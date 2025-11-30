S&P 500
6,846.40
+0.44%
Dow Jones
47,702.00
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,426.20
+0.69%
Russell 2000
2,497.25
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,714.80
+0.13%
Nikkei 225
50,235.00
+0.35%

Investing

If You’ve Signed Up for Medicare Advantage, You Need to Read these Suze Orman Tips

Quick Read

  • Medicare Advantage plans can change coverage terms and provider networks annually.
  • Advantage plan members win 80% of appeals after initial coverage denials.
  • Suze Orman warns that you need to pick your Medicare Advantage plan carefully.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Christy Bieber
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
If You’ve Signed Up for Medicare Advantage, You Need to Read these Suze Orman Tips

© Ihar Halavach / Shutterstock.com

If you are 65 or over, you are most likely eligible for Medicare for your health insurance. Getting coverage through this government program isn’t as simple as it seems, though. That’s because original Medicare has many things it doesn’t cover, as well as high coinsurance costs. This prompts many people to explore alternatives.

In some cases, the chosen alternative involves signing up for a Medicare Advantage plan, which is administered by a private insurer. 

Medicare Advantage Plans charge different premiums and have different rules than original Medicare, with many offering more covered services.  Advantage Plans also have some risks and downsides to them, though, which is why finance expert Suze Orman shared a few key tips for those who choose to go this route for their coverage.

If you have signed up for Medicare Advantage, you should read these Orman tips to make sure you get the coverage you deserve from your insurer. 

1. Make sure you pay attention to your plan

The first big thing Suze Orman advises Medicare Advantage customers to do is to make sure they pay attention to their plans.

Orman warned that far too many people sign up for an Advantage plan and then just stop paying attention once they are enrolled. That can be a big mistake because the terms and conditions of coverage can change over time, as can the premiums and the network of doctors who are covered by the plan. 

Unlike original Medicare, which typically doesn’t change much from year to year, Advantage Plans can undergo big shifts. This may include some doctors leaving the network, which could mean you are no longer eligible to have your visits covered. In order to make sure that you have the right insurance in place and can benefit from continuity of care with your chosen provider, you should carefully review your Advantage plan each year during open enrollment.

You should not only check out the details of your own current plan, but you should also see what other Medicare Advantage coverage options are out there. By comparing plans each year, including checking which doctors participate with which plan, you can get the coverage best suited to your current health care needs. 

2. You need to appeal a denial of coverage

Checkup, man and doctor in office with stethoscope, help or advice in health insurance. Clinic, senior patient and medical professional on bed with support, heart rate and healthcare for hypertension
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Orman’s next big piece of advice relates to what you should do if your Medicare Advantage plan denies you coverage for a particular procedure.

See, Medicare Advantage plans often require preapproval for care, which is not typically required for procedures when you have traditional Medicare. Unfortunately, insurers can and do deny care to Advantage plan members, and Orman says you shouldn’t just accept that decision if this happens to you. 

Orman explained that in situations where people were denied coverage but then appealed, insurers ultimately ended up paying for the procedure in around 80% of cases. This suggests it is very clearly worth pursuing an appeal of a care denial if you think your need for the care is legitimate and justified. 

By following these Suze Orman tips, you can ensure that your Medicare Advantage plan works as well as possible for you, and gives you the care you need a a price you can afford.

Of course, you should also make sure during retirement planning that you are budgeting for healthcare costs. It often comes as a surprise to seniors that Medicare doesn’t just pay for everything, but you have to be aware of and ready for this reality if you don’t want to face a lot of hardship as a retiree.

Fixed-income investments like annuities can provide a predictable income stream that gives you plenty of money to pay for your medical care, so consider exploring annuities as an option — especially if you are concerned about how you might handle costs in the future.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Suze Orman Warns of Major Medicare Gap
Maurie Backman | Nov 16, 2025

Suze Orman Warns of Major Medicare Gap

  Many people get health insurance through their employers. Once you retire, though, you’ll need a way to secure health…
Retirees Need to Stop Making These Common Medicare Mistakes
Maurie Backman | Feb 25, 2025

Retirees Need to Stop Making These Common Medicare Mistakes

Once you turn 65, you’re generally eligible for health coverage through Medicare. And it’s for this reason that many older…
3 Reasons You Should Reevaluate Your Medicare Advantage Plan Every Year in Retirement
Maurie Backman | Feb 18, 2025

3 Reasons You Should Reevaluate Your Medicare Advantage Plan Every Year in Retirement

  Once you turn 65, you’re eligible for health coverage under Medicare. But that doesn’t mean you should stick with…
3 Medicare Mistakes Way Too Many Retirees Make
Maurie Backman | Jan 28, 2025

3 Medicare Mistakes Way Too Many Retirees Make

Many older Americans specifically postpone retirement until age 65 so they can get health coverage through Medicare. And while Medicare…
Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap: Which Supplemental Coverage Makes Sense for You?
David Beren | Feb 11, 2025

Medicare Advantage vs. Medigap: Which Supplemental Coverage Makes Sense for You?

One of the most critical healthcare institutions in the United States, Medicare is a staple for many people seeking affordable…
3 Reasons Retirees Should Not Enroll in Medicare Advantage for 2025
Chris MacDonald | Dec 3, 2024

3 Reasons Retirees Should Not Enroll in Medicare Advantage for 2025

Medicare’s fall open enrollment ends soon, which means retirees will soon have to make up their minds as to whether…
I’m 63 and want to retire soon, but I’m confused about Medicare – what will it cost me?
David Hanson | Oct 17, 2024

I’m 63 and want to retire soon, but I’m confused about Medicare – what will it cost me?

When it to comes to nearing retirement, there can be a lot of emotions. On the one hand, there’s reason…
The Typical American Can’t Answer These Simple Medicare Questions
David Beren | Dec 19, 2024

The Typical American Can’t Answer These Simple Medicare Questions

When you think about Medicare, there is good reason to think it’s simply a medical program for anyone over 65.…
The Top 4 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan
Maurie Backman | Feb 4, 2025

The Top 4 Questions to Ask Before Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan

Once you turn 65, you’re generally entitled to Medicare coverage. But you don’t have to stick with original Medicare (Parts…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 95,683,112
+$3.75
+10.19%
$40.56
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,286,459
+$0.97
+3.88%
$25.98
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,193,861
+$1.03
+3.70%
$28.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,232,097
+$5.59
+3.54%
$163.33
EQT
EQT Vol: 4,634,018
+$1.86
+3.15%
$60.86

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,732,117
-$28.87
2.61%
$1,075.47
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,491,692
-$1.70
2.10%
$79.28
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,327,360
-$3.26
1.81%
$177.00
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,908,837
-$3.01
1.47%
$201.95