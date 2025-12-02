S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.24%
Dow Jones
47,507.70
+0.42%
Nasdaq 100
25,566.20
+0.79%
Russell 2000
2,468.46
-0.26%
FTSE 100
9,711.30
+0.22%
Nikkei 225
49,561.50
+0.17%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

I’m 50 years old with $1 million in cash. What’s the ideal portfolio to retire by 60?

Quick Read

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) offers a 4.29% annual yield and stands to benefit from ongoing interest rate cuts.
  • A $1 million portfolio allocated 40% to TLT provides downside protection while allowing rebalancing into stocks during corrections.
  • The proposed portfolio combines defensive holdings like TLT and consumer staples with 35% exposure to high-growth sectors including semiconductors and crypto.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
I’m 50 years old with $1 million in cash. What’s the ideal portfolio to retire by 60?

© shapecharge from Getty Images Signature and designer491 from Getty Images

Retiring by your 60s looks harder by the day, considering the median net worth for a 50-year-old individual is ~$247,200. This was according to a 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances. Thus, if you have anywhere close to $1 million, you have a great head start that you can use wisely to retire by 50.

A Redditor found himself or herself in this exact situation. They asked for some portfolio ideas to achieve their goal of retiring by 60.

Now, if $1 million in cash is all they have, it can get a little problematic. However, it’s much more likely that they already have a home and a source of income if they have this much saved up. We’ll assume as such.

If you find yourself in the same or a similar boat, read on. We’ll be looking into what can be done to meet that retirement goal in a smart way.

Cash is not king in the current environment

Crisis and anti-crisis management concept with businessman back view holding huge stone with inflation sign above his head, feeling tired on light background
Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com

Don’t let it sit idle

A million may look like a lot, but it is actually the minimum amount today. Retiring with anything below that will require you to cut corners and is quite risky. If you retire with, say, $700k and pull out 4%, that’s $28k a year before Uncle Sam takes his slice.

After tax, you’re looking at less than $2k a month. There’s health insurance, car insurance, and you’re unlikely to have enough for the nitty-gritty.

Now $1 million gets you $40k a year, but it’s still not future-proof. Can that $40k survive an inflation wave like the one in 2022? In the next few decades, you’re looking at multiple such inflation waves.

You need to invest and wait, preferably in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks. Holding cash alone will erode your purchasing power.

Thankfully, the Redditor has one more decade on hand, and this gives them the leeway to a much more comfortable retirement.

The portfolio you need in the next decade

investment portfolio on screen laptop computer with index stock market and chart with uptrend stock market graph.
create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

It must be able to survive a downturn, while taking advantage of an extended rally

History says a blended portfolio of low-cost ETFs plus a handful of proven companies beats every savings account, but the mix has to match the calendar. At 50, you should still care about growth, but you need to start putting more weight on safer stocks. A retirement portfolio needs shock absorbers. Otherwise, you face the sequence-of-returns risk phenomenon. That is, if a retiree’s portfolio that faces a string of bad returns early on, it dents the chance that it will survive long-term.

If I were in the Redditor’s shoes, I would position my portfolio defensively as of December 2025 due to how expensive stocks are today.

I’ll have the most exposure to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), allocating at least $400k here.

Why TLT?

TLT tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index by holding a diversified portfolio of over 40 different U.S. government bond issues with remaining maturities of at least 20 years. You’re essentially buying long-term U.S. government bonds, and you get a 4.29% annual dividend yield for it, distributed monthly.

The expense ratio is 0.15%, or $15 per $10,000.

TLT may look too passive, but you need to consider ongoing interest rate cuts and a near-term stock market correction that looks more likely by the day.

We’re looking at another interest rate cut in December, and this will push up prices for high-yielding assets like TLT. This ETF is sitting at a discount today due to aggressive interest rate hikes over the past years, but with sustained rate cuts, you can easily get more upside from here alongside the yield. In short, TLT is a recession-proof safe haven with a yield that is ahead of inflation.

When the stocks do go through a correction, you can quickly reduce your exposure to TLT and buy them at a discount.

What I’ll do with the rest

Thinkstock

A good way to strike a balance between growth and safety is to lean into both

I would adopt a barbell strategy with the remaining money.

ETF Allocated $ Purpose
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) $150k Dividend yield plus stable long-term upside
SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) $50k Gold exposure with aggressive gains and defense
Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) $50k Exposure to the stable consumer staples sector

These three, plus the TLT stake, can weather very punishing recessions.

The DIVO ETF gets you a 4.55% yield, paid monthly. The 5-year total return is excellent at 81.33%. The GLD ETF gets you gold exposure, with the ETF rising 139.54% in just the past three years, and is an essential hedge today. The VDC ETF invests in consumer staples. It gets you a small 2.2% yield. The upside performance isn’t great, but the downside protection is almost unparalleled.

With the “safety” portion of the portfolio covered, I would look into the following:

ETF  Allocated $ Purpose
iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) $100k AI chips + quantum computing exposure
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) $100k AI software and cloud computing exposure
Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) $50k Healthcare, biotech, and insurance exposure
Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) $50k “Satellite holding” with exposure to many manufacturing and infrastructure stocks
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) $50k Crypto exposure

The above high-growth and speculative picks will constitute 35% of your portfolio. 25% is going to defensive ETFs with moderate growth, with 40% sitting in high-yield long-term bonds.

Should the stock market undergo a significant correction in the near term, I wouldn’t hesitate to back up the truck and bring that TLT exposure down to a floor of 25%. But in the current environment, the above portfolio is great for a 50-year-old with $1 million in cash.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

3 BlackRock ETFs to Buy Before 2026 (Over 16% Yield!)
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Dec 1, 2025

3 BlackRock ETFs to Buy Before 2026 (Over 16% Yield!)

Interest rate cuts are finally materializing, and growth is expected to slow, with 2026 expected to be a policy transition…
The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security
Gerelyn Terzo | Oct 16, 2025

The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

If you are depending on Social Security for your retirement income, you might want to add reinforcements. While Social Security…
The TLT Is Starting to Look Interesting At These Levels: Buy the Dip
Chris MacDonald | Nov 4, 2024

The TLT Is Starting to Look Interesting At These Levels: Buy the Dip

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is an exchange-traded fund that many investors use to gain exposure to…
3 Bond ETFs to Buy to Play This Spike in Bond Prices
Chris MacDonald | Apr 14, 2025

3 Bond ETFs to Buy to Play This Spike in Bond Prices

Despite some recent (and very significant) volatility in the fixed income market, bonds continue to be one of the only…
As Bond Yields Surge Higher, Could the Stock Market Crash? What to Do Right Now
Lee Jackson | Jan 10, 2025

As Bond Yields Surge Higher, Could the Stock Market Crash? What to Do Right Now

Investors should consider some crucial items now, as they may want to hope for the best and prepare for the…
5 Guaranteed Investment Ideas for Baby Boomers Who Absolutely Can’t Afford to Lose Any Money
Lee Jackson | Feb 7, 2025

5 Guaranteed Investment Ideas for Baby Boomers Who Absolutely Can’t Afford to Lose Any Money

Five very safe ideas make sense for those in their 60s or older who need to protect their hard-earned money…
I’m 55 and Ready to Retire: What Happens to My 401(k)?
Marc Guberti | Jun 17, 2025

I’m 55 and Ready to Retire: What Happens to My 401(k)?

The retirement journey is a long-term process. You have to save for many years before reaching your retirement goals, but…
Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald | Jul 27, 2025

Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks

Researching hundreds or thousands of stocks to find the three that a long-term investor wants to stick with for an…
6 Top ETFs to Buy for Passive Income Investors in June
Lee Jackson | Jun 3, 2024

6 Top ETFs to Buy for Passive Income Investors in June

24/7 Insights Exchange-traded funds have numerous advantages over open-end mutual funds. Many top ETFs pay monthly dividends – a plus…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 22,561,428
+$18.92
+10.15%
$205.38
Intel
INTC Vol: 155,207,644
+$3.46
+8.65%
$43.47
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 6,156,817
+$15.86
+7.95%
$215.35
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 11,442,301
+$3.28
+6.14%
$56.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,620,721
+$10.31
+5.74%
$189.94

Top Losing Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 20,622,481
-$4.24
6.59%
$60.11
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,282,785
-$10.69
5.26%
$192.55
International Paper
IP Vol: 6,191,508
-$1.34
3.42%
$37.85
PG&E
PCG Vol: 25,626,794
-$0.52
3.28%
$15.32
McKesson
MCK Vol: 1,330,583
-$27.19
3.17%
$829.70