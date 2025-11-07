Will Zcash Continue to Pop After 200% Rise In Price?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Here’s a cryptocurrency that’s capturing the attention of coin fanatics worldwide. Quietly but quickly, Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is zooming higher and prompting crypto aficionados to learn about this unusual token.

Sensible people aren’t claiming that Zcash will replace Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or anything like that. However, there’s talk of new integrations and more markets becoming available for Zcash in recent weeks. Thus, even after the ZEC token already made a big move, there could still be overhead room for more gains.

ZEC Goes From Boring to Soaring

It’s a rare phenomenon, but Zcash’s one-year price chart shows what’s sometimes known as a “hockey stick” pattern. To put it another way, the ZEC price stayed horizontal for a long time but then suddenly went up and to the right, much like the blade of a hockey stick.

Week after week, Zcash languished below $50 in mid-2025. Then, October became “Up-tober” as ZEC soared past $400.

By November 6, the Zcash price broke above $500 and notched a one-month gain of 243%. In contrast, Bitcoin declined 19% in the one-month period ending on November 6.

As the old saying goes, the longer the base, the higher in space. Zcash stayed in a basing/consolidation period for a frustratingly long time, but when it finally broke out, it really went on a rocket ride.

Momentum-focused traders undoubtedly like to see this type of price movement. However, Zcash’s melt-up might prompt sensible investors to ask whether this rally is sustainable and why ZEC rallied in the first place.

Prioritizing Privacy

Perhaps it’s not just luck that caused Zcash to go vertical while Bitcoin declined. More likely, it’s a shift in interest away from Bitcoin and other well-known tokens that appeal to institutional investors.

Zcash might be characterized as a “privacy coin” because transactions on the Zcash network can hide the identities of the sender and receiver. Furthermore, the amount of a Zcash transaction can be hidden.

By using cryptography, the Zcash network allows users to make a transaction public or “shielded” (private). There’s evidently a demand for this, with Grayscale reporting that the “share of ZEC supply held in shielded addresses has increased to about 30% from an average of about 10% in 2024.”

Institutional investors can certainly use the privacy features of the Zcash network. Still, the rise of Zcash as a “privacy coin” suggests that some individuals would like to keep cryptocurrency as decentralized as possible.

To put it another way, some Zcash users may want to keep the prying eyes of governments and central banks away from their financial transactions. Ultimately, the Zcash network could be viewed as a haven of independence during a time of practically omnipresent surveillance.

What’s Next for Zcash?

Rather than pigeonhole Zcash as a potential Bitcoin replacement, investors ought to consider that ZEC can co-exist with BTC. It’s perfectly fine to own moderately sizes positions in both coins, with the understanding that Zcash is smaller and more speculative.

If you anticipate a “return to cypherpunk principles” like privacy and independence, then a small stake in ZEC might be right for you. As more people consider Zcash’s privacy features, the token could easily break above $600 and the $750. Be sure to avoid over-investing in Zcash, though, as it’s a fast mover that could surge or crash on any given day.