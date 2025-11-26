Want $4,000 per Year in Passive Income? Invest Just $2,500 in These Big-Yield Dividend Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

How can you leverage your savings into a more secure financial future? Dividends can be a key component of your wealth-building plan, and you can start today by investing just $2,500 per asset into five stocks or exchange traded funds (ETFs).

When all is said and done, it might even be possible to take a $12,500 total investment ($2,500 times five different stocks/ETFs) and parlay it into $4,000 in annual passive income. The formula for success is to buy a couple of high-yield dividend stocks and then add several ETFs to raise your overall yield even further.

In order to get $4,000 in annual dividends/distributions from a $12,500 total investment, you’ll need to achieve an average yield of at least $4,000 divided by $12,500, or 32%. That’s a high yield target, so let’s start off with a pair of ambitious income-generating stock picks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI)

To begin, you could allocate $2,500 into shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHMI). This firm is a real estate finance company that specializes in U.S.-based residential mortgage assets.

Before we look at the dividend yield, we should make sure that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is income-positive so that the company can afford to pay its dividends. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. appears to check that box, as it reported GAAP net income applicable to common stockholders of around $2 million in 2025’s third quarter.

Will CHMI stock help you reach your goal of a 32% average annual yield, though? Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. offers a 23.91% forward annual dividend yield, which falls short of 32% but is still quite high. So now, let’s reveal our second individual stock pick for a $2,500 investment.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

This firm happens to be a leader in an important market sector. Founded in Israel but global in operations, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is a well-established container liner shipping company.

Turning to the topic of financials, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services recorded $123 million worth of third-quarter 2025 net income. In other words, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is income-positive and ought to be able to pay its dividends for a while, at least.

Furthermore, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays a forward annual divided yield of 21.94%, which is nothing to sneeze at. We’re still below our target average yield of 32%, but now we can catch up with some giant-yield ETFs.

Ramp Up Your Returns With Three Excellent ETFs

When I’m falling behind and want to rapidly ramp up my total returns, I can turn to YieldMax’s high-paying ETFs. The following YieldMax funds utilize options-trading strategies, possibly including writing covered call options and creating synthetic option positions, to generate weekly cash distributions for investors.

Kicking off our three-pack of YieldMax funds is the YieldMax AAPL Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY). This ETF creates weekly income opportunities by deploying options-trading strategies based on the price movements of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock.

There’s no doubt that Apple is income-positive, so we don’t need to debate that issue. And while the APLY ETF’s share price may be volatile sometimes, the YieldMax AAPL Option Income ETF offers an outstanding 41.76% expected annual distribution rate.

Pressing forward, our second ETF selection is the YieldMax BABA Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO). Although BABO uses similar options-trading strategies to APLY, the YieldMax BABA Option Income ETF focuses on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock instead of Apple stock.

Because Alibaba is a multinational e-commerce leader, the risk level may be mitigated somewhat with the YieldMax BABA Option Income ETF. In any case, the BABO ETF advertises a 51.55% annual distribution rate, so we’re definitely getting closer to achieving our objective of $4,000 in yearly passive income.

The last piece of the puzzle will be another weekly-paying fund, the YieldMax JPM Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO). This one, as you surely surmised, utilizes options-trading strategies to extract income from the price action of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock.

It cannot be denied that JPMorgan Chase is a financially sound business, and this should provide some confidence if you’re investing $2,500 in the JPMO ETF. Plus, impressively, the YieldMax JPM Option Income ETF carries a 47.65% anticipated annual distribution rate.

Your $4,000/Year Journey Starts Here

So, what might you get if you invest $2,500 each into CHMI, ZIM, APLY, BABO, and JPMO? We can find the answer simply by adding the yields up and then dividing the sum by five.

I won’t keep you in suspense any longer. If the yields of these assets aren’t reduced, then you ought to achieve an average annual dividend/distribution yield of 37.36%.

Thus, we have exceeded our 32% yield target and should be able to generate $4,000 per year from a $12,500 total investment. Your role, then, is to conduct your due diligence and consider starting on your journey to massive passive income today.