Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
$100k and $3k ETH in Danger

$100k and $3k ETH in Danger
By Ben Briody
Quick Read

November’s down only start has been absolutely brutal for crypto markets. Bitcoin is approaching levels not seen since June of this year, and looks to fully retrace the gains made in Q3 and early Q4. In the last 24 hours, over $550m in bitcoin has been liquidated, with nearly $1.8b getting eviscerated in all crypto markets. Bitcoin is trading below $100,000, an incredibly important price level.

Markets have a thing for even numbers, they are pleasing to the eye and reward system of the human mind. $100,00 was once an ambitious and nearly unfathomable price goal, and now represents an ever so important level for bitcoin to hold, or the cries for crypto winter will grow louder and louder. 

Once again, Ethereum is down even worse than bitcoin on the day, rapidly approaching the $3,000 level. This is Ethereum’s lowest level since July, and traders are positioning for things to go lower into the end of the year. December 26 expiry options are showing more and more volume for puts below the $2,000 level. While much of this is position hedging, this is not a great sign to see. DAT’s might have to begin unwinding positions, especially for those participating in on-chain protocols as they approach liquidation levels.

This will be done in order to prevent their share prices from falling to large discounts relative to their mNAV through share buybacks. This type of reflexive situation creates a rather unwanted flywheel effect, putting immense downward pressure on ETH with large sell orders hitting the tape. The market will need a series of positive news and catalysts to stop this downward trend.

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

