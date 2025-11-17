S&P 500
6,745.20
-0.05%
Dow Jones
47,163.00
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,094.60
+0.09%
Russell 2000
2,383.74
-0.40%
FTSE 100
9,702.30
+0.08%
Nikkei 225
50,440.50
-0.11%
Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Investing

AMD Is Targeting Nvidia’s AI Lead — It All Hinges on Doing This 1 Thing

Quick Read

  • AMD (AMD) targets $100B in data center revenue by 2030 with a 35% compound annual growth rate.
  • AMD’s platform success depends on closing the software gap between its ROCm and Nvidia’s CUDA.
  • AMD holds nearly 40% server CPU market share and could exceed 50% as AI inference shifts to CPUs.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
AMD Is Targeting Nvidia’s AI Lead — It All Hinges on Doing This 1 Thing

© AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has rapidly caught up in the artificial intelligence space after lagging behind for years. Once focused mainly on CPUs and consumer GPUs, the company shifted gears to challenge Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in data center AI chips. 

AMD’s MI300 series accelerators gained traction with major hyperscalers, driving record revenue growth in its data center segment. This positioned AMD as a viable, fast-growing alternative to Nvidia’s dominance. Now, AMD is making a strategic pivot to reshape the competitive landscape in its favor. It aims to offer more comprehensive solutions that could attract broader adoption. But success depends on executing one critical element effectively.

Building a Complete AI Platform

AMD’s latest strategy centers on creating an end-to-end AI infrastructure platform. This includes silicon such as chips and processors, high-speed interconnects for linking systems, software development tools, and even full rack-scale deployments that customers can easily scale. The goal is to provide hyperscalers and enterprises with turnkey solutions for AI workloads

Unlike Nvidia’s tightly integrated vertical approach, AMD emphasizes an open ecosystem. This means collaborating with partners to ensure compatibility and flexibility, allowing customers to mix components without being locked into one vendor.

At its recent analyst day, AMD outlined ambitious targets for this pivot. The company projects its data center business to grow at a greater than 60% compound annual rate in annual revenue from the segment by 2030. That would expand the segment from about $16 billion today to nearly $100 billion over the next five years. To hit these numbers, AMD needs strong ramps for upcoming products like the MI450 GPU and the Helios rack-scale system. These offerings are designed for massive AI training and inference tasks. 

CEO Lisa Su highlighted momentum with multiple large-scale opportunities, including hyperscalers and sovereign AI projects. If these targets are achieved, AMD’s gross margins could reach 57%, and earnings could rise above $20 per share by 2030.

The Make-or-Break Factor

While hardware advancements are key, AMD’s platform ambitions rely heavily on its software stack. The company must make its ROCm software as reliable and user-friendly as Nvidia’s CUDA platform. ROCm enables developers to program GPUs for AI tasks, but it has historically lagged behind in stability and ecosystem support. Closing this gap is essential for AMD to transition from being a secondary supplier to a primary platform provider.

AMD plans to release new GPUs annually, starting with the MI450, to keep pace with innovation. But without seamless software, adoption could stall. Encouraging signs include partnerships with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and OpenAI. These collaborations signal growing ecosystem traction, as they involve real-world deployments and feedback to refine ROCm. If AMD delivers a stable, integrated experience, it could lure developers away from CUDA’s entrenched position.

Supporting this effort is AMD’s strength in CPUs. With a greater than 33% server CPU market share, the segment generates steady profits. As AI inference shifts toward CPUs, AMD could exceed a 50% share, providing the cash flow to fund GPU and software investments without eroding margins.

Key Takeaways

The divide between Nvidia and AMD remains substantial, thanks to Nvidia’s head start in AI. Yet AMD has closed ground quickly with products like the MI300. This platform pivot targets Nvidia’s lead by offering open, scalable alternatives. Flawless execution is required, especially on software, but AMD has shown capability in rapid innovation. Even partial success should yield significant gains for the company and its shareholders.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Oracle Executive Just Gave 50,000 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Right Now
Rich Duprey | Oct 15, 2025

Oracle Executive Just Gave 50,000 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Right Now

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has transformed into an artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse in a short time. Just a few years…
Is Qualcomm the New AI Chip Growth Stock to Buy?
Rich Duprey | Oct 31, 2025

Is Qualcomm the New AI Chip Growth Stock to Buy?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has long dominated the mobile chip market, but its latest push into artificial intelligence (AI) hardware raises questions…
After Massive OpenAI Deal, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Oct 7, 2025

After Massive OpenAI Deal, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shocked investors yesterday with a landmark multi-year agreement to supply OpenAI with 6 gigawatts of its…
Is This Where AMD Begins Closing the AI Gap With Nvidia?
Rich Duprey | Oct 30, 2025

Is This Where AMD Begins Closing the AI Gap With Nvidia?

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has transformed remarkably in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Just a few years ago, the company had virtually…
AMD’s Latest AI Chip, Product Roadmap to Debut Wednesday
Paul Ausick | Dec 6, 2023

AMD’s Latest AI Chip, Product Roadmap to Debut Wednesday

Chipmaker AMD is launching its latest AI chip on Wednesday, and the company is expected to outline its AI plans…
OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?
Rich Duprey | Sep 13, 2025

OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?

Nvidia’s Unstoppable Momentum in the AI Era Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear, transforming from a gaming graphics powerhouse…
Arm’s Bold Bid: Can It Steal Half the Data Center Market from Intel and AMD?
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Arm’s Bold Bid: Can It Steal Half the Data Center Market from Intel and AMD?

On a Mission to Dominate British chip design titan Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) sent shockwaves through the tech industry earlier this…
AMD (AMD) and Its Pals Take Aim at Nvidia (NVDA)
Paul Ausick | Dec 7, 2023

AMD (AMD) and Its Pals Take Aim at Nvidia (NVDA)

AMD's launch party for its latest AI processors included appearances by several special guests all aligned behind the new chips.
Is AMD Turning Into Nvidia’s Kryptonite? Here’s How High It Can Go
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 10, 2025

Is AMD Turning Into Nvidia’s Kryptonite? Here’s How High It Can Go

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been locked in a high-stakes AI chip race that has sent investors into a…

Top Gaining Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,767,023
+$9.07
+7.87%
$124.21
Google
GOOG Vol: 20,524,118
+$12.65
+4.57%
$289.63
Google
GOOGL Vol: 31,335,374
+$12.51
+4.53%
$288.92
Centene
CNC Vol: 3,611,878
+$1.61
+4.43%
$37.99
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 51,663,963
+$17.67
+4.37%
$422.02

Top Losing Stocks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 15,992,336
-$1.53
6.68%
$21.31
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 7,493,796
-$8.68
6.49%
$125.09
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,431,162
-$15.84
5.58%
$268.16
Generac
GNRC Vol: 446,635
-$6.63
4.38%
$144.58
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 13,888,028
-$1.58
4.34%
$34.84