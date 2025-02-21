Here's Why Nvidia Looks Like a Buy Right Now BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains a top investment choice in 2025, driven by its dominance in AI, high-performance computing, and innovation across multiple industries. As the leading provider of GPUs for AI applications, Nvidia is positioned at the center of the AI revolution. Indeed, the company remains a leading beneficiary of surging demand in sectors such as cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and data centers. As far as pure-play AI stocks are concerned, few come close to providing the kind of upside potential Nvidia does right now.

Key Points About This Article:

Nvidia’s status as a top AI stock positions the company as a key trading vehicle for those with short-term investing time horizons.

However, long-term investors have also climbed onto the bandwagon, benefiting those who have stayed on for the ride over the years.

Beyond AI, Nvidia maintains a stronghold in gaming and enterprise computing, creating a diversified revenue model that reduces exposure to single-market risks. The company’s financial strength is evident, with expanding gross margins and rising earnings per share (EPS). These fundamental factors continue to reinforce the company’s standing as a stable fast-growing giant, even amid market fluctuations.

Analysts predict substantial long-term growth for Nvidia, and they have good reason to hold such expectations. Here are a few key reasons why Nvidia’s rally thus far has been no fluke, and why this company could continue to see upside through the rest of the year.

Nvidia CEO Sees Bright Future

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the company’s biggest cheerleader. Indeed, that’s a big part of being a CEO – touting where the company is headed, and why the company in question is the best option for investors to consider in a world of endless possibilities.

Nvidia is seen as the leader in high-performance computing chips, with the company’s semiconductors leading the pack when it comes to pure performance. However, Huang has also noted that Nvidia’s exposure to other rapid advancements beyond AI, which include robotics, provides extra layers of growth potential for investors to consider.

With AI now seeping into almost every industry, and integrations with AI technology (LLMs, chatbots, or other related software) becoming pivotal for companies in most industries, Nvidia’s underlying chip demand should remain strong for some time to come. Robotics is one key growth area I think the market is starting to grasp on to (perhaps made more noticeable due to Elon Musk’s more recent ambitions in the area). Over time, new and exciting catalysts do seem to point toward Nvidia as a key beneficiary, with computing power behind most major technological advancements these days.

Nvidia’s Momentum Looks Likely to Continue

At the end of the day, Nvidia’s status as the leading provider of the most powerful and influential chips used in everything from AI to robotics, gaming, crypto and plenty of other high-growth sectors positions the company well to see sustainable growth.

No matter what industry one expects to lead the charge forward in terms of major investment from the private and public sectors, Nvidia’s chips are likely to be working hard behind the scenes to bring these technologies to fruition.

Indeed, a long-term investment in Nvidia stock (as a bet on the company’s ability to dominate the high-performance computing market, and the importance of this market over time) has more than paid off for investors. Those who have stuck with Nvidia for more than brief windows have reaped the rewards of long-term compounding. That’s the growth investing game, and that’s why so many investors continue to hold their Nvidia stock (with no intention of selling).

Of course, trees don’t grow to the sky, and one day, this company will have a much lighter multiple than where it currently trades. But grow Nvidia does, and and until that growth slows, this is a stock that does appear to have all the fundamental drivers to head higher from here.