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The company’s portfolio of properties is located in:

Texas

Ohio

Florida

Michigan

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

California

New York

Georgia

Virginia

Connecticut

Wisconsin

Agree Realty tenants include these companies and more:

Walmart

Dollar General

Tractor Supply

Best Buy

Dollar Tree

TJX Companies,

O’Reilly Auto Parts

CVS

Kroger

Lowe’s

Hobby Lobby

Burlington

Sherwin-Williams

Sunbelt Rentals

Wawa

Home Depot

TBC Corporation

Gerber Collision

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $83 target price.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) has helped over 200 private companies grow or transition by providing flexible private equity and debt capital solutions. This company is a favorite across Wall Street and offers a substantial 5.05% dividend. Main Street Capital is a private equity firm that provides equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

This top BDC has never cut its regular monthly dividend since 2007, even through two recessions. Its diversified portfolio of high-yield loans to over 150 companies focuses on first-lien secured loans, and conservative leverage (BBB- credit rating) provides stability. Retained funds from successful investments further protect its payout.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams and generally provides “one-stop” financing options within its lower-middle-market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower-middle-market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

The firm’s middle-market debt investments are in businesses that are generally larger than those of its lower-middle-market portfolio companies. It also creates majority and minority equity.

Citizens has a Market Outperform rating and a $70 target price.

Realty Income

This top company is a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors seeking a safer contrarian idea for 2026, with a 5.66% dividend yield. Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable monthly income.

Realty Income, known as the “monthly dividend company,” owns over 15,000 properties leased to recession-resistant tenants, such as grocery stores and drugstores. A credit rating, long-term leases, and a 98.2% median occupancy rate over 24 years ensure stable cash flow. The company has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, including 109 straight quarters, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.

The company acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that generate rental income under long-term net-lease agreements with its commercial clients.

It is engaged in a single business activity: leasing property to clients, generally on a net basis. This business activity spans various geographic boundaries and encompasses a range of property types and clients across multiple industries.

The company owns or holds interests in approximately 15,621 properties in:

All 50 United States

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Portugal

Spain

With clients doing business in 89 industries, its property types include retail, industrial, gaming, and other types, such as agriculture and office.

Its primary industry concentrations include:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Dollar stores

Drug stores

Home improvement stores

Restaurants

Quick service

UBS has a Buy rating on the stock with a $66 price objective.

Stag Industrial

This industrial REIT focuses on single-tenant industrial properties and maintains a consistent monthly dividend policy that pays 4.01%, with a focus on properties with strong fundamentals. Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is focused on acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties throughout the United States.

STAG owns industrial properties, such as warehouses, with a 97% occupancy rate. Its diversified tenant base (no tenant >4% of rent) and moderate leverage (BBB credit rating) mitigate risk. While more cyclical than retail REITs, STAG’s focus on e-commerce-driven logistics supports growth, and it has raised its dividend annually since going public in 2011.

Its platform is designed to identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial property types and tenants through the principled application of its proprietary risk assessment model; to provide growth through sophisticated industrial operations and an attractive opportunity set; and to capitalize on its business appropriately given the characteristics of its assets.

The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 590 buildings across 41 states, totaling approximately 116.6 million rentable square feet. It owns all of its properties and conducts all of its business substantially through STAG Industrial Operating Partnership.

Evercore ISI has an Outperform rating with a $42 target price.

LTC Properties

This healthcare REIT specializes in seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities, offering exposure to the growing healthcare real estate sector with a rich monthly dividend yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, construction financing, and structured finance solutions, including preferred equity and mezzanine lending.

LTC focuses on senior housing and long-term care facilities, benefiting from the aging U.S. population. Its sale-and-leaseback model generates stable cash flow without landlord responsibilities. As a REIT, it must distribute 90% of taxable income, ensuring reliable dividends. It is a smaller $1.6 billion market cap, but it still supports consistent payouts.

It invests in various properties, including:

Skilled nursing centers, which provide restorative, rehabilitative, and nursing care

Assisted living facilities that serve people who require assistance with activities of daily living

Independent living facilities, also known as retirement communities or senior apartments, offer a community and numerous levels of service, such as laundry, housekeeping, dining options/meal plans, exercise and wellness programs, transportation, social, cultural, and recreational activities, on-site security, and others

Memory care facilities offer specialized options for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia

JMP Securities has a Market Outperform rating with a $43 target price.

