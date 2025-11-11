S&P 500
6,823.60
-0.24%
Dow Jones
47,705.80
+0.65%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.50
-0.78%
Russell 2000
2,454.08
-0.21%
FTSE 100
9,915.80
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
51,011.80
-0.66%
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Investing

These Dow Stocks Have Crushed the VOO and VTI in 2025—Here’s Where They’re Headed Next

Quick Read

  • Caterpillar (CAT) shares are up over 56% year to date. The company set a sales growth target of around 6% for the next four years.

  • Caterpillar trades at more than 23 times forward P/E after its recent rally.

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) is up over 36% year to date and more than 142% in the last two years. Goldman Sachs trades below 15 times forward P/E with a 2.0% dividend yield.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These Dow Stocks Have Crushed the VOO and VTI in 2025—Here’s Where They’re Headed Next

© Scott Olson / Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average offers too small a sample size for many to be an effective gauge of how well the stock market is doing on any given day. But, of course, we have the S&P 500 for that, which is more widely followed and invested in by investors. Still, having only 30 stocks in a basket does make the Dow an interesting and reasonably well-diversified portfolio that might act as a model for new investors looking to get started in the stock-picking game.

Of course, the Dow Jones basket can be fun to keep tabs on as a beginner. And, of course, the index has a very rich history on Wall Street alongside a price that’s continued to swell, serving as an example of the wonders of compounding over extremely long periods of time. In any case, if you’re a fan of blue chips and are interested in when the legendary index adds a new holding or gives one the boot, you might be compelled to see what’s winning or losing in any given year.

Though the year isn’t over yet, this piece will explore a few Dow stocks that have had their way with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (NYSEARCA:VTI), which are both up close to 15%, so far this year. But does their recent hot streak warrant chasing them into the new year? Let’s find out.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is a heavy-duty construction machinery company that I found to be one of the most surprising market beaters for 2025. Shares of Caterpillar are up over 56% year to date, and despite recent turbulence, the rally off Liberation Day lows still seems intact. Wall Street analysts have high hopes for the $263 billion industrial blue chip going into 2026, especially after the firm revealed some pretty upbeat targets during its latest Investor Day meeting.

Could Caterpillar really be in for a renaissance of growth over the next four years? Perhaps. A sales growth rate of around 6% seems easily doable, especially as buyers better appreciate its digital technologies.

That said, the business of construction, mining, and all the sort can be quite cyclical. And with that, investors had better have a tolerance for pain should the environment shift drastically. If a recession is encountered at some point down the road, the rosy sales guidance may be too high a bar that’s been set. Either way, I’m cautiously optimistic about the name while it’s trading for more than 23 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). I could be wrong, but I think much of the optimism and strength might already be priced in here.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is up over 36% year to date, but more impressively, it’s up more than 142% in the last two years. The iconic investment bank really is firing on all cylinders, thanks to tons of dealmaking momentum, which is expected to carry into the new year, as well as continued resilience in the economy. If M&A looks to kick things up a few notches, the good days for Goldman Sachs might be about to get even better. In any case, the stock looks way too cheap at less than 15 times forward P/E, with a nice and growing 2.0%-yielding dividend.

While I’m no fan of chasing rallies, it’s hard to make a case against Goldman Sachs when it’s going for so cheap, with such macro tailwinds at its back. In the new year, I would not be surprised if shares top the S&P 500 once again. It’s a winner that has all the tools to continue winning big.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

5 Picks to Tap Dow’s Longest Winning Streak Since 2017
247patrick | Jul 21, 2023

5 Picks to Tap Dow’s Longest Winning Streak Since 2017

After lagging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for most of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally making…
Caterpillar, DowDuPont Sink, Tie as Dow’s Poorest Performers
Paul Ausick | Oct 27, 2018

Caterpillar, DowDuPont Sink, Tie as Dow’s Poorest Performers

DowDuPont and Caterpillar closed the week tied for the dubious honor of being the Dow's worst-performing stocks of 2018.
The 2016 Bullish and Bearish Case for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Chris Lange | Jan 7, 2016

The 2016 Bullish and Bearish Case for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

If analysts end up being correct in 2016, the bank holding company stocks could bring double-digit gains in the year…
The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News
Jon C. Ogg | Aug 8, 2019

The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News

Caterpillar has lost one of its long-time bullish supporters. Goldman Sachs downgraded the heavy equipment giant and lowered its target…
Caterpillar Takes Over as Dow’s Poorest Performing Stock
Paul Ausick | Sep 1, 2018

Caterpillar Takes Over as Dow’s Poorest Performing Stock

Caterpillar ousted 3M last week to become the Dow index's worst-performing stock for the year to date. There was no…
Have $500? Two Savvy ETFs You Should Be Buying Now
Rich Duprey | Oct 22, 2024

Have $500? Two Savvy ETFs You Should Be Buying Now

If you can’t beat the market just buy the market. What this nugget of investing wisdom suggests is for you…
Jack Bogle’s Amazing Advice for Anyone Nearing Retirement
Joey Frenette | Mar 13, 2025

Jack Bogle’s Amazing Advice for Anyone Nearing Retirement

The late great Jack Bogle is the legend behind Vanguard ETFs and a low-cost index investing movement of sorts (called…
Procter & Gamble Returns to the Dow’s Cellar
Paul Ausick | Sep 8, 2018

Procter & Gamble Returns to the Dow’s Cellar

Procter & Gamble wrestled away from Caterpillar the cellar-dwelling position among the 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones industrials…
3M Reclaims Position as Dow’s Poorest Performer
Paul Ausick | Sep 15, 2018

3M Reclaims Position as Dow’s Poorest Performer

After dropping more than 2% last week, 3M Company has regained its position as the worst performing stock among the…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,252,998
+$1.51
+9.87%
$16.76
Viatris
VTRS Vol: 2,532,551
+$0.58
+5.70%
$10.75
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,361,088
+$3.04
+5.54%
$57.88
Nike
NKE Vol: 8,410,895
+$2.39
+3.93%
$63.19
EOG Resources
EOG Vol: 1,964,773
+$3.91
+3.67%
$110.48

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,529,254
-$1.55
4.70%
$31.30
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 7,327,916
-$0.99
4.15%
$22.89
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 12,540,639
-$9.39
3.71%
$243.92
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 84,474,857
-$7.26
3.65%
$191.79
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,460,890
-$6.64
3.53%
$181.64