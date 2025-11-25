S&P 500
6,707.60
-0.08%
Dow Jones
46,490.80
+0.03%
Nasdaq 100
24,847.40
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,423.38
+0.22%
FTSE 100
9,575.80
+0.34%
Nikkei 225
48,740.00
-1.65%
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

Investing

Reitrees: Adams Diversified (ADX) Yields 8.1% And No One Has Heard Of It

Quick Read

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) gained over 100% in the past 5 years while delivering an 8.12% yield.
  • ADX has returned 23% year-to-date and outpaced the S&P 500 by roughly 7 percentage points.
  • The fund has only 19.6% institutional ownership and operates with a 0.50% expense ratio.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By John Seetoo
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Reitrees: Adams Diversified (ADX) Yields 8.1% And No One Has Heard Of It

© CoreyFord / iStock via Getty Images

Some Closed-End Funds (CEF) hide under the radar successfully and quietly go about earning moderate returns for investors. Rare is the CEF that outpaces the S&P 500 without notice. Rarer still is a CEF that has gained over 100% in the past 5 years. The unicorn CEF might be one that not only generates those gains, but delivers an 8.12% yield and whose company has been in existence since before the Civil War! Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.  (NYSE: ADX) may just be that unicorn. It has an amazing history behind its current superlative stealth performance, and may be that under-the-radar investment that even institutions have overlooked. 

Pony Express Roots

Pony Express Ridge Rider 1 in Black and White. A lone cowboy in a black coat rides his horse down a mountain ridge with dramatic skies behind him.
Faith Photography of Nevada/Shutterstock.com

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has roots going back to its links with the Pony Express and its role in the abolitionist movement prior to the Civil War.

Founded in 1854 as the Adams Express Company by entrepreneur Alvin Adams, it was originally a cargo and freight company sub-contractor to the Pony Express system. Adams Express stagecoach and rail delivery services were a critical part of the abolitionist movement, and delivered anti-slavery literature throughout the South. A slave named Harold “Box” Brown even escaped slavery by mailing himself in a wooden crate from Virginia to Philadelphia via Adams Express! 

Surviving through the Civil War, the Gold Rush, the Gilded Age, and WW I, Adams became an investment company in 1929, right before the stock market crash and The Great Depression. It became one of the first and longest lasting CEFs in NYSE history. Adams would go on to build its warchest with significant stakes in railroads, such as Pennsylvania Railroad, Norfolk & Western, and also American Express. 

The company has paid annual dividends since 1935 for nearly 90 years, with an unbroken 54-year streak. It officially changed its name to Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. in 2015, acknowledging its shipping activities had ended long ago. 

Double-Digit Gains With A Ninja’s Stealth

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Despite quadrupling in the past decade and doubling in the last 5 years, ADX has stayed under the analysts and institutional investor radar with ninjalike stealth.

A $10,000 investment in ADX made just five years ago would be worth $21,042.19 as of 11/21 market close. If the investment was made 10 years ago in 2015, it would be worth over $40,000. 

Amazingly, ADX continues to prosper while staying under the radar. Scant analyst coverage and a paltry 19.6% institutional ownership definitely make ADX an individual investor’s vehicle. 

While ADX does hold fairly substantial shares of the Magnificent 7 stocks in its portfolio, its current 23.16% YTD return outpaces the S&P 500’s 16% by roughly 7 points. Its own Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO), which focuses on energy and commodity stocks, might be part of its competitive advantage. PEO comprises nearly 2% of the ADX portfolio, and has a 5-year return of +177%. Other sizable portfolio allocations include 13% in financial stocks, such as JP Morgan Chase, and 10% each in consumer cyclical and telecomm. 

A quick overview of ADX below:

YTD Return

23%

Avg Daily Volume

268,968

Yield

8.12%

Expense Ratio

0.50%

NAV

$23.81 

1-Year Return

25.6%

Net Assets

$3.08 billion

3-Year Return

26.8%

Beta

0.92

5-Year Return

20.3%

Inception Date

1929

10-Year Return

16.3%

 

ADX presently trades at a -4.3% discount to NAV, which may also be an additional incentive factor for some yield oriented investors. The +8% yield is certainly anomalous with high growth funds, which may make ADX a very attractive proposition for retirees’ IRA accounts. 

Like the Unicorn, Bigfoot, and The Loch Ness Monster, the high growth, high dividend fund that nobody knows about is scarce and nearly mythological. However, ADX shows that such a creature does exist; it has just been hiding in plain sight for nearly a century.

 

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

 5 Passive Income Ultra-Yield Stocks That Are Always Overlooked 
Lee Jackson | Mar 4, 2024

 5 Passive Income Ultra-Yield Stocks That Are Always Overlooked 

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total…
We Back Tested 20 Monthly Dividend Stocks — These 5 Beat the Market
John Seetoo | Jul 21, 2025

We Back Tested 20 Monthly Dividend Stocks — These 5 Beat the Market

By and large, investments usually are geared to deliver 1) capital appreciation, or 2) income. Very often, the higher either…
YMAX Dishes Out a 60% Yield Across ETFs—Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey | Jun 20, 2025

YMAX Dishes Out a 60% Yield Across ETFs—Time to Buy?

What Is YMAX, and Why the Buzz? The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAX), launched in January 2024,…
Passive Income of $5,600 Annually Can Be Had From These 5 High-Yield Closed-End Funds
John Seetoo | Jul 18, 2025

Passive Income of $5,600 Annually Can Be Had From These 5 High-Yield Closed-End Funds

The notion of creating a vehicle for individual investors of modest means to access a mix of securities on an…
Convertible Bond CEF Double Digit Gains And Over 10% Yields
John Seetoo | Oct 3, 2025

Convertible Bond CEF Double Digit Gains And Over 10% Yields

Convertible securities are hybrid bonds and stocks that have a prearranged conversion factor into common stock, but pay an interest…
Looking for $500 Per Month? Invest $20K in These 3 CEFs
John Seetoo | Aug 7, 2025

Looking for $500 Per Month? Invest $20K in These 3 CEFs

Exotic, high-yield, covered call Exchange Traded Funds have become the latest flavor of the month in the individual investor world.…
Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income
Rich Duprey | Oct 13, 2025

Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to for investors seeking straightforward ways to build wealth without the hassle of picking…
SCHD Isn’t Your Only Option — 2 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains
Rich Duprey | Oct 30, 2025

SCHD Isn’t Your Only Option — 2 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has earned its place as a cornerstone for income-focused investors, and for good…
Our 4 Favorite February High-Yield Stock Picks All Pay 7% and Higher Dividends
Lee Jackson | Jan 30, 2025

Our 4 Favorite February High-Yield Stock Picks All Pay 7% and Higher Dividends

Investors seeking to balance the need for passive income and desire to add growth to combat inflation should focus on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 47,817,147
+$37.76
+11.10%
$377.96
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 10,817,740
+$11.74
+8.43%
$150.93
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 33,198,070
+$16.56
+7.99%
$223.93
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 96,863,009
+$26.69
+6.82%
$417.78
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,200,173
+$15.89
+6.69%
$253.38

Top Losing Stocks

Carnival
CCL Vol: 42,924,230
-$1.80
6.78%
$24.76
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 13,557,639
-$0.83
5.22%
$15.06
Copart
CPRT Vol: 17,067,744
-$1.82
4.47%
$38.91
Tyler Technologies
TYL Vol: 841,405
-$19.73
4.17%
$453.04
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 4,985,793
-$5.02
3.84%
$125.61