Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Loading Up On These 2 ETFs and 1 Stock

Bridgewater raised its iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) position by 6.19% and now owns over 1 million shares representing 5.78% of the portfolio.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is Bridgewater’s largest holding at 6.51% of the portfolio despite trimming its stake by 2.17%.

Bridgewater Associates increased its Nvidia (NVDA) position by 4.4 million shares in Q2 and it now represents 4.61% of the portfolio.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is a hedge fund with $136.5 billion in assets. Dalio is the founder of one of the largest hedge funds, and it has stood the test of time. The hedge fund makes smart moves and invests in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that show high growth potential. This year, Ray Dalio’s hedge fund is loading up on iShares Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), as per the 13F reports.

While there is no guarantee that following an investor’s moves can lead to strong results, it doesn’t hurt to keep a watch on what the hedge funds are investing in. Here’s why Dalio is betting on these 2 ETFs and 1 tech stock.

bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Bridgewater has made several investments in iShares Core S&P 500 exchange-traded fund. It accounts for 5.78% of Bridgewater’s portfolio, providing exposure to the top large-cap companies. The hedge fund increased its position in the fund by 6.19% by adding 134,544 shares in the second quarter.

The ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index and invests in the 500 largest U.S. companies based on market capitalization. This means IVV’s top holdings include the Magnificent Seven, such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. It holds 500 stocks and has a yield of 1.06%.

The ETF has the highest allocation in the information technology sector (36.18%), followed by financials (12.76%) and consumer discretionary (10.68%).

IVV has a low expense ratio of 0.03%. An investment of $10,000 in 2000 would be worth $73,880 today. The fund has generated a cumulative 3-year return of 94.83% and a 5-year return of 114.12%. The ETF is up 15.55% year-to-date and 17% in 12 months. Bridgewater owns over 1 million shares of the ETF and has been investing in it since 2010.

Exchanging hands for $678 as of writing, IVV offers less risk and higher diversification. Since it tracks the S&P 500, it is more likely to see positive returns in the long run.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Bridgewater’s top position is in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. It makes up 6.51% of the portfolio, its single largest holding. The fund tracks the performance of the S&P 500 and gives exposure to the broader U.S. economy.

Despite trimming its stake in the ETF by 2.17%, Bridgewater still has the highest allocation in the ETF. SPY is the first exchange traded fund listed in the United States and provides a highly liquid and low-cost way to build wealth over the years. It has gained 15.50% year-to-date and 17% in 12 months. The fund has generated a 1-year return of 17.46% and a 3-year return of 24.76%.

Exchanging hands for $675, the ETF remains one of the top choices of investors today. It holds 503 stocks and has a gross expense ratio of 0.0945%. SPY has a yield of 1.02% and pays quarterly. Its highest allocation lies in the information technology sector (36.24%), followed by financials (12.77%) and consumer discretionary (10.69%).

It is similar to IVV in many ways and holds the Magnificent Seven in the top 10, including Nvidia, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Broadcom, and Tesla. Besides Dalio, several other hedge funds, including Millennium Management, Farallon Capital Management, and Tudor Investment Corp., have also increased their stake in the fund.

Antonio Bordunovi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation

Billionaire Ray Dalio has made several transactions in the tech giant NVIDIA Corp. The hedge fund boosted its stake in the company and increased its position by 4,387,154 shares. It offloaded shares of the company in the first quarter and increased its position significantly in the second quarter. Nvidia forms 4.61% of the portfolio, its third-highest holding after IVV and SPY.

Nvidia continues to remain an industry leader and is one of the most valuable companies in the world today with a market cap of $5 trillion. As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, Nvidia will keep thriving. The company is set to report results on November 19, when we could see the stock soar higher.

It has reported blowout results in the past few quarters, and the management is expecting a 50% year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter. The company has recently announced a $2 billion investment for deep tech in India, expanding its global footprint.

Exchanging hands for $198, NVDA stock is up 43% in 2025 and over 1,000% in five years. The stock has had an incredible run, and while investors must not expect a similar rally anytime soon, Nvidia will continue to remain one of the biggest players in the AI space. Companies are investing billions in AI, and Nvidia will keep benefiting from it. Goldman Sachs analyst has a price target of $240 with a buy rating.