These Battered Growth ETFs Have Already Corrected. It Might Be Time to Start Doing Some Buying

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Many growth-heavy investors might have felt it when the Nasdaq 100 slipped close to 8% as part of a tech-driven correction. Though the market has recovered more than half of the ground lost since before the November dip in AI stocks, there are still quite a few opportunities out there in the tech wreckage for contrarians to pick up.

Undoubtedly, we’ve enjoyed a swift market rally going into Thanksgiving, and for that, investors can give thanks. That said, some of the more severely punished tech stocks, like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), are still miles away from their highs, down close to 37% from their peak. And as more investors narrow in on the potential bear case, as investors fear the possibility of an AI bubble, I think there’s an opportunity for brave dip-buyers to get a good price ahead of what some bulls, like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, think could be a great year-end rally.

With various bulls stepping out, including the likes of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson, looking forward to gains (S&P to 7,800 in 2026), I do think it’s hard not to be more constructive on the battered names in tech, especially those that are running a bit hot when it comes to AI spend.

I’ve praised Oracle stock as a great bargain buy on the dip in prior pieces. But in this piece, we’ll explore some of the growth ETF opportunities that might be worth going after if you’re more of a passive investor who’s looking for a broader basket of names that can perform well as the tech comeback continues into December.

Ark Innovation ETF

Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) plunged close to 23% from peak to trough as a part of a nasty October-November correction. And while shares have been quick to bounce, recovering nearly 10% in a few sessions, the ETF remains off around 15% from its 52-week high.

I think the dip in Cathie Wood’s flagship fund is more than buyable, especially as she gets busy buying the dip, picking up some shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in a bear market while also adding to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) after crypto chaos. Wood hasn’t just been buying weakness, though, as she also picked up some shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength.

Since Wood does not see AI as in a bubble, investors looking to let someone else handle the dip-buying in AI names may wish to simply pick up a few shares of the Ark Innovation ETF on weakness and call it a day. The ETF’s active management and bravery in the face of scary tech-driven plunges, I think, could make the rebound that much more explosive.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) fell 11% this November before recovering a bit of ground to be down closer to 7%. While the Goldman Sachs Tech Leaders Equity ETF is certainly a higher-risk, hyper-growth mix of stocks, I do find the emerging AI exposure makes the fund a fantastic option for those who do not fear an AI bubble.

With a nice mix of sub-$100 billion market cap innovators and no shortage of AI revolution beneficiaries, those seeking high growth ceilings may wish to take a closer look at the stellar ETF while it’s still down. With an average price-to-earnings (P/E) of 38.7 times, though, just be aware of the potential downside should future AI corrections be on the horizon. A 10% drop in the S&P could entail a move into a bear market for the likes of such a tech-forward fund.

If you think the $30-80 billion market cap range is the sweet spot for hyper-growers that could evolve into a future tech titan, I think the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF is one of the most solid bets out there. Despite the premium price tag, the 1.36 beta isn’t all too hefty compared to the magnitude of growth of the ETF’s holdings.