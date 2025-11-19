Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: DoorDash, Freeport-McMoRan, GitLab, Home Depot, Medtronic, Molson-Coors, and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

Futures are trading higher this morning, as all the major indices once again closed lower on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight day of losses. The Dow Jones Industrials closed down 1.07% at 46,091, while the S&P 500 was last seen at 6617, down 0.83%. The NASDAQ, which has been hit the hardest over the last week, closed the session at 22,432, down 1.21%. The day of truth has finally come for the stock market and the AI/Datacenter/Hyperscaler trade, at least for now. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) will release perhaps the most anticipated set of quarterly results in the last 25 years or more at 5 PM EST today after the close. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $1.25 and a median revenue of $55 billion. Hitting the EPS numbers would be a massive 54% year-over-year growth. For the market to catch a tailwind from the results, as AI and circular funding grow and additional concerns emerge, the company will have to blow away Wall Street estimates and provide powerful forward guidance.

Treasury Bonds:

For the second day running, buyers stepped into the Treasury market as yields were down across the curve, while closing flat on the longest dated issues. The biggest problem for the bond market at this juncture is whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates another 25 basis points at the December meeting, which will mark the final one for 2025. The odds for a December cut have slipped below 50%. The 30-year bond closed the day at 4.74%, and the 10-year note was last seen at 4.12%.

Oil and Gas:

The major oil benchmarks closed higher with Brent Crude closing at $64.81, up 0.95%, while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $60.65, up 1.24% on the day. Once again, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s fourth-largest refinery were a tailwind for oil prices. Natural gas, which had seen heavy profit-taking earlier in the week, closed up 0.30% at $4.37. Forecasts of a cold winter and rising electricity demand remain the two positives driving prices higher.

Gold and Silver:

Gold was slightly higher on Tuesday, while Silver closed the day marginally lower. Buyers have stepped in to take advantage of the biggest selling in the precious metals since late October over the last week. The modest strength in Gold was attributed to a combination of factors, driven by investors seeking a safe haven amid geopolitical uncertainty, concerns about the US economy, and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. High demand from central banks and a recent increase in ETF and physical demand continue to help support prices. Spot Gold was last seen at $4,065, up 0.53%, while Silver was last seen at $50.82.

Crypto:

Crypto prices rose on Tuesday as buyers emerged after Bitcoin hit a seven-month low, defying the broader stock market’s ongoing slump. This suggests a potential “buy the dip” mentality among some investors, and the fact that Bitcoin had relinquished all the gains from 2025 may have spurred the buyers to emerge. At 5 PM EST, Bitcoin was trading at $92.910, up 1.3%, and Ethereum was trading at $3,124, up 4.23% from the same time yesterday. It’s essential to remember that Crypto trades 24/7/365. Bitcoin is trading at $91,782 this morning.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on

Upgrades:

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies with a $260 target price.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was upgraded to Sector Outperform from Market Perform at Scotiabank, which has set a $47 target price objective.

Gladstone Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAD) was raised to Buy from Hold at B. Riley with a $22 target price objective.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) was raised to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs, which has set a $111 price target.

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Baird with a $22 target price.

Zions Bankcorporation NA (NASDAQ: ZION) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which has a $60 target price objective.

Downgrades:

Bellring Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America with a $28 target price.

Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) was cut to Hold from Buy at Truist Financial with a $44 target price.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) was cut to Neutral from Buy at KGI Securities with a $320 target price objective.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP) was downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo, which has a $50 target price.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Citi, which also dropped their target price from $38 to $35.

Initiations: