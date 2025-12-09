S&P 500
6,861.90
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,875.00
+0.24%
Nasdaq 100
25,658.20
-0.10%
Russell 2000
2,541.12
+0.76%
FTSE 100
9,643.70
+0.03%
Nikkei 225
50,945.50
+1.14%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Coinbase Down 12% From November Peak as Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Skepticism Over Revenue Sustainability

Quick Read

  • Bitcoin fell 8% from its December peak. This threatens the transaction volume that drove Coinbase’s 37% Q3 revenue jump.
  • Coinbase trades at 23.7x earnings with a beta of 3.69. It amplifies crypto volatility in both directions.
  • COIN is down 12% from its November high while Robinhood holds steadier due to diversified revenue beyond crypto.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Austin Smith Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Coinbase Down 12% From November Peak as Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Skepticism Over Revenue Sustainability

© 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) have fallen 11% in the last month, coinciding with a sharp turn in retail investor sentiment across Reddit and X. Once a darling of crypto bulls during Bitcoin’s run to all-time highs, Coinbase now faces mounting skepticism as traders question whether the party is over. Bitcoin’s slide below $93,872 (after hitting $103,000 in early December) has rattled confidence.

Reddit Turns Bearish on Coinbase’s Outlook

Mentions of COIN on Reddit’s r/stocks and r/investing have surged over the past week, but the tone has shifted decidedly negative. Users are no longer celebrating the Q3 beat. Instead, they’re questioning valuation, competitive threats, and the durability of transaction revenue in a cooling crypto market.

Coinbase (COIN) – Thoughts?
by u/Embarrassed-Egg-545 in stocks

In this Reddit discussion, users expressed growing concerns about the company’s valuation and sustainability. One user commented: “I think it’s a good company but I don’t think it’s worth the current valuation. It’s very dependent on crypto prices and trading volume.” Another noted: “The problem with Coinbase is that their revenue is directly tied to crypto volatility. When the market cools off, so does their business.”

And there are real reasons to be concerned:

  • Bitcoin has fallen 8% from its December peak, threatening the transaction volume that drove Q3’s 37% sequential revenue jump
  • The company trades at 23.7x earnings despite a beta of 3.69, meaning it amplifies crypto volatility in both directions
  • Competitors like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Kraken continue to undercut on fees, pressuring Coinbase’s retail margins

Crypto Volatility Weighs on Near-Term Momentum

Trading volume tells the story. Coinbase shares are down 12% from their November high, reflecting the broader pullback in crypto-related equities. Robinhood, by contrast, has held steadier, benefiting from its diversified revenue streams beyond crypto. For investors, the question is whether Coinbase’s $2 billion buyback and institutional derivatives push can offset the risk of a prolonged Bitcoin downturn. Right now, sentiment suggests doubt is winning.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Coinbase Stock Down 30% as Bitcoin Volatility Rattles Retail Investors
Michael Williams |

Coinbase Stock Down 30% as Bitcoin Volatility Rattles Retail Investors

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have plunged over 30% from their late October peak of $343.78, closing at $269.73 on…
The SEC Wants to Allow Blockchain Stock Trading. Here Are 2 Big Winners and 1 Loser
Rich Duprey |

The SEC Wants to Allow Blockchain Stock Trading. Here Are 2 Big Winners and 1 Loser

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is developing a plan to let blockchain-based versions of stocks trade on approved cryptocurrency…
3 Crypto Stocks in Focus as Bitcoin Gears Up for a Comeback
247patrick |

3 Crypto Stocks in Focus as Bitcoin Gears Up for a Comeback

Here are three cryptocurrency stocks to watch as Bitcoin gears up for a comeback.
Strategy (MSTR Stock) Sentiment Is Sinking Faster Than Bitcoin on The Titanic
Austin Smith |

Strategy (MSTR Stock) Sentiment Is Sinking Faster Than Bitcoin on The Titanic

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are trading 20% below their 200-day moving average of $332.74, coinciding with a sharp deterioration in…
3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency
Chris MacDonald |

3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency

Former President Donald Trump has shifted from his previous criticism to a more favorable view of cryptocurrencies, recognizing their potential…
3 Fintech Stocks That Can Beat The Nasdaq Next Year
Marc Guberti |

3 Fintech Stocks That Can Beat The Nasdaq Next Year

The financial industry isn’t just made of bank stocks with high yields and limited price fluctuations. It also contains some…
Coinbase Extends Monday’s 15% Rally in Premarket Trading
247patrick |

Coinbase Extends Monday’s 15% Rally in Premarket Trading

Positive sentiment in the broader market and optimistic views by Jefferies analysts about Coinbase’s long-term prospects have boosted shares.
5 Crypto Stocks to Watch From a Volatile Wall Street
247patrick |

5 Crypto Stocks to Watch From a Volatile Wall Street

U.S. stocks have witnessed volatile trading in the first week of this month.
Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

Live: Complete Coinbase Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10