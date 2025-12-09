S&P 500
6,841.60
-0.25%
Dow Jones
47,538.40
-0.46%
Nasdaq 100
25,657.00
-0.10%
Russell 2000
2,527.27
+0.21%
FTSE 100
9,613.40
-0.29%
Nikkei 225
50,788.00
+0.83%

Investing

Meta’s Heavy AI Spending Justified Says Pro. Is He Right?

Quick Read

  • Meta shares gained just 11% year to date versus 16.6% for the S&P 500 and 22.2% for the Nasdaq 100.
  • Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $1,117, implying 68% upside.
  • The analyst sees returns on AI investment materializing despite market concern over spending levels.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Meta’s Heavy AI Spending Justified Says Pro. Is He Right?

© 2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is spending heavily to advance its position in the AI race, perhaps far too heavily, such that the firm might be at risk of wasting cash that would have been better spent on other initiatives. Undoubtedly, the big, fat AI budget of Mark Zuckerberg’s social-media titan has been the talk of the town, which has caused shares of Meta Platforms to lag the market over the past year.

And while it’s not yet clear how much of an overhang the spending will be on the stock, I do think that there are several scenarios that could play out in the new year that help the name make up for lost time, so to speak. At least one analyst (over at Rosenblatt) is confident in Meta Platforms’ big AI budget and the potential for it to lead to bigger gains down the road.

Year to date, shares of Meta Platforms are up a modest 11%. Compare that to a 16.6% gain for the S&P 500 or the 22.2% for the Nasdaq 100. While the latest bearish plunge might bring back memories of the great implosion of 2021 and 2022, I do think that Meta Platforms is shaping up to be a good buy now that it seems like the average retail investor is already expecting Meta Platforms’ AI spend to result in modest gains. If Meta’s AI serves up far greater growth far sooner than expected?

Well, perhaps Meta Platforms’ latest descent might prove unwarranted and deserving of a rapid move higher. Though the consensus is that Meta Platforms is spending too heavily (again), and will be forced to cut, perhaps deeply, once the AI bets prove excessive, I’d argue that the bull-case scenario is severely undervalued.

Meta Platforms needs to spend money to make even more money

Remember that ads, personalized feeds, and AI play well together. And if there is more room to make AI ads even more valuable, Meta Platforms still might be the AI monetization play to stick with. If the market was wrong about the 2021-22 collapse in shares, I’d say there’s a good chance it might be wrong again, especially as Mark Zuckerberg looks to advance many efforts in the new year, including AI glasses, an effort that, I think, many are underestimating.

Of course, when you hear of AI glasses, you might think immediately of augmented or virtual reality. However, the main attraction, at least in the earlier days, might have more to do with the AI power underneath the specs. And while Meta’s AI has been lagging, I do think that there’s ample room to run as LLaMA looks to close the gap.

Sure, Meta AI might not be leading the pack, but if Google Gemini can leapfrog OpenAI’s ChatGPT, you can bet that there’s still a chance that Meta’s AI has a shot to pick up traction among consumers.

Perhaps AI returns aren’t so far off?

With WhatsApp and other social-media apps bringing Meta’s AI closer to users, and the potential for next-generation AI glasses to bring it even closer, I’d say that heavy spending in AI might be worth it, after all, especially when you consider where AI is going and how broadly monetizable it may be going into the new year.

Some big-name analysts, including the likes of Rosenblatt Securities’ Barton Crockett, see Meta Platforms’ AI spending as justified. In fact, Mr. Crocket is visibly seeing a return on investment. Could it be that Zuckerberg is right to stay aggressive on AI spend, given how much more he sees relative to outsiders criticizing the name for the hefty AI budget?

I’d say it’s more than likely. Either way, perhaps it won’t take all too long before investors gain a clearer picture of the kind of returns one can expect from the firm after what’s been a heavy year of spending. I think Crockett is right on the money to raise his price target (now at a Street-high $1,117, which implies around 68% in gains from here) and act as a contrarian voice in a stock that’s been quite unloved in the past year.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Does Meta Platforms Need Another Year of Efficiency?
Joey Frenette |

Does Meta Platforms Need Another Year of Efficiency?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock might have enjoyed a nice late-November relief rally, but shares are still off close to 19%…
A Wave of AI Costs Will Hit Meta. Why It’s Worth Holding On Through 2026
Joey Frenette |

A Wave of AI Costs Will Hit Meta. Why It’s Worth Holding On Through 2026

The market has been quite unforgiving to the big names in AI, especially those with hefty AI spending plans. As…
Meta’s Cranking up the AI Spend—Will the Efforts Pay Off?
Joey Frenette |

Meta’s Cranking up the AI Spend—Will the Efforts Pay Off?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) seems to be in a strange spot amid the DeepSeek AI cost efficiency breakthrough after announcing its…
This Stock Is Up 1,706% And Over 40 Analysts Think Its a Top AI Stock to Buy
Joey Frenette |

This Stock Is Up 1,706% And Over 40 Analysts Think Its a Top AI Stock to Buy

More than 40 Wall Street analysts label Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock as a buy. And despite the odd plunge (or…
Revealed: These 2 Tech Stocks are Top Picks for 2025
Joey Frenette |

Revealed: These 2 Tech Stocks are Top Picks for 2025

The tech sector may be starting to get a bit frothy, but there are still individual names out there with…
2 High-Quality Tech Stocks in the Bear Bargain Bin
Joey Frenette |

2 High-Quality Tech Stocks in the Bear Bargain Bin

Though the S&P 500 is still far off from a 10% correction, now down just over 4% from its all-time…
2 AI Stocks I’m Following the Smart Money Into
Joey Frenette |

2 AI Stocks I’m Following the Smart Money Into

The smart money (hedge fund managers) have been making some notable, although perhaps less surprising moves in recent quarters. Undoubtedly,…
META vs. PLTR: This is the Better AI Stock to Buy
Joey Frenette |

META vs. PLTR: This is the Better AI Stock to Buy

It did not take too long for the top AI stocks to make new highs after the subtle wobbles experienced…
Many Hedge Funds Sold Meta Stock Last Quarter. Is That a Red Flag?
Joey Frenette |

Many Hedge Funds Sold Meta Stock Last Quarter. Is That a Red Flag?

A lot of major hedge funds were quite busy ringing the register on some of the beloved big-tech stars in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,674,821
+$5.09
+5.72%
$94.09
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 859,150
+$8.10
+4.91%
$173.16
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 4,990,882
+$6.51
+4.74%
$143.89
KKR
KKR Vol: 5,668,517
+$5.54
+4.25%
$135.78
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,335,422
+$9.77
+3.94%
$257.98

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 379,663
-$270.19
7.17%
$3,496.77
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 18,611,540
-$1.57
5.23%
$28.47
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 17,761,383
-$14.70
4.66%
$300.51
Rollins
ROL Vol: 3,404,008
-$2.53
4.18%
$58.01
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 8,978,141
-$3.86
3.93%
$94.25