S&P 500
6,860.10
+0.38%
Dow Jones
47,944.40
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
25,613.00
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,506.67
+1.57%
FTSE 100
9,703.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,791.50
+0.50%
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Investing

Strategy (MSTR Stock) Sentiment Is Sinking Faster Than Bitcoin on The Titanic

Quick Read

  • MicroStrategy (MSTR) trades 20% below its 200-day moving average as Bitcoin fell 16.6% from $104,050 to $86,774.
  • MicroStrategy created a $1.4B reserve for future dividend and interest payments amid fears of forced asset sales.
  • The company holds $8.22B in total debt against just $54.3M in cash.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Austin Smith Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Strategy (MSTR Stock) Sentiment Is Sinking Faster Than Bitcoin on The Titanic

© Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are trading 20% below their 200-day moving average of $332.74, coinciding with a sharp deterioration in retail investor sentiment. Reddit discussions have turned decidedly bearish, with sentiment scores falling to 28 out of 100 in early December. The shift comes as Bitcoin dropped 16.6% from its mid-November peak of $104,050 to current levels around $86,774, putting pressure on MicroStrategy’s $56 billion cryptocurrency holdings.

The company announced today it had created a $1.4 billion reserve to fund future dividend and interest payments, a defensive move aimed at calming fears that further Bitcoin declines could force asset sales. With a beta of 3.37, MicroStrategy amplifies crypto volatility by more than three times, meaning Bitcoin’s slide has hit the stock even harder.

Reddit Traders Eye Puts as Leverage Concerns Mount

A single post on r/options has dominated MicroStrategy discussion for 48 hours, drawing 51 upvotes and 46 comments. The author wrote: “With BTC pulling back hard, I’m wondering if now’s the time to go after MSTR with puts. The company’s been super aggressive with leverage and holds a huge amount of bitcoin. If BTC drops further, say toward 74K, I feel like MSTR’s balance sheet could start to look pretty shaky.”

The post continues: “I know MSTR has been a beast on the way up, but the leverage they’re using feels like it could cut both ways. Anyone else thinking about this trade, or am I missing something obvious?” Comments on the thread echoed similar concerns, with one user noting: “The leverage is insane. If BTC keeps dropping, MSTR could get margin called or forced to liquidate holdings at the worst possible time.”

Would it be a bad idea to buy puts on MSTR?
by
u/Sepirus_ in
options

The bearish tone reflects growing unease about three specific risks:

  • MicroStrategy carries $8.22 billion in total debt against just $54.3 million in cash
  • The company’s RSI hit 28.21 on December 1, marking 14 consecutive trading days in oversold territory
  • Core software business revenue of $474.9 million supports a $49.26 billion market cap, creating a price-to-sales ratio of 103.71x

Wall Street Holds, Retail Bails

Despite the Reddit negativity, 13 of 14 Wall Street analysts rate MicroStrategy a Buy or Strong Buy with an average price target of $517.21. Trading volume spiked on December 1 as Bitcoin saw 16,664 BTC change hands, well above typical daily volumes. Investors should monitor Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $85,000 and whether the new $1.4 billion reserve proves sufficient if crypto selling accelerates.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

MSTR Shares Implodes as BTC and Investor Sentiment Both Plummet
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 29, 2025

MSTR Shares Implodes as BTC and Investor Sentiment Both Plummet

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are down 40% from October highs, mirroring Bitcoin’s decline from its $104,050 peak on November…
Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar
Rich Duprey | Feb 4, 2025

Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shocked the market yesterday by announcing it didn’t buy any Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) during the prior week, the first…
MicroStrategy Repaid Its $205M Debt to a Collapsed Bank With a 21% Discount
247patrick | Mar 28, 2023

MicroStrategy Repaid Its $205M Debt to a Collapsed Bank With a 21% Discount

Not only did MicroStrategy pay the loan two years ahead of maturity, but it also bought another round of bitcoins.
ETFs Live: Why SMST and NVDL Are Falling Today
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Apr 17, 2025

ETFs Live: Why SMST and NVDL Are Falling Today

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:SMST) and GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) are both down…
Is MicroStrategy Heading for a Massive Correction?
Rich Duprey | Dec 23, 2024

Is MicroStrategy Heading for a Massive Correction?

It was announced on Dec. 13 that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) hoarder MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) would be added to the Nasdaq 100 stock…
MicroStrategy Wants to Buy Another $2 Billion in Bitcoin as Massive Dilution Vote Looms
Rich Duprey | Jan 6, 2025

MicroStrategy Wants to Buy Another $2 Billion in Bitcoin as Massive Dilution Vote Looms

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) seeks to buy another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) ahead of a shareholder vote on massively increasing…
Rising Risk in MicroStrategy’s Infinite Money Glitch
Rich Duprey | Jan 16, 2025

Rising Risk in MicroStrategy’s Infinite Money Glitch

Borrow money through convertible debt. Buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to drive prices higher. Sell new stock to buy more Bitcoin. Wash,…
3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency
Chris MacDonald | Aug 6, 2024

3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency

Former President Donald Trump has shifted from his previous criticism to a more favorable view of cryptocurrencies, recognizing their potential…
Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Is Up 3% today
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 19, 2025

Here’s Why the Bitcoin Price Is Up 3% today

Bitcoin (BTC) may be down 10% year-to-date, but it is not out. The flagship cryptocurrency is rising over 3% today…

Top Gaining Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,043,845
+$5.37
+9.47%
$62.08
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 7,273,071
+$4.35
+8.45%
$55.83
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX Vol: 1,709,853
+$28.62
+6.61%
$461.77
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 17,785,116
+$3.07
+6.36%
$51.32
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 390,843
+$10.64
+6.09%
$185.40

Top Losing Stocks

-$5.47
10.15%
$48.37
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 5,673,828
-$1.03
6.51%
$14.79
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 36,864,274
-$5.96
5.45%
$103.39
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,106,785
-$12.95
4.85%
$253.92
Cencora
COR Vol: 1,665,453
-$15.34
4.37%
$335.34