S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Investing

3 Reasons Why Nvidia Still Looks Like a Buy at a $5 Trillion Market Cap

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) controls 80% of the high-performance computing market and has $500B in AI chip orders.
  • Nvidia’s forward P/E ratio has dropped to 30x as profitability growth outpaces revenue growth.
  • The stock has surged 1,200% over the past five years despite valuation compression.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Reasons Why Nvidia Still Looks Like a Buy at a $5 Trillion Market Cap

© BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Okay, I have to preface the title a bit – when I first started putting this piece together, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was indeed trading at a market capitalization north of $5 trillion. A multi-day decline has led the world’s leading high performance chip maker to a valuation right around $4.6 trillion at the time of writing, so there’s been some strong downward pressure on Nvidia of late. 

Indeed, in this environment where valuations are certainly at levels which may make many investors uncomfortable, investors may be looking for a reason to sell some of their winners. Taking profits off the table is a strategy that most in the investing game won’t blame others for implementing. But the question is whether selling Nvidia at this point in the AI super cycle makes sense, with many analysts continuing to point to the fact that we’re still likely very early on in this whole rotation toward hyper-growth AI dominance among certain firms.

For Nvidia, the supplier of the most powerful semiconductors powering this revolution, spending has remained very strong (and has accelerated until now). The question some investors are putting forward is whether this spending growth is sustainable. 

Let’s dive into that piece, and take the bullish side of the argument as to why Nvidia still looks like a solid long-term bet, even at this valuation.

Nvidia Stock Has become Cheaper Over Time

Business performance evaluate checklist review, businessman using pen computer online checklist survey, fill check digital report form checklist, assessment, questionnaire, evaluation, online survey
MT.PHOTOSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Businessman putting a checklist together

One of the most compelling arguments I continue to see from Nvidia bulls as to why this stock is one that should be bought and held long-term (and never sold) is the idea that Nvidia’s profitability growth should outpace its revenue and capital appreciation growth over time. At least in recent years we’ve seen this play out, with Nvidia’s forward price-earnings multiple continuing to shrink from the three-digit realm toward a current forward P/E ratio of “just” 30-times

Now, that’s still a good deal higher than the market multiple, which stands around 25-times forward earnings (driven a great deal by Nvidia, which now makes up around 8% of the S&P 500). But less than 30-times earnings is a valuation which is now within the realm of reality for many investors who need certain fundamental valuation levels to be satisfied before investing in this stock.

Nvidia’s ability to grow, and do so very profitably with high margins, has allowed this stock’s valuation to come down while NVDA stock has surged roughly 1,200% over the past five years alone. Going back further, those gains are much, much larger. 

If you’re of the view that Nvidia’s core growth drivers are fully intact, and the company’s competitive advantage in this sector is widening (not narrowing thanks to competition), these same factors should drive continued price appreciation as future earnings beats come through. 

AI Dominance Driven By Expanding Moat

Broken AI
24/7/ Wall St.

AI visual

With a market share of around 80% in the high-performance computing market, Nvidia’s GPUs which are used in everything from data centers to cloud infrastructure and supercomputers are the dominant force in the rise of AI technology more broadly. 

For investors looking for a true picks-and-shovels way to play the rise of new and more powerful forms of AI, Nvidia’s chips are the most logical piece of this technological revolution to invest in. With $500 billion in orders for AI chips announced, this tremendous backlog provides years of future growth for investors to rely on. 

What this has led to is an outlook that’s unmatched, at least among Nvidia’s peers in the chip sector. And with even more announcements for further integrations with other technologies (such as the next-gen 6G wireless rollout, new-age cloud computing platforms, and other autonomous driving technologies, even greater dominance of industry partnerships on these fronts could cement Nvidia’s already rock-solid position in this sector over time.

Valuation Reflects Durable Growth

Stocks of gold coins
24/7 Wall St.

Stack of coins growing, with a green arrow heading up and to the right

I keep coming back to the valuation argument with Nvidia, because that’s really the most important factor that I think will take this stock higher over time. Nvidia will need to continue to beat expectations each and every quarter and grow its earnings at a faster pace than analysts believe in order for this stock to have a shot at continuing to double over time. At this market capitalization, that feat is going to become ever-more difficult. 

The thing is, Nvidia has shown its ability to grow much more rapidly than any other company in history. Right now, the market appears to want to view this stock as a more mature player, trimming back implied growth forecasts on the basis of the current eye-watering growth the company has seen in recent years. 

So, it’s really a matter of perspective. Those who think we’re going to be in an AI-everything economy in a few years’ time will want to own a slice of this revolution. With little in the way of truly meaningful competition, Nvidia’s dominance in providing the back end technology needed for companies advancing their own AI infrastructure should lead to outlandish profits. 

It’s a question of what you think those profits will ultimately be, and whether Wall Street is underestimating the company’s potential over the long-term. So far, it does appear to be the case that the answer to this question is yes. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Why NVIDIA Will Hit $150 By the End of the Year
Kristin Hitchcock | Aug 2, 2024

Why NVIDIA Will Hit $150 By the End of the Year

Yes, I believe NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is likely to hit $150 per share by the end of the year, and I…
This AI Stock Has Surged 205%, and Could Surge Another 70% in 2025, According to Analysts
Chris MacDonald | Jan 10, 2025

This AI Stock Has Surged 205%, and Could Surge Another 70% in 2025, According to Analysts

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a top-performing stock for years, and its performance over the past year alone has been downright…
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February
Chris MacDonald | Feb 5, 2025

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February

The technology sector is projected to experience significant growth in 2025, with worldwide IT spending expected to reach approximately $5.61…
3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2025
Chris MacDonald | Jan 22, 2025

3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2025

The artificial intelligence revolution has brought plenty of attention to specific tech stocks servicing the ultra-high expected growth the AI…
Should Baby Boomers Invest in NVIDIA Or Is it Too Risky?
Chris MacDonald | Feb 20, 2025

Should Baby Boomers Invest in NVIDIA Or Is it Too Risky?

Baby Boomers are among the investor groups worth watching. With roughly 10,000 baby boomers retiring daily, stock market movements matter…
3 Magnificent AI Stocks That May Just Be Taking a Breather
Chris MacDonald | Aug 21, 2024

3 Magnificent AI Stocks That May Just Be Taking a Breather

AI stocks have seen an incredible amount of volatility in recent weeks. Of course, over the past year, it’s been…
Here’s Why Nvidia Looks Like a Buy Right Now
Chris MacDonald | Feb 21, 2025

Here’s Why Nvidia Looks Like a Buy Right Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains a top investment choice in 2025, driven by its dominance in AI, high-performance computing, and innovation across…
Prediction: Nvidia Will Split Its Stock Again, Sooner Than You Think
Chris MacDonald | Oct 30, 2024

Prediction: Nvidia Will Split Its Stock Again, Sooner Than You Think

Many long-term investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may have noticed a trend forming with this particular stock. As Nvidia continues to…
Where Will Nvidia Stock Trade In 1 Year?
Chris MacDonald | Sep 14, 2024

Where Will Nvidia Stock Trade In 1 Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is perhaps the most consequential semiconductor maker of our time. The high-performance chip maker has seen its valuation skyrocket…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28