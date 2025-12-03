S&P 500
6,839.00
+0.07%
Dow Jones
0.00
+0.00%
Nasdaq 100
25,552.20
-0.06%
Russell 2000
0.00
+0.00%
FTSE 100
9,691.10
-0.21%
Nikkei 225
49,619.00
+0.15%

Investing

Does Meta Platforms Need Another Year of Efficiency?

Quick Read

  • Meta (META) shares are down 19% from highs due to investor concerns over aggressive AI infrastructure spending.
  • Meta’s AI budget cuts were small as management seeks balance between competing in AI and managing investor fears.
  • Future quarters will focus on margin performance and monetization of AI tools like Advantage+ ads.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Does Meta Platforms Need Another Year of Efficiency?

© Alex Wong / Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock might have enjoyed a nice late-November relief rally, but shares are still off close to 19% from their highs, and after dipping more than 1% on Monday’s session, the recovery bounce might be running out of steam. Either way, the relative bout of underperformance, which is based primarily on fears of the company’s aggressive spending on AI and AI infrastructure, may be opening up a nice window for the AI bulls to pick up the year-to-date market laggard at a reasonable discount.

It’s hard to believe, but the Magnificent Seven AI titan has been anything but this year, gaining around 6% while the S&P climbed more than double that year to date. While there have been signs that investors are a bit more willing to warm up to tech (and AI tech) again in recent weeks, it’s tough to tell what the next big move will be now that the Mag Seven members aren’t moving together anymore. Either way, it seems like what ails shares of Meta Platforms is not too difficult to fix.

Whether CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs to undergo another “year of efficiency,” like the one that helped pave the way for a historic multi-bagger rally in the stock, or something else, it seems like investors are holding off until there’s more confirmation that aggression on AI is the right way to go.

Is AI spending getting a bit too hot?

For many investors, it’s clear that the AI budget is a bit too much to handle, especially amid “AI bubble” fears and the recent reaction by investors to what have been some pretty decent earnings results. Though I do think Zuckerberg and company could please traders by trimming away at the budget going into the new year, I’d argue that it makes very little sense to pull too many levers in response to November market action that may very well prove to be an overreaction.

As such, I think investors should be net buyers, regardless of whatever the firm decides to do with spending for the year ahead. Relatively speaking, the AI spend might be aggressive, but so, too, could be the rewards over the next three years.

In a prior piece, I highlighted the small cuts to the AI team as signs that management was looking for a level that’s “just right” such that Meta doesn’t cut too deep such that the firm can’t catch up to the leaders in the AI race while also not scaring short-sighted investors who have let the “AI bubble” talks get to them, perhaps by enough to make them hit the sell button on their AI stocks.

In any case, I think the latest shakeout in the stock is a buyable one if you believe in Zuckerberg’s very interesting AI strategy, which might crown it as one of the AI kings in the future if AI ends up being nothing close to a bubble. Personally, I’d much rather that Zuckerberg cut from the Reality Labs division than anything AI-related. Indeed, it does seem like AI might be more monetizable in the new year than many of the recent sellers may think.

Coming quarters will be all about margins and AI monetization

In the coming quarters, expect a magnifying glass to be placed over the company’s margins as well as growth in AI-driven tools such as Advantage+ ads and all sorts. Additionally, look for platform engagement and other aspects of the business to show glimmers of strength as Meta looks to monetize its ambitious AI spend sooner than some of its spend-heavy peers.

At the end of the day, it seems like the front-loaded spend has already been priced into the stock. And if the rewards begin to trickle in, I’d look to be more constructive on the name. Perhaps the biggest needle mover will be commentary from Mark Zuckerberg himself, as he looks to shine more light on how things are going with AI and what the next move will be. 

Either way, I don’t think a big course correction or year of efficiency is needed to keep Meta shares rolling higher again. The November dip seems more like an overreaction than anything, and you can bet that Zuckerberg will still play the long-term game despite any near-term fluctuations that might not be anything more than a blip.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Opinion: Meta Stock’s Post-Earnings Plunge is a Golden Opportunity to Buy
Joey Frenette | Oct 31, 2025

Opinion: Meta Stock’s Post-Earnings Plunge is a Golden Opportunity to Buy

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares really imploded on Thursday, as investors grew concerned about the hefty AI spending as well as…
A Wave of AI Costs Will Hit Meta. Why It’s Worth Holding On Through 2026
Joey Frenette | Nov 19, 2025

A Wave of AI Costs Will Hit Meta. Why It’s Worth Holding On Through 2026

The market has been quite unforgiving to the big names in AI, especially those with hefty AI spending plans. As…
This Stock Is Up 1,706% And Over 40 Analysts Think Its a Top AI Stock to Buy
Joey Frenette | Jun 13, 2025

This Stock Is Up 1,706% And Over 40 Analysts Think Its a Top AI Stock to Buy

More than 40 Wall Street analysts label Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock as a buy. And despite the odd plunge (or…
This Big Bank Sees “AI Bubble” Risk. 2 AI Stocks That Could Be Spared
Joey Frenette | Sep 4, 2025

This Big Bank Sees “AI Bubble” Risk. 2 AI Stocks That Could Be Spared

We’ve heard a lot of “AI bubble” comments in the past couple of months as the broad stock markets continued…
2 High-Quality Tech Stocks in the Bear Bargain Bin
Joey Frenette | Nov 24, 2025

2 High-Quality Tech Stocks in the Bear Bargain Bin

Though the S&P 500 is still far off from a 10% correction, now down just over 4% from its all-time…
Meta’s CEO Is Making a Super-Massive Bet on Superintelligence
Joey Frenette | Jun 26, 2025

Meta’s CEO Is Making a Super-Massive Bet on Superintelligence

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the type of leader to back down whenever there’s a generational opportunity to…
2 AI Stocks I’m Following the Smart Money Into
Joey Frenette | Aug 14, 2025

2 AI Stocks I’m Following the Smart Money Into

The smart money (hedge fund managers) have been making some notable, although perhaps less surprising moves in recent quarters. Undoubtedly,…
Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Goes All-In On AI
Eric Bleeker | Jun 28, 2025

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Goes All-In On AI

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t afraid to make ‘risky’ bets. In 2021, he changed the name of the…
Buy, Sell, or Hold Meta Stock at $700
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Feb 3, 2025

Buy, Sell, or Hold Meta Stock at $700

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been on a 10-day rally and gained 14% so far. This is the longest streak…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 22,643,783
+$18.92
+10.15%
$205.38
Intel
INTC Vol: 167,121,458
+$3.46
+8.65%
$43.47
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 6,159,469
+$15.86
+7.95%
$215.35
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 11,953,508
+$3.28
+6.14%
$56.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,721,463
+$10.31
+5.74%
$189.94

Top Losing Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 20,737,097
-$4.24
6.59%
$60.11
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,313,994
-$10.69
5.26%
$192.55
International Paper
IP Vol: 6,193,064
-$1.34
3.42%
$37.85
PG&E
PCG Vol: 25,676,633
-$0.52
3.28%
$15.32
McKesson
MCK Vol: 1,331,203
-$27.19
3.17%
$829.70