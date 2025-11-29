S&P 500
6,846.40
+0.44%
Dow Jones
47,702.00
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,426.20
+0.69%
Russell 2000
2,497.25
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,714.80
+0.13%
Nikkei 225
50,235.00
+0.35%

Investing

Another Big Tech Visionary Left to Launch an AI Startup—Is the AI Boom Really in its Earlier Innings?

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) draws comparisons to Cisco during the dot-com bubble when expectations proved overexaggerated.
  • Jeff Bezos is founding a new company called Project Prometheus focused on AI opportunities.
  • Multiple tech visionaries are leaving major companies to launch AI startups. Talent retention could prove tough.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Another Big Tech Visionary Left to Launch an AI Startup—Is the AI Boom Really in its Earlier Innings?

© Andriy Onufriyenko / Moment via Getty Images

In many ways, it feels like the ongoing AI boom (or revolution) is mirroring the ends that unfolded prior to the big dot-com internet bubble burst of 2000-01. We’ve seen quite a bit of circular financing among the giants, and, as Dr. Michael Burry of The Big Short fame outlined in a recent note, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is leading the charge on the AI chip race, seems to draw similarities with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) from the internet boom days. Undoubtedly, back in the days when the internet was booming, it was Cisco that was seen as the go-to pick-and-shovels play.

As it turned out, expectations were greatly overexaggerated, and shares of Cisco took a massive hit to the chin when the great bubble burst finally did happen. Indeed, Cisco seemed to be right in the blast zone when the bubble burst. Believe it or not, Cisco stock only recently recovered the ground it had lost from its 2000 peak in the past year. Undoubtedly, it took 25 years to recover, and there’s really no telling whether Cisco will stay above these levels if AI is in a bubble and it’s bound to go bust as well at some point in the next couple of years. 

Is there an AI startup boom that’s kicking off?

With many promising AI startups popping up left, right, and center, with many big-name visionaries leaving their big roles behind for a shot to lead the charge in this revolution, there’s a lot of excitement mixed in with the concern. Undoubtedly, the dot-com bubble days saw a lot of startups come from out of nowhere across the board. Many of them didn’t make it when the bubble burst and insolvency set in.

And while things may very well be different this time around since the AI revolution could lead to serious and meaningful profits in a faster timeline than expected, the growing number of startups might be ringing alarm bells in the ears of investors, especially of those who were already quite skeptical over the latest AI-led bull run.

Whether we’re talking about Jeff Bezos founding (and poised to become CEO of) a new company called Project Prometheus with another visionary, an unnamed startup headed by a former industrial designer from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yann LeCun, who’s leaving a very respectable position at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to launch of an advanced machine intelligence startup, it seems like a lot of very smart innovators in AI see ample opportunity to do their own thing.

Indeed, if there is a revolutionary technology that opens the door to new opportunities, perhaps we are still in the earlier innings of a bubble. And given many of the most enticing AI pure-plays have yet to go public, I’m not so sure there’s enough retail mania to conclude that we’re closing in on the peak of a bubble in AI. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see how many more tech visionaries leave to start their own companies.

Don’t discount the visionaries who are going the startup route

Of course, the startup game is tough, but with folks like Jeff Bezos ready to pour considerable sums of his own time and money on the effort, I do think there’s a real opportunity that may still be underestimated by investors. You don’t just see geniuses depart to pursue a risky venture unless there’s a golden opportunity to be had, as the technological landscape looks to shift.

As Bezos put it, perhaps there is opportunity as well as an “industrial bubble” and that it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Given he’s led a small firm through the internet bust, I’d say there is an opportunity for investors who are able to pick and choose their spots carefully. It’s tough to tell what wins and what loses at a time like this, especially if the AI boom leads to a painful correction in financial markets. In any case, it’s going to be tougher for the big tech titans to retain their top talent as more folks opt to launch startups as the AI revolution powers transformative new ideas and businesses.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Jeff Bezos Just Started an AI Company—What’s This Mean for Amazon?
Joey Frenette | Nov 19, 2025

Jeff Bezos Just Started an AI Company—What’s This Mean for Amazon?

It came as a bit of a shocker to learn that Jeff Bezos, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder and one of the…
2 Lesser-Known Stocks Powering the A.I. Revolution
Joey Frenette | Oct 21, 2025

2 Lesser-Known Stocks Powering the A.I. Revolution

The AI revolution seems to be picking up steam, even as some market strategists, economists, and stock analysts ring the…
2 Leading AI Stocks to Buy Now
Joey Frenette | Nov 13, 2025

2 Leading AI Stocks to Buy Now

The AI trade might have gotten a whole lot bumpier after rolling through big tech earnings season, but the boom…
Jensen Huang Says “AI is Going Everywhere, Doing Everything,”—Time to Get Back Into the Oversold AI Stocks?
Joey Frenette | Nov 25, 2025

Jensen Huang Says “AI is Going Everywhere, Doing Everything,”—Time to Get Back Into the Oversold AI Stocks?

Just when you thought tech was about to rollover into a vicious bear market or the so-called “AI bubble” would…
How Hard Will Nvidia Stock Get Hit If There is an AI Bubble Burst?
Joey Frenette | Sep 14, 2025

How Hard Will Nvidia Stock Get Hit If There is an AI Bubble Burst?

You’re probably growing tired of hearing about how AI has inflated a bubble in the tech sector or even the…
AI Boom May Be Priced in, Says Goldman Sachs—Is a Worse Pullback on the Way?
Joey Frenette | Nov 21, 2025

AI Boom May Be Priced in, Says Goldman Sachs—Is a Worse Pullback on the Way?

Tune into your favorite financial television channel these days, and you’re bound to get at least a handful of reasons…
Meta’s CEO Is Making a Super-Massive Bet on Superintelligence
Joey Frenette | Jun 26, 2025

Meta’s CEO Is Making a Super-Massive Bet on Superintelligence

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the type of leader to back down whenever there’s a generational opportunity to…
I Thought AI Stocks Were in a Bubble, But These 3 Trends Have Me Thinking Again
Joey Frenette | Jan 19, 2025

I Thought AI Stocks Were in a Bubble, But These 3 Trends Have Me Thinking Again

The last few years of AI-induced gains have some folks going on bubble watch. And while the meteoric rise of…
1 Quantum Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Joey Frenette | Aug 4, 2025

1 Quantum Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Quantum computing stocks have been incredible performers so far this year. And Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s comments have only…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 95,683,112
+$3.75
+10.19%
$40.56
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,286,459
+$0.97
+3.88%
$25.98
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,193,861
+$1.03
+3.70%
$28.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,232,097
+$5.59
+3.54%
$163.33
EQT
EQT Vol: 4,634,018
+$1.86
+3.15%
$60.86

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,732,117
-$28.87
2.61%
$1,075.47
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,491,692
-$1.70
2.10%
$79.28
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,327,360
-$3.26
1.81%
$177.00
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,908,837
-$3.01
1.47%
$201.95