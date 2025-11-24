S&P 500
6,712.80
+1.46%
Dow Jones
46,575.80
+0.58%
Nasdaq 100
24,877.50
+2.42%
Russell 2000
2,413.74
+1.67%
FTSE 100
9,539.80
-0.36%
Nikkei 225
49,516.30
+1.64%
Stock Market Live November 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring in Holiday-Shortened Week

Investing

Playing for Legacy: Buffett’s Big Bet on Alphabet Could Be His Best Yet

Quick Read

  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) invested $4.3B in Alphabet as Buffett prepares to step down as CEO next month.

  • Alphabet represents a rare tech bet for Berkshire outside of Apple.

  • Greg Abel will replace Buffett as Berkshire CEO on New Year’s Day.

  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Warren Buffett is one of my favorite investors of all time, and I’d wager a guess that most readers are on the same page. His “aw, shucks” Midwestern attitude, his ability to be calm and patient when nearly every other investor in the market is freaking out, and is inane sense of timing to understand the trends that are really going to impact long-term holdings that suggest buy and sell signals, makes him a favorite for investors looking for direction on how to position their portfolios moving forward.

Thus, when Buffett (and his team) decide to make a rather large bet on a mega-cap tech stock in the middle of what appears to be a market rout for many names in this space, investors take notice. Buffett will be stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) in a little more than a month, but he’s still making an impact at the firm he’s been CEO of for decades. 

Let’s dive into Buffett’s recent $4.3 billion bet on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and what this may portend for investors looking to follow in his footsteps heading into year end. 

What Does This Investment Indicate?

achinthamb / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet office building showing the Google logo

I think many investors can understand the fundamental rationale behind why a given institutional investor would put capital to work in a company like Alphabet. It’s a world-class company with a free cash flow machine unlike many others in the market right now. 

That said, for an investor like Buffett who has historically steered clear of the tech sector broadly (outside of his Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bet made around a decade ago, which he’s continuing to unwind), this is a move that may raise a few eyebrows among investors right now. 

Some may speculate whether this move really was Buffett, or if his team and the new coming CEO Greg Abel is behind this trade. And while Buffett has historically held onto his big bets for years (and in many cases decades), there’s a broader question around whether this move is indeed a trade or intended to be a long-term position in the Berkshire portfolio. 

I suppose we’ll have to wait for more clarity from the company’s incoming CEO, with Greg Abel set to take the mantle on New Year’s Day. 

But until then, investors will certainly have plenty to debate. Maybe that’s the point.

This Looks to Be a Fundamental Pick

seksan mongkhonkhamsao / iStock

Financial statement with a calculator and a stethoscope

Given Berkshire’s size in the overall market, I think one thing that’s blatantly obvious to most investors is that only massive deals are likely to move the needle for the company. 

In the grand scheme of things, this $4.3 billion investment in Alphabet is still small potatoes, considering Alphabet’s market capitalization of $3.6 trillion (works out to around 0.1% of the overall company). 

That said, it’s a meaningful signal to the market that Alphabet’s underlying fundamentals are rock-solid, and its valuation hasn’t gotten ahead of its skis like many other tech stocks. With a price/sales ratio of 9.5-times (high, but not necessarily for a company with Alphabet’s margins), a forward price-earnings ratio around 27-times, and a rock-solid balance sheet, there’s a lot to like about how Alphabet is positioned relative to its Magnificent 7 peers. 

It could be that Buffett and his team are playing for legacy right now. But I’m of the view that no matter how old Warren Buffett gets, he’s ultimately in this game because he absolutely loves finding deals. In his view, and that of his team, it does appear to be the case that Alphabet is now the most fundamentally sound tech stock in the market. That’s the signal the market is taking from this move, at least. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Buffett’s Bet on Alphabet: He’s Timed Magic, Again, At 95 Years Old
Chris MacDonald | Nov 17, 2025

Buffett’s Bet on Alphabet: He’s Timed Magic, Again, At 95 Years Old

Warren Buffett will be officially stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO in a little over a month. But until he’s out…
With $350 Billion, What Will Warren Buffett’s Successor Do With the Cash?
Chris MacDonald | May 14, 2025

With $350 Billion, What Will Warren Buffett’s Successor Do With the Cash?

Investors around the world have received some rather incredible news this past week. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett announced at his…
Warren Buffett Has Never Looked This Bearish
John Seetoo | Aug 5, 2025

Warren Buffett Has Never Looked This Bearish

When Warren Buffett began selling off Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK-B)  stakes in Apple and Bank of America to load up…
Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Jul 27, 2025

Down 10%, Is Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett a Buy?

Warren Buffett’s Legacy at Berkshire Hathaway For over six decades, Warren Buffett has transformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) from a struggling…
People Say Buffett Doesn’t Understand Tech, But He Made 3,400% On Something So Simple
Chris MacDonald | Mar 25, 2025

People Say Buffett Doesn’t Understand Tech, But He Made 3,400% On Something So Simple

In 2016, Warren Buffett made perhaps his most profitable investment of all time. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) invested an initial…
Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For
Chris MacDonald | May 19, 2025

Saying Goodbye to An Era: The 3 Stocks Buffett Will Be Best Known For

For long-term investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) has been one of the truly rare unicorns that’s been worth holding onto for the very,…
3 Top Warren Buffett Picks that Will Stand the Test of Time
Chris MacDonald | Nov 10, 2025

3 Top Warren Buffett Picks that Will Stand the Test of Time

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly going to go down in the history books as one of the best investors of all…
Is Berkshire Hathaway Missing Out in This Latest AI Rally?
Joey Frenette | Nov 4, 2025

Is Berkshire Hathaway Missing Out in This Latest AI Rally?

As we move through the peak of tech earnings season, which has been good, but perhaps not good enough to…
The 3 Best Magnificent 7 Stocks to Own In 2026
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2025

The 3 Best Magnificent 7 Stocks to Own In 2026

With a wide variation in valuation multiples and growth prospects, the Magnificent 7 group of mega-cap tech stocks is one…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 20,088,860
+$35.13
+10.33%
$375.33
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,162,900
+$12.16
+8.73%
$151.35
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 17,488,784
+$16.66
+8.03%
$224.03
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 61,289,657
+$28.32
+7.24%
$419.41
Tyson Foods
TSN Vol: 4,025,799
+$3.83
+7.13%
$57.50

Top Losing Stocks

Copart
CPRT Vol: 7,715,869
-$1.53
3.74%
$39.21
Tyler Technologies
TYL Vol: 224,519
-$14.90
3.15%
$457.87
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,740,606
-$3.73
2.86%
$126.90
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 3,295,302
-$0.66
2.71%
$23.52
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 3,458,772
-$0.42
2.61%
$15.48