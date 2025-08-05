Live: Will AMD Break Out After 2Q Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Strong AI Demand Poised to Drive AMD’s Data Center Revenue to $7.43 B, Supporting Top-Line Upside. Analysts expect the company to report .48 of adjusted EPS. The moment AMD’s earnings are released we’ll be posting a series of updates with news and analysis. If you want to follow along all you have to do is keep this page open and new updates will load automatically.

Gross-Margin Expansion Under Scrutiny After 330 bp Q4 Gain Amid Potential Embedded & Gaming Headwinds

Client Segment Guidance to Signal PC Inventory Normalization Risks Ahead of Q2 Release

AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Coming off a record Q4—where revenue jumped 24 % Y/Y to $7.7 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 topped forecasts—investors will assess whether Data Center AI strength can offset moderation in Gaming and Embedded. This quarter sits at the zenith of AI-driven cap-ex, making forward guidance and segment pacing pivotal for multiple expansions.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus 2Q (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $7.43 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.48

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $32.11 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $5.88

Both figures imply ~25 % Y/Y top-line growth and ~41 % Y/Y EPS growth versus FY 2024’s $25.79 billion/ $3.98 base.

Key Areas to Watch

Data Center AI Trajectory

Management emphasized AI-driven products powered a record share of Data Center revenues in Q4; investors will watch for commentary on EPYC CPU and Instinct GPU deployment trends.

Client Segment Guidance

With notebook OEM inventories normalizing, analysts expect sequential Consumer CPU deceleration; the Q2 guide midpoint will be parsed for early signs of PC market stabilization or weakness.

Gross-Margin Outlook

Q4 delivered a 330 bp Y/Y margin uplift on mix and cost efficiencies; investors will scrutinize any embedded inventory charges or gaming-segment headwinds in Q2 margin guidance.

Supply-Chain and Inventory Signals

Commentary on channel inventory levels and component lead times will shed light on AMD’s ability to balance strong AI demand against broader semiconductor supply corrections.

Model-Reset Implications

With Street estimates built on robust AI spend, any tweak to full-year guidance will force analysts to revise multi-year volume and margin assumptions, impacting valuation.

