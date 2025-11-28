S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

XRPL Smart Contracts Go Live on AlphaNet: Can DeFi Finally Rescue XRP’s Price?

Quick Read

  • Ripple (XRP) launched smart contracts on AlphaNet in November 2025 to enable native DeFi applications on XRPL.
  • XRP has struggled to convert payment infrastructure growth into sustained token demand because banks often skip holding XRP.
  • XRPL smart contracts could create real XRP demand by locking tokens in lending pools and liquidity protocols instead of just settlement.
By Sam Daodu
XRPL Smart Contracts Go Live on AlphaNet: Can DeFi Finally Rescue XRP’s Price?

© matejmo / iStock via Getty Images

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) enters 2026 with years of infrastructure momentum behind it, but its price keeps stalling. Ripple has built payment corridors, secured regulatory clarity, and attracted institutional partners. Yet none of that translated into sustained on-chain activity or consistent price growth.

XRP’s smart contracts went live on AlphaNet on November 7, 2025, giving developers native Layer-1 capabilities for the first time. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) can now host DeFi applications—lending pools, liquidity protocols, and automated markets—that lock XRP into smart contracts instead of just moving it instantly between wallets. 

The question now is whether this shift can convert infrastructure wins into actual token demand.

Why XRPL Smart Contracts on AlphaNet Matter for DeFi

NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

Smart contracts fill the programmability gap that’s held XRPL back. The network handled payments efficiently but couldn’t host the applications that pulled developers and liquidity toward Ethereum and Solana. Those ecosystems grew because they allowed markets, lending protocols, and automated trading to operate directly on-chain. XRPL never had that capability, so activity stayed limited to transfers.

AlphaNet changes that. It introduces native smart contract tools that let developers build directly on the base chain without sidechains or external frameworks. These contracts tap into XRPL’s existing features (automated market makers, decentralized exchanges, and escrow systems), giving builders room to create DeFi services that go beyond simple payments.

That opens XRPL to actual DeFi protocols, lending pools, and automated markets. It lowers the barrier for teams familiar with existing smart contract languages and gives the network a way to compete for on-chain volume without relying only on payment flows.

Why XRPL’s Network Growth Never Translated Into Token Demand

Golden Ripple XRP Coin on Futuristic Digital Technology Background
Tamisclao / Shutterstock.com

XRPL’s biggest problem is the disconnect between how fast the network grew and how little that growth affected XRP itself. Ripple built a massive payment system used across major trade routes, as institutions move large sums through On-Demand Liquidity every year. Yet those numbers don’t show up in sustained token demand because XRP isn’t being held—its just used momentarily for settlement. And that’s the main price growth problem XRP is facing.

Banks often use RippleNet’s messaging layer and skip holding XRP entirely. Even when XRP settles transactions, it stays in the system for seconds before converting to another currency. That creates speed and efficiency but leaves no lasting token demand.

On-chain activity on XRPL confirms the imbalance. Daily transactions look substantial, but much of it consists of small payments and offer updates rather than the continuous token circulation seen on other chains. Networks like Solana, Arbitrum, and Optimism support markets, trading engines, and lending tools where tokens stay locked in smart contracts. XRPL’s activity still leans heavily toward transfers, so XRP never accumulates in protocols.

Here’s the kicker: smart contracts change that equation by letting XRP sit in lending pools, liquidity protocols, and automated trading systems instead of just passing through. That means protocols would actually need to hold XRP—creating real demand tied to network activity rather than just momentary settlement.

Where XRPL Fits in the 2026 DeFi Competitive Landscape

Digital Currency Revolution: Decoding Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Innovation
basiczto / Shutterstock.com

XRPL walks into a market already dominated by established players. Ethereum leads institutional DeFi with the deepest liquidity, longest track record, and most battle-tested protocols. Solana captures high-speed trading and retail crypto users with fast transactions and low fees.

Layer-2 networks like Arbitrum and Optimism offer cheap transactions while maintaining ties to Ethereum’s security model. Newer chains like Sui, Sei, and Aptos have fast execution and custom features, but they don’t have the bank partnerships and payment corridors XRPL has built over the years.

Here’s where XRPL can stand out: DeFi built for cross-border payments, smart contracts that handle regulated transactions, and compliance features that appeal to institutions. XRPL’s path isn’t copying existing ecosystems but serving payment corridors and real-world settlement use cases that other chains rarely target directly.

Can DeFi Finally Rescue XRP’s Price? 2026 Outlook

XRP enters 2026 with stronger tools, deeper institutional links, and a clearer DeFi path. Smart contracts, RLUSD, and ETF inflows give the network its first real shot at sustained on-chain activity.

Bullish Case

In the best possible case, AlphaNet testing moves smoothly to mainnet and developers commit early. RLUSD adoption expands in Asia-Pacific corridors, strengthening settlement flows while liquidity pools and lending markets begin growing.

ETF inflows support deeper market liquidity. As on-chain activity rises, XRP will circulate through more smart contract interactions, creating steady demand. Under this scenario, a move toward $4.50-$6.00 becomes realistic if fundamentals align.

Base Case

In a more realistic case, smart contracts launch as planned, but adoption grows gradually. Early DeFi projects attract moderate liquidity, and RLUSD expands only in select regions. Banks continue pilots but take time before scaling up.

ETF inflows remain steady without major spikes. XRP benefits from improved sentiment, but the network lacks enough activity to trigger a strong demand. Under these conditions, XRP fluctuates between $2.75 and $3.50 as markets wait for clearer signals.

Bearish Case

In a less favorable case, technical issues or early security concerns slow adoption. Developer interest shifts back to larger ecosystems with deeper liquidity. RLUSD faces regulatory pauses that delay corridor expansion.

A broader crypto pullback weighs on sentiment and limits inflows into alternative Layer-1s. XRPL maintains its role as a payment network but struggles to build meaningful DeFi activity. In this case, XRP could trade between $1.50 and $2.25 as markets discount the DeFi narrative.

