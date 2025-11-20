S&P 500
6,755.00
+1.07%
Dow Jones
46,630.70
+0.96%
Nasdaq 100
25,168.20
+1.08%
Russell 2000
2,383.22
+0.90%
FTSE 100
9,579.80
+0.23%
Nikkei 225
50,091.30
+0.46%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (SPY) Exploding with Nvidia

Investing

Tesla’s EV Slide Deepens as Investors Shift Toward Musk’s AI Narrative

Quick Read

  • Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) China sales have fallen to a three year low, leaving the company with single digit market share in the world’s largest EV market while domestic competitors such as BYD accelerate.
  • US and European weakness continues, with Tesla’s domestic market share dropping from 80 percent at its peak to 42 percent in the third quarter, and the expiration of the 7,500 dollar tax credit likely to pressure EV demand further.
  • Investor expectations now rely heavily on an AI and robotics pivot despite limited evidence of near term commercial readiness, creating uncertainty around Tesla’s long term valuation framework
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Tesla’s EV Slide Deepens as Investors Shift Toward Musk’s AI Narrative

© 24/7 Wall St

Watch the Video

 

I opened my conversation with Lee after seeing another set of numbers that showed how quickly Tesla’s footing in China is eroding. Sales have fallen to a three year low and Tesla now holds only a single digit share of the Chinese EV market. With more than one hundred domestic EV manufacturers in China and BYD continuing to expand its reach, the competitive pressure on Tesla is intense.

Weakness Across Global Markets

As we went deeper into the data, the trend extended across Europe and the United States. Exported vehicles from China performed relatively well, but China based sales sank. In Europe, several countries reported double digit year over year declines. In the United States, Tesla’s market share has dropped from around 80 percent at its peak to 42 percent in the third quarter. The expiration of the federal tax credit is likely to put more downward pressure on demand, not less.

The AI Pivot and the xAI Question

With the car business weakening, the stock’s resilience depends heavily on the belief that Tesla will become an AI and robotics company. I told Lee that this pivot is difficult to evaluate because the evidence is thin. Tesla has prototypes but no mass produced robots and no broad robotaxi fleet. Meanwhile, companies like Waymo are operating autonomous vehicles on open highways, and each step forward they take highlights Tesla’s lack of scale in the same category.
We also talked about Musk’s plan to have Tesla invest in xAI. Moving Tesla cash into a separate AI venture may help develop technology, but the strategic benefit to Tesla shareholders remains unclear without a defined product integration plan or revenue structure.

The Conglomerate Comparison

Lee and I touched on the idea of combining Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, the former Twitter platform and Starlink into a single publicly traded entity. The comparison reminded us of GE during the conglomerate era, when a collection of unrelated businesses traded at a discount because investors struggled to value the whole. Simplification usually creates value. Conglomerates rarely do.

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Lee Jackson: You know, Doug, I saw some new information and news coming out of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which I think you’ve heard of. Can you fill us in on that?

[00:00:13] Doug Mcintyre: Tesla’s Chinese sales dropped to a three year loan. Uh oh. It now has single digit market share in China, which, as you know, is the largest EV market in the world by right.

[00:00:25] Doug Mcintyre: Significant multiple. So let’s take a look at this for a second. He’s being smothered in China by BYD and other companies. There are apparently a hundred EV companies in China. A lot of ’em are gonna go bankrupt, but it’s still, you know, it’s a feeding frenzy, which makes it harder right now. I want to put a condition on this, the cars he made in China and exported, that was a good number. His sales in China were horrible. As you know, if you look at the EU numbers in a lot of countries over there, his, his drops year over year are well into the double digits.

[00:01:03] Lee Jackson: Yeah.

[00:01:03] Doug Mcintyre: In the United States, his, his EV market share in the United States peaked at 80%.

[00:01:10] Doug Mcintyre: It was 42% in the third quarter in the US you’ve got the expiration of the $7,500 tax credit. Yep. Boom. Please, please don’t tell me that that’s gonna help EV sales in the United States. It’s not. They’re gonna go through through the floor, which is gonna hurt. I don’t think so. Okay. So Tesla’s car business is completely in the tank.

[00:01:31] Doug Mcintyre: It’s shattered. And that means that investors, ’cause the stock is doing very well, it is and bought into, uh, the Musk point of view, view of Tesla, right? Which is Tesla will be an AI, robotics, Robo Taxii company within the next year or two. Now, the thing I like about this is there’s no evidence of it.

[00:01:57] Doug Mcintyre: No. Okay. It’s like, okay. I, I sort of believe you, but can you show me. He does not have any robots. I mean, he has demo. I, you know, of course he’s got some robots.

[00:02:07] Lee Jackson: Yeah, he’s got prototype, but that’s about it.

[00:02:10] Doug Mcintyre: Yeah. He’s not manufacturing robots. He’s not manufacturing robot taxis. Okay. They’re running in a few places.

[00:02:16] Doug Mcintyre: As a matter of fact, today, Waymo just announced that they will be running their cars on the open highways outside cities. I,

[00:02:23] Lee Jackson: I saw that.

[00:02:24] Doug Mcintyre: Well, okay. Every time somebody announces that, it’s bad for Musk. Okay. Yeah. Any, anytime somebody advances the self-driving car, Robo Taxii, that. You know, that falls apart.

[00:02:35] Doug Mcintyre: He’s not an AI company. Alright? I understand this self-drive. Now they’re talking about Tesla investing in X ai, which is right, his AI company, right? But quite frankly, I don’t get it. I mean, you put it on your balance sheet. If it goes up, it helps your balance sheet, but unless you also have a strategic contract with them.

[00:02:58] Doug Mcintyre: Yeah, yeah. About how you’re gonna be using the, the AI products that come from xai. Th th there’s no, dare there. I don’t, it’s, we’ll take some of Tesla’s cash and we’ll move over. XI, I could use it, but there’s nothing in it for Tesla shareholders. Okay.

[00:03:15] Lee Jackson: Unless, doesn’t seem to be, I mean, they’d be better off if he was up to rolling SpaceX in there, you know?

[00:03:21] Lee Jackson: Yeah. As a matter of fact, let’s merge ’em all. Let’s just take,

[00:03:24] Doug Mcintyre: I want a SpaceX XAI, Tesla, publicly traded company. Al I wanna be in the rock. I’ll be rockets.

[00:03:32] Lee Jackson: Kind of a GE, kind of a GE move in a, in a,

[00:03:35] Doug Mcintyre: I want the former Twitter, so I wanna be social. I’m social media. Throw that in there. AI and rockets. Okay.

[00:03:42] Doug Mcintyre: Yeah.

[00:03:43] Lee Jackson: and also, um. You can get to your, uh, internet, satellite Internet as, as well. Okay.

[00:03:49] Doug Mcintyre: I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I missed one. Right. Okay.

[00:03:52] Lee Jackson: You, you’ve got to throw that in there too. Alright, well, okay. Alright. I’ve

[00:03:55] Doug Mcintyre: got, uh, it’s like GE used to be under Welsh. We have five, that’s what I just said, like GE five, five divisions.

[00:04:01] Doug Mcintyre: Okay. Got the internet division, the space division, the social media division, the AI division, and the car division. And the car division. Right. And as it was true with GE, none of them are related to the things like GE. They have no, not, not

[00:04:14] Lee Jackson: to the original story. No. And, and like we, like we’ve told everybody every time that happens and they all GEs just the minute they kicked it out of the Dow and they, you know, spun off all the other stuff, they all immediately went higher.

[00:04:28] Lee Jackson: So, yes. Yeah, we’ll see. It’s conglomerate.

[00:04:30] Doug Mcintyre: Conglomerates in general are bad,

[00:04:32] Lee Jackson: right?

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Tesla’s Rough Patch: Elon Musk Needs to Cross a Deep River
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 26, 2025

Tesla’s Rough Patch: Elon Musk Needs to Cross a Deep River

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, Tesla may be one of the most troubled companies. They sort of…
Trump Is Throwing Tesla (TSLA) A Free Lifeline But It’s Not Baked In To Shares Yet
Austin Smith | Apr 2, 2025

Trump Is Throwing Tesla (TSLA) A Free Lifeline But It’s Not Baked In To Shares Yet

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Elon Put $1B In a ‘Parking Meter’ and Makes 100x
Austin Smith | Sep 17, 2025

Elon Put $1B In a ‘Parking Meter’ and Makes 100x

Video Summary Elon Musk recently made a big announcement involving Tesla. 24/7 Wall St. contributors Douglas A. McIntyre and Lee…
Tesla Stock (TSLA) is Headed to $167
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 14, 2025

Tesla Stock (TSLA) is Headed to $167

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Big Tech Tesla considered by many people to be a big tech company.…
Europe Hates Tesla (TSLA) Right Now
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 3, 2025

Europe Hates Tesla (TSLA) Right Now

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Tesla had another down month in Europe. It’s probably a string that may…
China Has Elon Over A Barrel
Austin Smith | Apr 28, 2025

China Has Elon Over A Barrel

24/7 Wall St. : Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: The online newsletter, Axios did an article this morning…
Jeff Bezos Tries to One Up Elon, Ford (F) And GM With Dead Simple EV Truck
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 30, 2025

Jeff Bezos Tries to One Up Elon, Ford (F) And GM With Dead Simple EV Truck

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Jeff Bezos, I think the third rich, third richest man in the world…
New Study Spells Doom For Tesla, Rivian, and Others.
Austin Smith | Sep 19, 2025

New Study Spells Doom For Tesla, Rivian, and Others.

Video Summary 24/7 Wall St. contributors Douglas A. McIntyre and Lee Jackson explore a recent study that could have a…
Buy Big Tech and Utilities Stocks Now
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 15, 2025

Buy Big Tech and Utilities Stocks Now

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, you’ve told me a lot, you’ve talked a lot on our show…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,761,945
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,211,428
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,337,106
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,870,907
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,888,807
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,405,058
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,409,267
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,264,922
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,703,480
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,942,011
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47