Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

Beyond Meat Completely Destroyed

  • Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) posted poor quarterly results as it continues to circle the drain.
  • Beyond Meat offers a product with little demand and is expected to go bankrupt in 2027.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Beyond Meat Completely Destroyed

© AaronAmat / iStock via Getty Images

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) has entered a flat spin and is poised to be destroyed as it hits its bottom. In the most recent quarter, revenue dropped 13% to $70 million. The company lost a staggering $111 million, compared to $27 million in the same quarter a year ago. Projections for the current quarter put revenue at as little as $60 million. What started as a promising business in 2009 is now in ruins.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown made a wildly inappropriate comment. He has “genuine optimism and excitement regarding our future.”

What Beyond Meat has not admitted is that there is no longer any reason for it to exist. It has ruined the prospects and pocketbooks of its shareholders. The stock traded for $235 on July 26, 2019. It barely trades above $1.20 today.

The Food Institute recently reported that Beyond Meat will likely go bankrupt in 2027, when much of its substantial debt comes due. “On the current path, bondholders will take over the company via bankruptcy,” the publication wrote.

Late last month, the company set a deal to restructure its financials via a convertible note. At the time, Reuters wrote, “Beyond Meat shares tumbled as much as 58% on Monday after the plant-based meat maker announced an early settlement of an exchange offer with its bondholders through the issue of fresh shares and notes to manage its debt.”

Meatless meat had a brief period of success. However, demand cratered for several reasons. One was the high price. Another was that the food was highly processed. Another issue was that the taste and texture differed significantly from those of regular meat. The idea that it was healthier may have been true, but it was not enough to offset these problems.

The company can overcome none of the meatless meat challenges. Beyond Meat will never recover.

Meme Stock Madness: Will Beyond Meat’s 388% Pop End in Tears?

 

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Beyond Meat Is a Terrible Company
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 23, 2025

Beyond Meat Is a Terrible Company

Beyond Meat stock has gyrated wildly recently. It remains a company with products that few people want and terrible financial…
Beyond Meat’s Dirty Factor And Grim Future
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 22, 2022

Beyond Meat’s Dirty Factor And Grim Future

A Beyond Meat processing plant in Pennsylvania was found to be producing meatless meat under circumstances that would make customers’…
Beyond Meat Falls Apart
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 19, 2024

Beyond Meat Falls Apart

Beyond Meat stock soared in its debut in 2019. Now it looks like the meatless trend in America was just…
Retail Traders Sending Beyond Meat 80% Higher Today
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Retail Traders Sending Beyond Meat 80% Higher Today

Beaten down shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are showing big signs of life today. Up about 80%, or 52…
Beyond Meat Should Close
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 12, 2025

Beyond Meat Should Close

When Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) went public, there was a broad belief that people wanted meatless meat. It was healthier…
Beyond Meat IPO Goes Hog Wild
Jon C. Ogg | May 2, 2019

Beyond Meat IPO Goes Hog Wild

Beyond Meat made its debut on Thursday, with an IPO of more than $9 million at a per-share price above…
The Most Shorted Stock in America
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 28, 2022

The Most Shorted Stock in America

The stock with the largest short interest compared to its float is Beyond Meat.
Beyond Meat (BYND) is Surging Again On More Retail Trading
Ian Cooper | Oct 21, 2025

Beyond Meat (BYND) is Surging Again On More Retail Trading

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is rocketing even higher. Just yesterday, we noted that the stock surged “thanks to massive short…
Meme Stock Madness: Will Beyond Meat’s 388% Pop End in Tears?
Rich Duprey | Oct 21, 2025

Meme Stock Madness: Will Beyond Meat’s 388% Pop End in Tears?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has experienced a meteoric rise in its stock price over the past two days. After closing around…

