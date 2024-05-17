Binance Coin (BNB) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts Anton Zubchevskyi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

24/7 Insights:

Binance Coin, or BNB, is the native token of the Binance exchange and the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Capital inflows into the crypto sector have surged, as have trading volumes, leading to some strong price performance over the past year.

Here’s where we think Binance Coin may be headed by 2030, with our bull, bear and base case forecasts.

In the cryptocurrency world, a wide range of tokens exist. In fact, there are thousands of projects to choose from, each solving unique problems and providing investors with exposure to different types of innovative technologies.

One of the top cryptos in the market is Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), also known as BNB. The BNB token supports the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based on daily trading volume in the world. The thesis behind owning this token is relatively simple: investors benefit from transaction growth on the network, with fees changing hands in BNB, and a burning mechanism in place to keep the supply of these tokens relatively stable over time.

So, as demand increases, and supply remains relatively constant, investors should benefit. Over the years, this has certainly been the case. And over the past year, BNB is up nearly 100%, suggesting investors remain bullish on this project overall.

But where will Binance Coin be headed in 2030? We’re asking the question, and we’re using information from previous price movements and technical factors (which can be viewed on sites such as Coinmarketcap.com), transaction volume growth on the network, and other underlying catalysts and fundamentals.

Why It Matters

Source: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com

Assessing where a given investment may be headed is one of the most important jobs investors have. Putting together some sort of discounted cash flow model (hard to do in the case of cryptocurrencies) or relying on other patterns and catalysts to come up with a rationale behind an underlying price is important. In this case, we think Binance Coin is worth looking at from a longer-term perspective, and we’re committed to attempting to place a value on this token over a medium-term time frame, to provide investors with some insight as to where there investment might land by 2030.

Binance Coin Bull 2030 Forecast

Source: Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin has been on a roll thus far in 2024, much like the rest of the crypto sector. Again, much of this recent momentum has to do with broader sector-specific factors, as well as a clear uptick in transaction volume on the Binance network. So long as this rally continues, and investors continue to dive into top crypto projects (be they ones with inherent value or not), Binance will benefit. Accordingly, whether it’s a meme token surge or a fundamental move seen in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or other tokens, Binance stands to reap the benefits of continued investment into this sector overall.

One of the more reassuring catalysts for Binance Coin investors is the recent announcement that Binance is assuring it will provide 100% coverage for its top assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). This move appears to be aimed at putting investors’ minds at ease when it comes to Binance’s overall financial standing, and its ability to act as a true market maker and have the liquidity to carry out trades for a long time to come.

Approximately one week ago, Binance announced the launch of its 18th proof-of-reserve report, highlighting the reserves in place for all investors to see. Notably, the exchange has demonstrated it’s got the funds to back its trading capabilities, and that’s something investors like.

Overall, Binance Coin’s status as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization signals investors certainly like what they see when it comes to this top network. With a market capitalization sitting around $84 billion at the time of writing, Binance is significantly larger than other centralized exchanges such as Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). But if Binance can maintain its lead in terms of transaction volume, we think this gap could widen. If crypto transaction volumes continue to surge, this competitive dynamic among exchanges remains in place, and overall sentiment remains bullish for this sector, we think Binance Coin could easily double by 2030, as a bull case forecast.

Binance Coin Bear 2030 Forecast

Source: Kim Lewis Photography / Shutterstock.com

Of course, that’s assuming everything goes as planned. We’ve seen some major collapses in the decentralized exchange world, with FTX’s incredible plunge from stardom being the most notable example investors can point to. And while investors in FTX appear poised to recover all their losses from that debacle (incredible, for sure), it’s also true that other stories such as that of Terra Luna have shown investors that top-10 tokens aren’t immune from crashes.

Perhaps the biggest potential headwind that could lead to a calamity of sorts for Binance Coin would be significant regulatory scrutiny of decentralized exchanges from the likes of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We’ve seen regulators point the finger at this sector in the past, with loose regulations leading to massive losses in certain edge cases. And while Binance does seem to have its stuff figured out, there’s always the possibility of an outright ban in key markets such as the U.S.

Now, crypto is a global game, and Binance has focused more on international markets. But the U.S. does generally set standards for many markets, meaning a potential domino effect could take place, hampering this exchange’s value (and that of its BNB token).

In a bearish scenario, we think Binance Coin could revisit its crypto winter lows of approximately $200 per token by 2030. We think the geographical diversification this exchange provides limits some of the downside risk, though given how far this token has risen over the past five years, it’s entirely possible BNB could see a level even lower than this.

Binance Coin Base 2030 Forecast

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Averaging out our two bullish and bearish scenarios, we can arrive at some sort of equilibrium right around where the token is trading right now. Of course, that’s a rather crude methodology, but it’s one that we think makes sense, given how fast Binance has grown and the amount of capital that’s flowing into this ecosystem.

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.