Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

3 Mega-Cap Growth Stocks To Buy Now

  • The Magnificent Seven stocks have a long history of outperforming the S&P 500 and other mega-cap stocks.
  • AI is the big trade right now, and all three stocks on this list have significant exposure to the industry.
By Marc Guberti
3 Mega-Cap Growth Stocks To Buy Now

Mega-cap growth stocks have been some of the top performers in the stock market. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) contains the seven largest publicly traded corporations, and that fund has regularly outperformed the S&P 500 since its inception. The Magnificent Seven stocks have historically produced higher returns than the broader stock market, and that trend may continue with AI investments. These are some of the mega-cap stocks to buy now that can reward long-term investors. 

Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the most compelling mega-cap stocks due to its valuation and long-term growth opportunities. The stock trades at a 30 P/E ratio as its online advertising segment continues to deliver excellent results. More investors have picked up on Google Cloud, which has accelerating growth rates amid the AI frenzy. Cloud revenue increased by 34% year-over-year in Q3, which helped lift overall revenue by 16%.

However, Alphabet still has additional revenue opportunities that can drive the next stages of growth. Alphabet’s self-driving Waymo vehicles are gaining traction and now drive on highways in select cities. It’s a key proof-of-concept stage that can turn Alphabet into the winner of the new and emerging autonomous vehicle market. Alphabet is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence, which can lead to additional growth opportunities.

The tech giant’s valuation primarily focuses on online ads and cloud computing. It doesn’t account for meaningful catalysts that can drive long-term growth. Despite rallying by more than 50% year-to-date, Alphabet stock still looks promising.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the AI leader due to its successful chips, and the company’s blowout Q3 FY26 earnings results further highlighted that reality. The chipmaker’s revenue increased by 62% year-over-year, while net income was up by 65%.

Big tech giants continue to pour capital into additional chips, and eased trade tensions with China have also helped. The AI boom is still in its early innings, as Nvidia’s chips play a key role in autonomous vehicles, robots, and other industries. Most of the AI boom has come from software, but the transition to mainstream hardware AI applications, like vehicles and robots, is still in its early stages.

Nvidia even told investors in its guidance that revenue will be roughly $65 billion in the fourth quarter, which is a meaningful sequential improvement. Data center growth is the main driver, but Nvidia’s “Automotive and Robotics” segment can become a future catalyst for prolonged growth.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has had a pretty lackluster year. Shares are only up by 3% year-to-date, offering a lower return than some corporate bonds. However, the company’s financial growth and upcoming catalysts tell a different story that positions Amazon as a top comeback stock in 2026.

Net sales increased by 13% in Q3, with advertising and Amazon Web Services playing key roles in expanding the company’s profit margins. These segments both posted 20%+ year-over-year revenue growth, and Amazon’s expansion into custom AI chips via its Trainium can become another long-term revenue booster.

Trainium sales increased by 150% quarter-over-quarter and have already become a multi-billion dollar business. Amazon made $180.2 billion in Q3, so it may take a while for Trainium to meaningfully impact results. However, Amazon Web Services and online ads both started out as small segments under Amazon’s corporate umbrella. If Trainium continues to gain market share in the AI chip industry, Amazon’s revenue and profit margins can soar higher.

