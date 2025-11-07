S&P 500
Investing

Can Zcash Survive as Privacy Coins Face Regulatory Heat?

Quick Read

  • Zcash hit a seven-year price high in late 2025, surging over 700% as privacy coins outperformed the broader market by 80%. But governments are cracking down hard, linking anonymity tools to money laundering risks.
  • New U.S. and EU rules take effect by mid-2027, banning anonymous crypto accounts and forcing exchanges to delist privacy coins. Kraken already delisted Monero in 2024, and Binance signals it may remove Zcash to comply with EU law. FinCEN’s proposed “mixer rule” could make everyday privacy tactics illegal.
  • Zcash’s survival depends on proving its privacy features can meet compliance standards while delivering confidential transactions. Shielded transaction share is rising and institutional interest grows, but regulatory pressure could push the coin out of major markets entirely.
By Sam Daodu
Can Zcash Survive as Privacy Coins Face Regulatory Heat?

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) faces mounting pressure as regulators crack down on anonymous crypto transactions. In the U.S., new enforcement actions and proposed rules are making shielded transactions harder to use.

The EU and Asia are tightening regulations too. But despite the crackdown, demand for privacy is surging. As legal risks pile up and usage patterns shift, investors are asking: can Zcash adapt or will regulation kill it?

U.S. Regulatory Crackdown Targets Privacy Tools

American Flag and Handcuffs on Piles of U.S. Dollar Bills Representing Financial Crime and Legal Issues
alexkich / Shutterstock.com

Enforcement has hit privacy tools hard in the United States. The two creators of Tornado Cash were prosecuted. One was convicted in the Netherlands in 2024, the other in a U.S. court in August 2025. 

The developers of Samourai Wallet, a Bitcoin privacy tool, pleaded guilty this year to running an unlicensed crypto mixer. They forfeited roughly $238 million in illicit funds. These cases show prosecutors treating privacy software as money-laundering infrastructure.

U.S. regulators have proposed new rules that go beyond prosecuting developers. FinCEN’s proposed “mixer rule” would use Patriot Act powers to label everyday actions as money laundering. Splitting transfers between wallets could trigger suspicious-activity reports from banks and crypto firms.

Critics warn this sweeps up regular on-chain activity and criminalizes routine privacy tactics. Treasury officials may even extend AML rules to people holding private wallets under self-custody. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) already sanctioned mixers like Tornado Cash and Blender.io as illicit operations. Washington’s message is clear: privacy-enhancing services are threats, not tools.

Global Regulators Follow the U.S. Lead

Compliance ensures alignment with standards, laws, and policies. A strong compliance system helps enforce regulation, protect organizations, and improve global compliance transparency. Muxer
Digineer Station / Shutterstock.com

Privacy coins face similar pressure abroad. Dozens of countries are updating crypto laws to flag privacy assets as high-risk. Europe’s new AML package bans any “crypto-asset accounts allowing anonymization of transactions” and prohibits exchanges from listing privacy coins. 

Kraken preemptively delisted Monero in 2024. Binance has signaled it may remove coins like Zcash to comply with EU law. By mid-2027, these rules will become enforceable. Firms must verify identities for any crypto transfer over €1,000. 

Asia’s regulators are tightening too. Japan and South Korea effectively banned privacy coins on domestic exchanges, citing AML and KYC concerns. The FATF, the global AML standard-setter, explicitly included privacy coins in its Travel Rule guidance. This raises the compliance bar for any token with built-in anonymity.

Market Reaction Shows Strong Privacy Demand

Close up of top important cryptocurrencies which dollar bank note in background. which including of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Zcash and Ripple coin. Business and financial as concept.
Things / Shutterstock.com

Zcash’s price performance has drawn bullish commentary despite regulatory pressure. By late 2025, privacy coins as a class outperformed much of the market. The combined market cap of privacy tokens jumped 80% over several months. ZEC itself hit a seven-year price high, trading in the high hundreds during its rally.

Industry analysts point to a “rotation” into privacy themes. Spencer Yang at BlockSpaceForce noted Zcash’s surge “reflects a renewed interest in privacy.” Galaxy Digital research calls the 700% rally a sign of a “cultural shift” in crypto, citing surging Google searches for privacy terms and a16z reports showing “privacy is returning to the foreground.”

Arthur Hayes, BitMEX co-founder, is a vocal proponent. In recent interviews, Hayes argued that Zcash’s cryptography (now fully proof-based) and wallet improvements make it suitable for institutional use. He likens the Zashi wallet’s privacy combination (shielding plus Near bridging) to “Tornado Cash on steroids.”

But bullish takes face harsh reality. Regulators clearly disagree on privacy’s value. The coming AML regime makes it much harder to use these features lawfully. Zcash’s path forward depends on gaining regulatory acceptance through selective disclosure (view keys) or compliance-ready tooling.

Bottom Line: Can Zcash Thread the Needle?

Zcash stands at a crossroads. Its protocol now offers cutting-edge privacy tech and usage is growing. Market players are taking notice. But it faces unprecedented legal pressure. 

New U.S. and EU rules make default anonymity difficult to sustain. Exchanges may further limit access. Zcash’s viability depends on balance. It must prove its privacy features can be used responsibly for audit or compliance while still delivering on the promise of confidential money. 

There are signs the “privacy flywheel” can turn. Shielded transaction share is climbing and institutional demand is high. But with anonymity-enhancing coins set to be outlawed in key markets, Zcash needs to tread carefully. Can it satisfy regulatory demands while protecting user privacy? Only time will tell.

The image featured for this article is © Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

