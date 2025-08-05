Live: Will AMD Break Out After 2Q Earnings

Key Points
-
Strong AI Demand Poised to Drive AMD’s Data Center Revenue to $7.43 B, Supporting Top-Line Upside.
Analysts expect the company to report .48 of adjusted EPS.
The moment AMD's earnings are released we'll be posting a series of updates with news and analysis.
-
Gross-Margin Expansion Under Scrutiny After 330 bp Q4 Gain Amid Potential Embedded & Gaming Headwinds
-
Client Segment Guidance to Signal PC Inventory Normalization Risks Ahead of Q2 Release
-
Live Updates
We're now about an Hour from Earnings
We’re now about an hour away from AMD releasing earnings. The stock is down .78% on the day, but that’s in line wiht most tech stocks and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped .58% for the day.
One important area to watch for when AMD reports is the Q3 guide. Wall Street expects the company to deliver $8.32 billion in revenue next quarter. If AMD guides above that it could be a catalyst for a big move once the market opens tomorrow.
CEO Lisa Su on AI Growth
“AI is by far our fastest-growing data-center workload; we expect that business to grow from billions this year to tens of billions over the next couple of years.”
Share gains at large cloud customers and an on-schedule Genoa ramp are key to sustaining high-margin growth; any softness there would be an early warning sign.
“We’re seeing continued strength in EPYC share gains across hyperscalers, and the next-generation Genoa platform is ramping ahead of plan.”
This underscores AMD’s confidence in its AI-optimized CPU and GPU platforms driving not just near-term upside but a multiyear acceleration—tonight’s results will show whether that trajectory is already playing out in Data Center revenue growth.
How AMD Performed After Recent Quarterly Earnings
AMD has beaten consensus in four straight quarters; the outsized average 7-day post-earnings move of +–2.56 % (driven by the +11.8 % Q1 reaction) underscores the market’s “buy the beat” sentiment and sets a high bar for Q2.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 FY 2024
|+1.47 %
|+3.38 %
|–6.85 %
|+0.99 %
|Q3 FY 2024
|+0.00 %
|–7.08 %
|–11.42 %
|–10.19 %
|Q4 FY 2024
|+0.00 %
|–1.98 %
|–2.77 %
|+0.01 %
|Q1 FY 2025
|+3.23 %
|–0.23 %
|+11.80 %
|+12.84 %
AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close. Coming off a record Q4—where revenue jumped 24 % Y/Y to $7.7 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 topped forecasts—investors will assess whether Data Center AI strength can offset moderation in Gaming and Embedded. This quarter sits at the zenith of AI-driven cap-ex, making forward guidance and segment pacing pivotal for multiple expansions.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after AMD’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect – Estimates
Consensus 2Q (Yahoo Finance)
-
Revenue: $7.43 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $0.48
Full-Year FY 2025
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $32.11 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $5.88
Both figures imply ~25 % Y/Y top-line growth and ~41 % Y/Y EPS growth versus FY 2024’s $25.79 billion/ $3.98 base.
Key Areas to Watch
-
Data Center AI Trajectory
Management emphasized AI-driven products powered a record share of Data Center revenues in Q4; investors will watch for commentary on EPYC CPU and Instinct GPU deployment trends.
-
Client Segment Guidance
With notebook OEM inventories normalizing, analysts expect sequential Consumer CPU deceleration; the Q2 guide midpoint will be parsed for early signs of PC market stabilization or weakness.
-
Gross-Margin Outlook
Q4 delivered a 330 bp Y/Y margin uplift on mix and cost efficiencies; investors will scrutinize any embedded inventory charges or gaming-segment headwinds in Q2 margin guidance.
-
Supply-Chain and Inventory Signals
Commentary on channel inventory levels and component lead times will shed light on AMD’s ability to balance strong AI demand against broader semiconductor supply corrections.
-
Model-Reset Implications
With Street estimates built on robust AI spend, any tweak to full-year guidance will force analysts to revise multi-year volume and margin assumptions, impacting valuation.
