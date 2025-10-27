Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Bitcoin and Ethereum are recovering following the recent crypto flash crash that saw liquidations of about $20 billion in leveraged positions.

This story examines both cryptocurrencies and how their post-crash performance may fuel the next crypto rally.

The recent crypto flash crash hit traders and investors by surprise, with most crypto charts painted in red as billions were wiped from portfolios overnight. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were not spared, with the duo seeing double-digit losses as traders hastily liquidated positions. According to reports from Coinglass, over 1.6 million traders were liquidated within 24 hours after the crash. Bitcoin’s drop alone exceeded the $20,000 mark, setting a new bearish record of a $380B decline in its market cap within 2 hours.

However, since then, the market has started recovering, with Bitcoin and Ethereum taking the charge. The real question and a hot topic among traders is which of the two will overcome bearish pressure beyond the crash and lead the next market trend.

Bitcoin’s Price Balances As Buyer Test $110K Key Level

Bitcoin has shown resilience since the crypto crash that sent it tumbling in mid-September. After plunging to around $102,000, the coin has gradually steadied, now trading near $108,900. The market’s structure remains cautious, with buyers testing key resistance at $110,000. This slow recovery signals attempts by bulls to reestablish momentum despite broader market uncertainty.

Trading volume has thinned compared to the sharp sell-offs earlier in the month, but consistent green candles suggest renewed accumulation by long-term holders. The recovery aligns with recent crypto news that Russia has legalized Bitcoin for foreign trade, potentially boosting adoption and cross-border use.

Institutional activity also appears to be rising. Reports of Bitcoin whales moving into BlackRock’s ETFs show that traditional finance is embracing digital assets more formally. This trend may help restore investor confidence after the short-term panic caused by the crypto flash crash.

Bitcoin’s mining power recently hitting 1.1 zetta hashes per second reinforces network strength and long-term sustainability. It also highlights growing miner commitment even in volatile conditions.

Overall, Bitcoin seems to be stabilizing from its recent fall, with improving fundamentals suggesting that patient investors could see stronger price action if momentum continues into November.

Ethereum Recovers After Weeks of Selling Pressure

After a steep drop over the past six weeks, Ethereum is slowly stabilizing above the $3,800 zone. The correction, triggered by the broader crypto crash, saw ETH fall from the $4,800 range to lows near $3,350. Since then, buying pressure has returned in short bursts, suggesting that sellers may be running out of steam.

The market’s tone improved after reports of Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade improving block efficiency and DeFi performance. Faster millisecond preconfirmation have boosted network scalability, drawing renewed attention from developers and investors tracking crypto news around Ethereum’s technological progress.

Confidence also grew after the Ethereum Foundation revealed its $650 million treasury secured on a Safe multi-signature wallet. That announcement underscored Ethereum’s financial stability and long-term DeFi commitment, even during volatile market phases.

Adding momentum, BlackRock’s $110.7 million ETH purchase strengthened institutional trust in the network’s future. This move highlights how traditional finance players are treating Ethereum as a maturing digital asset rather than a speculative token.

Following the crypto flash crash, the current pattern hints at consolidation rather than panic. With fundamentals improving and smart money reentering, Ethereum appears poised for gradual recovery as the next potential leg upward forms.

Which Will Dominate Post-Crash?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are recovering, and the market looks set for a bullish run post-crash. However, their road to new highs is different. Bitcoin’s superiority flows from institutional adoptions and whale backings, which have shown to be unshaken despite bearish pressure. In contrast, Ethereum’s reputation as a fast-moving network, with upgrades, DeFi strength, and scalability, could fuel an extended bullish rally.

Bitcoin is still the number one crypto, and investors remain determined about its short and long-term growth potential. Also, Ethereum still dominates network growth and real-world use, with investors backing ETH to reach a new ATH. Who leads the next wave remains to be seen, but there is a high chance that the next bullish wave could favor both.