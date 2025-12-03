S&P 500
6,820.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
47,406.70
-0.20%
Nasdaq 100
25,460.80
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,466.81
-0.04%
FTSE 100
9,689.60
-0.22%
Nikkei 225
49,394.00
-0.30%

Investing

3 Reasons Investors Should Think About Having Some Exposure to Solana Right Now

Quick Read

  • Solana (SOL) reached a record $12B in total value locked in September despite its token price dropping 20%.
  • Solana-based decentralized exchanges captured 14% of the overall market and now have 45 million active addresses.
  • Experts target a $220 price level for Solana assuming spot ETF inflows resume after recent outflows.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Reasons Investors Should Think About Having Some Exposure to Solana Right Now

© Morrowind / Shutterstock.com

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) happens to be one of the top cryptocurrencies I’m very bullish on right now. Well, to be honest, that’s been the case for a few years running. 

Solana’s status as a top-tier layer-1 network supporting the rise of decentralized finance applications is well known. It’s how Solana’s infrastructure has been built, in my opinion, that drives most of the incredible adoption we’ve seen play out in recent years. 

Users and developers have continued to flock to Solana, in part due to the fact that this network can handle thousands of transactions per second, at a fraction of the cost of competing networks. I’m of the view that these trends will continue to hold for the foreseeable future, though given the rate of innovation and technological development within the crypto sector, it’s also entirely possible that a competing network begins to take market share over time.

For those who think Solana’s current position in the overall world of layer-one networks is rock solid, here are a few other reasons to be bullish on this network right now. 

Strong Fundamentals

Close up of upward arrow and Solana symbol with virtual screen background
Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

Unlike stocks, which have key metrics such as cash flow and earnings investors can rely on to place a value on what those future cash flows (discounted to today) are worth, cryptocurrencies like Solana are often valued on a range of qualitative and quantitative metrics, some of which are harder to nail down than others. 

On the quantitative side, I think some of the most important metrics for investors to focus on are total value locked, user growth, and developer growth over time. 

In terms of total value locked, Solana’s TVL hti a record high in September of more than $12 billion. What’s interesting is that this overall surge, which coincides with more and more capital being locked within the Solana ecosystem via various decentralized applications, also coincided with a roughly 20% drop in the value of Solana over the past few months. In other words, while users were locking their capital into the Solana network either directly or via a Solana-powered DeFi application, its token price was dropping.

Typically, these dislocations between usage and token price tend to mean revert. I’m expecting this will be the case, considering other key usage metrics are pointing in the right direction. Looking at Solana-based decentralized exchanges, these have captured an impressive 14% of the overall market which has historically been dominated by Ethereum. I think those dynamics are likely to continue, particularly given Solana’s impressive surge to more than 45 million active addresses (2.2 million daily active wallets) recently. 

Growth Drivers Remain In Place

3 stacks of gold coins tripling in value
24/7 Wall St.

Solana’s underlying technology and user growth are world-class. But in order for Solana’s token to continue to rise in value, many investors need to see more in the way of innovation on the horizon.

Don’t worry – Solana’s developer team has you covered. 

A range of upgrades and proposals are being considered to further improve on Solana’s already-impressive market share lead in current sub-segments of the DeFi market. The goal is to promote Solana as the number one ecosystem for those looking to build on-chain. 

A number of experts following Solana are now targeting the $220 price level, assuming spot ETF inflows begin to pile back in (after a recent spat of outflows changed the calculus somewhat, and are a key driver behind this token’s recent decline). 

I’m going to continue to monitor usage and developer growth within the Solana ecosystem moving forward, and will want to ensure that these metrics are pointing in the right direction. But for now, from what I can see, most growth drivers are still in place. Thus, Solana is still a buy in my books at around $140 per token. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Solana vs. Ethereum: It Hasn’t Been a Fair Fight Lately
Chris MacDonald | Mar 23, 2024

Solana vs. Ethereum: It Hasn’t Been a Fair Fight Lately

Much ado has been made about the potential of various “Ethereum killers” in the market. Certainly, Solana and its market capitalization of…
Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu | Mar 17, 2024

Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Solana (SOL) has been one of the go-to crypto assets for investors due to its blazing-fast transaction speeds and innovative…
3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2025

3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying

Investors thinking about putting some capital to work in the cryptocurrency sector have thousands of tokens to choose from. With…
Prediction: Solana’s About to Surge Right Past a $100 Billion Market Cap Toward a $250 Billion Market Cap Next Year
Chris MacDonald | Nov 21, 2024

Prediction: Solana’s About to Surge Right Past a $100 Billion Market Cap Toward a $250 Billion Market Cap Next Year

In October, Solana’s (CRYPTO:SOL) price surged 11.2%, becoming the top-performing asset among the top 20 crypto projects. This trend has…
Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026
Sam Daodu | Nov 24, 2025

Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) enters 2026 with rising revenue, expanding user activity, and fresh institutional interest from ETF launches. Its $2.85…
Ethereum vs. Solana 2026: Which Blockchain Will Deliver Better Returns?
Sam Daodu | Nov 26, 2025

Ethereum vs. Solana 2026: Which Blockchain Will Deliver Better Returns?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) approach 2026 with contrasting positions. Ethereum remains institutionalized, but its expansion relies entirely…
This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop
Chris MacDonald | Feb 12, 2025

This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
XRPL Smart Contracts Go Live on AlphaNet: Can DeFi Finally Rescue XRP’s Price?
Sam Daodu | Nov 28, 2025

XRPL Smart Contracts Go Live on AlphaNet: Can DeFi Finally Rescue XRP’s Price?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) enters 2026 with years of infrastructure momentum behind it, but its price keeps stalling. Ripple has built…
Are Layer 2 Networks Helping or Hurting Ethereum’s Price?
Sam Daodu | Nov 19, 2025

Are Layer 2 Networks Helping or Hurting Ethereum’s Price?

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price story in 2025 has been shaped by Layer 2 networks. These scaling solutions made transactions faster…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 22,643,783
+$18.92
+10.15%
$205.38
Intel
INTC Vol: 167,121,458
+$3.46
+8.65%
$43.47
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 6,159,469
+$15.86
+7.95%
$215.35
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 11,953,508
+$3.28
+6.14%
$56.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,721,463
+$10.31
+5.74%
$189.94

Top Losing Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 20,737,097
-$4.24
6.59%
$60.11
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,313,994
-$10.69
5.26%
$192.55
International Paper
IP Vol: 6,193,064
-$1.34
3.42%
$37.85
PG&E
PCG Vol: 25,676,633
-$0.52
3.28%
$15.32
McKesson
MCK Vol: 1,331,203
-$27.19
3.17%
$829.70