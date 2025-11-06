S&P 500
6,721.00
-0.39%
Dow Jones
46,981.80
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,008.60
-0.86%
Russell 2000
2,430.81
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,742.80
+0.23%
Nikkei 225
50,403.20
+0.08%
Stock Market Live November 7: S&P 500 (SPY) Heading for a Losing Week

Investing

Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Advanced Micro Devices, Baidu, Datadog, Expedia, Unity Software and More

Quick Read

  • After a one-day reprieve, sellers returned on Thursday as concerns about the AI bubble continue to grow.
  • Even companies reporting solid results and forward guidance were hit hard on Thursday.
  • The report that the economy experienced the most layoffs in over 20 years in October added to the downward pressure on the market.
By Lee Jackson Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Pre-Market Futures:

The futures trade lower again on Friday as we prepare to end a brutal week for stocks that saw some of the most significant spikes in volatility since earlier this year. The song remains the same as worries over AI and data center-fueled tech bubbles continue to reverberate across Wall Street. The fact that job cuts in October were the highest in over 20 years tossed some extra fuel on the selling fire. Some stocks that reported outstanding results, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), were hit hard, as they closed down over 7% on Thursday. The NASDAQ was the biggest loser on Thursday, closing down 1.90% at 23,054, while the Dow Jones Industrials finished the day down 0.84% at 46,912, and the S&P 500 was last seen at 6,720, off 1.2%.

Treasury Bonds:

Like Tuesday, yields across the Treasury curve were lower, as investors sought the safety of government debt. The most significant buying was seen in the maturities ranging from the 2-year Treasury note to the benchmark 10-year paper. The yield on the 10-year note dropped seven basis points to close at 4.09%, while the 2-year was last seen at 3.57%, also seven basis points lower.

Oil and Gas:

Oil closed modestly higher Thursday with Brent Crude closing at $63.60 and West Texas Intermediate finishing the trading day at $59.64. The big energy story of the week continues to be the sharp jump in Natural Gas, which closed Thursday up almost 4% at $4.40. US natural gas futures have climbed to their highest level since March, driven by anticipated colder weather and increased domestic heating demand, as well as record-breaking LNG exports to European and Asian buyers. This is an incredible scenario for the top U.S. Natural Gas producers we have written about lately.

Gold:

After another volatile day, Gold closed the day slightly lower at $3,981. The debate rages on for the bullion after a massive rally that has taken the spot price to all-time highs. Is it a bubble like AI, or is it an asset building a base in the $4,000 level and ready to move to the $5,000 level? Silver closed just slightly lower on Thursday at $48.01.

Crypto:

Late Thursday, the cryptocurrency market experienced a slight decline, with a total global market capitalization of approximately $3.48 trillion. Trading volume remained robust at around $162.6 billion. Bitcoin posted marginal gains, trading at $100,868, while Ethereum and other leading cryptocurrencies experienced small losses, with Ethereum at $3,316. Despite a prevailing bullish sentiment among traders, the market remains volatile in its characteristic nature.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. 

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Friday, November 7, 2025:

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform at CICC with a $265 target price.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Rothschild & Co. Redburn with a $1,200 target price.
  • Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, and the price target was boosted to $160 from $110.
  • Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at KeyBanc with a $230 target price.
  • Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was raised to Neutral from Sell at Piper Sandler and saw its price target raised to $250 from $190.
  • Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) was raised to Buy from Hold at Benchmark with a $65 target price objective.
  • Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Macquarie with a $50 target.
  • CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC, which has a $34 target price.
  • Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) was cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo with a $27 target price.
  • Penn Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham and saw its target price lowered to $22.50 from $25.
  • Blackline Inc. (NYSE: BL) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Baird with a $55 target price.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NYSE: WBD) saw its price target raised from $16 to $23.50 at Bernstein, which maintains a Market Perform rating on the stock.
  • Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) JPMorgan raised its target price on the shares to $147 from $142 and kept an Overweight rating in place.

 

 

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 5,371,670
+$43.39
+19.75%
$263.09
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 5,579,378
+$12.86
+17.61%
$85.86
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,299,774
+$5.78
+6.33%
$97.04
News Corp
NWS Vol: 454,533
+$1.74
+6.11%
$30.22
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 9,512,059
+$4.00
+6.03%
$70.31

Top Losing Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,315,387
-$4.39
7.40%
$54.96
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 4,111,223
-$17.91
7.10%
$234.49
Block
XYZ Vol: 15,641,704
-$4.76
6.70%
$66.18
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 24,972,723
-$2.75
5.99%
$43.15
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 7,188,256
-$3.42
5.89%
$54.61