S&P 500
6,884.20
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,604.10
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,866.00
-0.09%
Russell 2000
2,520.01
-0.22%
FTSE 100
9,683.00
+0.39%
Nikkei 225
50,479.50
-0.20%
Home > Investing > Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash

Investing

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash
By Sam Daodu
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum are recovering following the recent crypto flash crash that saw liquidations of about $20 billion in leveraged positions.

  • This story examines both cryptocurrencies and how their post-crash performance may fuel the next crypto rally.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The recent crypto flash crash hit traders and investors by surprise, with most crypto charts painted in red as billions were wiped from portfolios overnight. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were not spared, with the duo seeing double-digit losses as traders hastily liquidated positions. According to reports from Coinglass, over 1.6 million traders were liquidated within 24 hours after the crash. Bitcoin’s drop alone exceeded the $20,000 mark, setting a new bearish record of a $380B decline in its market cap within 2 hours.

However, since then, the market has started recovering, with Bitcoin and Ethereum taking the charge. The real question and a hot topic among traders is which of the two will overcome bearish pressure beyond the crash and lead the next market trend.

Bitcoin’s Price Balances As Buyer Test $110K Key Level

Close up of metal shiny bitcoin crypto currency coins on US dollar bills. Electronic decentralized money concept. Bitcoin is convenient payment in global economy market.
AlyoshinE / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin has shown resilience since the crypto crash that sent it tumbling in mid-September. After plunging to around $102,000, the coin has gradually steadied, now trading near $108,900. The market’s structure remains cautious, with buyers testing key resistance at $110,000. This slow recovery signals attempts by bulls to reestablish momentum despite broader market uncertainty.

Trading volume has thinned compared to the sharp sell-offs earlier in the month, but consistent green candles suggest renewed accumulation by long-term holders. The recovery aligns with recent crypto news that Russia has legalized Bitcoin for foreign trade, potentially boosting adoption and cross-border use.

Institutional activity also appears to be rising. Reports of Bitcoin whales moving into BlackRock’s ETFs show that traditional finance is embracing digital assets more formally. This trend may help restore investor confidence after the short-term panic caused by the crypto flash crash.

Bitcoin’s mining power recently hitting 1.1 zetta hashes per second reinforces network strength and long-term sustainability. It also highlights growing miner commitment even in volatile conditions.

Overall, Bitcoin seems to be stabilizing from its recent fall, with improving fundamentals suggesting that patient investors could see stronger price action if momentum continues into November.

Ethereum Recovers After Weeks of Selling Pressure

Closeup of golden Ethereum cryptocurrency surrounded by more coins and defocused stars background
alfernec / Shutterstock.com

After a steep drop over the past six weeks, Ethereum is slowly stabilizing above the $3,800 zone. The correction, triggered by the broader crypto crash, saw ETH fall from the $4,800 range to lows near $3,350. Since then, buying pressure has returned in short bursts, suggesting that sellers may be running out of steam.

The market’s tone improved after reports of Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade improving block efficiency and DeFi performance. Faster millisecond preconfirmation have boosted network scalability, drawing renewed attention from developers and investors tracking crypto news around Ethereum’s technological progress.

Confidence also grew after the Ethereum Foundation revealed its $650 million treasury secured on a Safe multi-signature wallet. That announcement underscored Ethereum’s financial stability and long-term DeFi commitment, even during volatile market phases.

Adding momentum, BlackRock’s $110.7 million ETH purchase strengthened institutional trust in the network’s future. This move highlights how traditional finance players are treating Ethereum as a maturing digital asset rather than a speculative token.

Following the crypto flash crash, the current pattern hints at consolidation rather than panic. With fundamentals improving and smart money reentering, Ethereum appears poised for gradual recovery as the next potential leg upward forms.

Which Will Dominate Post-Crash?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are recovering, and the market looks set for a bullish run post-crash. However, their road to new highs is different. Bitcoin’s superiority flows from institutional adoptions and whale backings, which have shown to be unshaken despite bearish pressure. In contrast, Ethereum’s reputation as a fast-moving network, with upgrades, DeFi strength, and scalability, could fuel an extended bullish rally.

Bitcoin is still the number one crypto, and investors remain determined about its short and long-term growth potential. Also, Ethereum still dominates network growth and real-world use, with investors backing ETH to reach a new ATH. Who leads the next wave remains to be seen, but there is a high chance that the next bullish wave could favor both.

The image featured for this article is © Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now
Rich Duprey | Aug 29, 2025

Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now

A New Dawn for Ethereum Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is basking in a market renaissance, with institutional investors pouring capital into ETH-focused…
After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?
Rich Duprey | Oct 14, 2025

After Historic Liquidation Event, Has the Crypto Winter Arrived?

The cryptocurrency market endured its most brutal day ever on Friday when over $19 billion in leveraged positions evaporated in…
Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Due Next Week: What to Expect?
247patrick | Apr 7, 2023

Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Due Next Week: What to Expect?

Ethereum sooon will finalize its proof-of-work to proof-of-stake transition with the Shanghai upgrade.
Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin
Rich Duprey | Sep 2, 2025

Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin

Ethereum’s Surge Outpaces Bitcoin For two consecutive months, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has eclipsed Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in capital inflows, marking a seismic…
Avalanche (AVAX) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu | Feb 28, 2024

Avalanche (AVAX) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the few cryptos that have seen good price movements in the last five years. Since…
Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin by 41% Over Last Month, as the Merge Edges Closer
247patrick | Aug 16, 2022

Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin by 41% Over Last Month, as the Merge Edges Closer

Over the past month, Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin, though historically it has always followed Bitcoin’s shadow.
Is Ethereum’s Post-Merge Hype Over?
247patrick | Oct 10, 2022

Is Ethereum’s Post-Merge Hype Over?

Ethereum’s Merge into proof-of-stake blockchain happened during the volatile bear market, but its poor comparative performance still defies forecasts.
BitMine’s $358 Million Ethereum Haul: Fueling ETH’s Wall Street Surge
Rich Duprey | Sep 4, 2025

BitMine’s $358 Million Ethereum Haul: Fueling ETH’s Wall Street Surge

Ethereum Emerges as Wall Street’s Crypto Darling Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has earned the moniker “Wall Street Token” from prominent money manager…
Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu | Mar 17, 2024

Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Solana (SOL) has been one of the go-to crypto assets for investors due to its blazing-fast transaction speeds and innovative…

Top Gaining Stocks

Qualcomm
QCOM Vol: 81,798,748
+$18.74
+11.09%
$187.68
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 53,681,003
+$2.07
+7.62%
$29.23
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,486,944
+$3.28
+6.79%
$51.57
Edwards Lifesciences
EW Vol: 13,099,985
+$4.72
+6.20%
$80.82
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 1,789,426
+$20.82
+4.66%
$467.86

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,094,594
-$9.41
8.91%
$96.23
Newmont
NEM Vol: 23,560,309
-$4.74
5.69%
$78.63
Ford
F Vol: 140,858,394
-$0.58
4.19%
$13.26
West Pharmaceutical Services
WST Vol: 1,067,881
-$10.25
3.45%
$287.22
Roper Technologies
ROP Vol: 1,631,096
-$15.07
3.15%
$463.73