Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Quick Read AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) reports Q3 earnings after market close with Wall Street expecting $8.75B revenue and $1.17 EPS. Shares of AMD are up 110% year-to-date as the company has signed lucrative contracts that could lead to substantial growth in the years ahead. Thi s AMD live blog will update automatically once earnings release at about 4:15 p.m. ET. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear in the ‘Updates’ section below.

AMD began volume production of MI355 AI accelerators in June, with CEO claiming 40% better token efficiency than Nvidia’s B200.

MI308 GPU shipments to China remain paused pending U.S. export license approval, deferring approximately $800M in revenue.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reports fiscal third-quarter results after the close. The semiconductor giant enters earnings with its stock at record highs after a sharp summer rally driven by optimism around AI server deployments. Wall Street expects another solid quarter as the company continues to scale its data-center GPU and CPU businesses despite ongoing export restrictions and inventory normalization in gaming and embedded markets.

AMD last quarter delivered normalized EPS of $0.48 on revenue of $7.68 billion, roughly in line with consensus. Management guided Q3 revenue to about $8.7 billion, citing strong demand for EPYC CPUs and accelerating MI355 shipments.

Estimates Snapshot

Here’s what numbers Wall Street expects AMD to deliver tonight. Revenue or EPS over these numbers will be considered an ‘earnings beat.’

Revenue: $8.75 billion

$8.75 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.17

$1.17 FY 2025 Revenue: $33.09 billion

$33.09 billion FY 2025 EPS: $3.94

$3.94 FY 2026 Revenue: $42.33 billion

$42.33 billion FY 2026 EPS: $6.35

That implies 28% revenue growth and 27% EPS expansion in 2026 as high-margin AI accelerators and server CPUs offset dilution from MI-series ramp costs.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Data Center AI ramp and MI355 adoption – CEO Lisa Su confirmed volume production of MI355 began in June, with hyperscalers such as Oracle already building large clusters using AMD’s full CPU-GPU-NIC stack. Su said MI355 matches Nvidia’s B200 and delivers “up to 40% more tokens per dollar,” underscoring AMD’s value positioning in inference workloads.

2. EPYC share gains and server visibility – AMD posted record EPYC CPU sales in Q2 and said enterprise and cloud share gains continued for the 33rd straight quarter. Management highlighted over 100 new cloud instances launched in Q2, signaling broadening adoption and durable CPU tailwinds heading into 2026.

3. Gross margin recovery path – CFO Jean Hu reiterated guidance for roughly 54% non-GAAP gross margin in Q3, consistent with normalized Q2 levels. While MI products remain slightly dilutive, margin dollars are expanding as client and data-center mix improves.

4. China export licensing – MI308 GPU shipments to China remain paused pending U.S. license approval. Su said most affected inventory was still work-in-process, with revenue expected to return “a couple of quarters after approval.” The market will watch for any update that could re-introduce ~$800 million in deferred sales.

5. Client CPU and Gaming normalization – Ryzen 9000 desktop and mobile sales remain strong, but management guided for flattish sequential gaming revenue and modest client growth. Investors expect data-center strength to dominate the narrative this quarter.