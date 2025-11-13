S&P 500
6,742.70
-1.67%
Dow Jones
47,534.00
-1.63%
Nasdaq 100
24,982.80
-2.23%
Russell 2000
2,383.46
-2.80%
FTSE 100
9,758.60
-1.50%
Nikkei 225
50,143.00
-2.51%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Quick Read

  • The U.S. government finally reopened after 43 days. The measure, now signed into law by President Trump, will fund the government through the end of January.

  • Now back to $4,230, gold could test higher highs. Wells Fargo, for example, expects gold to rally to between $4,500 and $4,700 by the end of next year.

Live Updates

Cisco up $3.25 on Strong Earnings

Live

Shares of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are $3.25 on the day after the tech giant beat earnings, raised guidance, and saw $1.3 billion in AI orders.

EPS of $1 was two cents better than estimates. Revenue of $14.88 billion was above estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco said that AI infrastructure orders from “hyperscaler customers” reached $1.3 billion, “reflecting a significant acceleration in growth,” added CNBC.

“Our relevance in AI continues to build,” CFO Mark Patterson said in the press release. “We have a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar campus refresh opportunity starting to ramp, with strong demand for our refreshed networking products.”

The Market is Struggling

Live

Stocks are struggling again, especially tech names, which are getting caught up in worries about valuations.

However, as we noted the other day, some analysts don’t believe there’s a bubble. As noted by Quartz.com, “The financial services company (Goldman Sachs), in a note to investors this week, said that it believes the AI story is just getting started — and the investments that seem huge today will be dwarfed by the benefits AI will deliver.”

“Long term, the investment bank says that AI adoption could add $20 trillion to the U.S. economy. AI, according to Goldman Sachs, is already delivering those gains in productivity when deployed right.”

 

Futures are flat this morning.

At the moment, the S&P 500 is up about a point. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down fractionally. The Dow is up about 27 points, with the NASDAQ fighting to stay green.

That’s even as the U.S. government finally reopens after 43 days.

The measure, now signed into law by President Trump, will fund the government through the end of January. The House voted 222 to 209 to finally reopen the government, returning to some sort of sanity.

While it’s a temporary band-aid, we’ll at least get a break from consistently hearing about it.

Cisco Jumping on Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance 

Shares of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are up about $4.90 in premarket after the tech giant beat earnings, raised guidance, and saw $1.3 billion in AI orders.

EPS of $1 was two cents better than estimates. Revenue of $14.88 billion was above estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco said that AI infrastructure orders from “hyperscaler customers” reached $1.3 billion, “reflecting a significant acceleration in growth,” added CNBC.

“Our relevance in AI continues to build,” CFO Mark Patterson said in the press release. “We have a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar campus refresh opportunity starting to ramp, with strong demand for our refreshed networking products.”

Moving forward, Cisco expects Q2 revenue to range from $15 billion to $15.2 billion, which is above expectations for $14.6 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.01 to $1.03 is expected, which tops estimates for 99 cents. For the full year, Cisco sees revenues ranging from $60.2 billion to $61 billion, which is above expectations for $59.7 billion. EPS is expected to range from $4.08 TO $4.14, which is also above estimates of $4.04.

Gold Prices are Soaring Again 

Now back to $4,230, gold could test higher highs.

Wells Fargo, for example, expects gold to rally to between $4,500 and $4,700 by the end of next year. The firm noted that gold remains a hedge against U.S. debt, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, with consistently strong central bank and investor demand fueling upside in addition to interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

In addition, Morgan Stanley says central bank demand and lingering uncertainties could send gold to $4,500 by mid-2026. JPMorgan says gold could rally to $5,055 by the fourth quarter of 2026. Goldman Sachs believes gold could rally to $4,044 by the first quarter of 2026, and possibly to a high of $5,055 by late next year.

By Ian Cooper Updated
Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

© mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,511,789
+$2.06
+4.74%
$45.37
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 38,897,426
+$3.15
+4.26%
$77.11
Dow
DOW Vol: 13,724,170
+$0.82
+3.70%
$23.00
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 1,002,640
+$7.73
+3.63%
$220.64
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,856,234
+$1.56
+3.35%
$48.03

Top Losing Stocks

Corning
GLW Vol: 7,441,063
-$7.51
8.44%
$81.50
Disney
DIS Vol: 34,731,062
-$9.71
8.32%
$106.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,457,989
-$2.84
7.49%
$35.07
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,619,307
-$21.04
7.43%
$262.22
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 94,860,060
-$31.35
7.28%
$399.25