S&P 500
6,860.10
+0.38%
Dow Jones
47,944.40
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
25,613.00
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,506.67
+1.57%
FTSE 100
9,703.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,791.50
+0.50%
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Investing

FedEx and UPS Face Plane Groundings at the Worst Possible Time

Quick Read

  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS) may see near-term earnings pressure as grounded cargo aircraft reduce capacity during peak holiday demand.
  • Forced reliance on alternative carriers, including the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), increases delivery risk and raises the likelihood of seasonal price volatility.
  • The incident highlights the broader investment risk tied to supplier disruptions, with recent examples including Ford’s (NYSE: F) aluminum shortage after a plant accident.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
FedEx and UPS Face Plane Groundings at the Worst Possible Time

© 24/7 Wall St

Watch the Video

Lee opened the conversation by pointing to the timing of the cargo-plane crisis. Just as peak shipping season begins, both FedEx and UPS have had to pull aging aircraft from service following a tragic explosion. I told him this type of shock is exactly what investors overlook until it hits the tape. These older planes are workhorses of global distribution networks. When they suddenly disappear from circulation, the financial damage can be immediate.

Capacity Squeezed at the Worst Time

As soon as we talked through the implications, the holiday pressure became obvious. With planes grounded, packages will move more slowly. Lee noted that delays are almost worse for these companies than higher prices. Consumers expect frictionless delivery in December, and any disruption can damage brand perception. Both of us agreed that the companies will have difficulty absorbing the shock without some financial impact.

Ripple Effects Across the Supply Chain

I explained that once FedEx and UPS lose capacity, the strain shifts elsewhere. The postal system picks up overflow. Amazon’s growing logistics arm absorbs what it can. But no system is built to replace major air cargo capacity on short notice. For investors, it becomes a reminder that reliance on a concentrated supplier or equipment pool can turn into a risk event with no warning.

I gave Lee an example from the autos sector. A fire at a major aluminum facility has hampered Ford’s ability to source material for the core F-150 line, which accounts for more than a third of its U.S. sales. That is the kind of upstream problem that can flow directly into revenue, margins, and eventually the stock.

A Season to Watch

Lee and I agreed that this holiday period could prove more fragile than investors expect. If the grounded planes are not returned to service quickly, FedEx and UPS will face cost pressure, delivery bottlenecks, and potentially customer churn. The supply chain has improved significantly since the pandemic-era bottlenecks, but sudden outages like this show how easily conditions can deteriorate.

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Doug McIntyre: Let’s go to FedEx and UPS for a minute. Because of that plane explosion, they’ve had to take a bunch of their, those planes off. Yeah. So this is just a good supply and demand story. Lee, one of the things that happened, as you know, there was a tragic incident, with a, a plane going down and UPS and FedEx are now taking all those planes out of service.

[00:00:26] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. They’re very old planes. They are not used for passenger, no traffic at all. But they are, they’re workhorses for these large distribution companies, so. This is an example of something that happens that nobody expects, and it completely changes the finances of the companies that are involved with it.

[00:00:47] Doug McIntyre: You could actually say earnings get dinged at FedEx and UPS if they’ve gotta take a huge number of these planes offline and can’t put ’em back online for a while.

[00:00:58] Lee Jackson: Well, well especially look what time of year it is. It’s the holiday season. Yeah. Which is their busiest season. So yeah, there, there’s, there’s no reason to think, there won’t be a, if there won’t be an increase in prices, there’ll be a delay in deliveries.

[00:01:13] Lee Jackson: And what’s worse than the holidays, I would say delay in deliveries. So, yeah. I, I think it could very well have, have an impact.

[00:01:22] Doug McIntyre: Well, and, and, and that sort of cascades, I mean, it’s. Then you have to rely more on the postal system and, you know, some of, in the, the, the modest Amazon system, it’s, it’s something that people ought to look at as an investor.

[00:01:39] Doug McIntyre: If you see a company that’s reliant on a product from another company, a lot, you know, it has to lean on that second product You always wanna watch if there’s a problem with a supplier. A supplier that is a has a meaningful piece of a business when that supplier gets in trouble. Guess what? And I’ll give you a very good example.

[00:02:03] Doug McIntyre: there’s a facility that makes aluminum for the car companies, right? Got hit by a huge accident, a fire. Well, guess what? Ford is having trouble sourcing aluminum for, guess what The F-150, not the lightning, the regular. Now that’s their number one selling vehicle. It’s 38% of their unit sales in the United States every year.

[00:02:25] Doug McIntyre: So it’s just another example of if you’re an investor, don’t just watch revenue and the bottom line, watch whether or not you have supplier issues. You know, whether it’s apple and chip, whatever it might be. Yeah. Very often that will cascade into earnings and then into the stock price.

[00:02:44] Lee Jackson: Well, and you know, we had that issue a few years back where all the, you know, all the supply chain issues with all the boats backed up and, and it, it was just, it was a nightmare.

[00:02:55] Lee Jackson: And yeah, I, I, it’s gonna be interesting to see how the holidays works out this year because boy, it, this could be a mess unless they can get those planes back in service pronto.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Tariffs Affect Everyone, But Perhaps No Company More Than Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN)
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 28, 2025

Tariffs Affect Everyone, But Perhaps No Company More Than Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN)

24/7 Wall St. : Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: The whole tariff things touches a lot of people,…
How Blackjack Funded Fred Smith’s Overnight FedEx (FDX) Empire
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 4, 2025

How Blackjack Funded Fred Smith’s Overnight FedEx (FDX) Empire

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee Fred Smith, who founded, FedEx, died at 80 last week. Yeah. you…
If Amazon Doesn’t Clean Up Holiday Sales, AI Won’t Matter Much
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 2, 2025

If Amazon Doesn’t Clean Up Holiday Sales, AI Won’t Matter Much

Watch the Video Our discussion started with a simple question. If Amazon posts a soft holiday quarter in retail but…
The Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Made $96 Million Working Remote, and Is About To Lay Off Employees
Austin Smith | Feb 5, 2025

The Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Made $96 Million Working Remote, and Is About To Lay Off Employees

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Apple’s Computers Are Dying
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 8, 2025

Apple’s Computers Are Dying

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Apple did pretty well. People got excited when Tim Cook said, production’s gonna…
SoftBank’s 40% Slide Raises New Questions About the AI Capital Cycle
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 2, 2025

SoftBank’s 40% Slide Raises New Questions About the AI Capital Cycle

Watch the Video Our conversation began with SoftBank’s sudden 40% drop from mid-October levels. Lee and I both agreed that…
This Time, Apple’s (AAPL) Obituary Makes Sense
Kelly Araja | Aug 6, 2025

This Time, Apple’s (AAPL) Obituary Makes Sense

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee in the AI revolution, the one big tech company that has been…
Intel (INTC) Has to Give Its Heart Away To Survive
Austin Smith | Feb 20, 2025

Intel (INTC) Has to Give Its Heart Away To Survive

24/7 Wall St. : Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is reportedly interested in acquiring Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) chip design and marketing division,…
Rivian (RIVN) Won’t Ever See Volkswagen’s $5b ‘Investment’
Austin Smith | Oct 15, 2024

Rivian (RIVN) Won’t Ever See Volkswagen’s $5b ‘Investment’

: Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) has decreased production from 57,000 to 47- 49,000 vehicles due to supply chain issues The company’s…

Top Gaining Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,043,845
+$5.37
+9.47%
$62.08
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 7,273,071
+$4.35
+8.45%
$55.83
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX Vol: 1,709,853
+$28.62
+6.61%
$461.77
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 17,785,116
+$3.07
+6.36%
$51.32
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 390,843
+$10.64
+6.09%
$185.40

Top Losing Stocks

-$5.47
10.15%
$48.37
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 5,673,828
-$1.03
6.51%
$14.79
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 36,864,274
-$5.96
5.45%
$103.39
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,106,785
-$12.95
4.85%
$253.92
Cencora
COR Vol: 1,665,453
-$15.34
4.37%
$335.34