S&P 500
6,858.70
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,875.60
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.70
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,536.71
+0.98%
FTSE 100
9,723.30
+0.12%
Nikkei 225
50,559.00
+1.39%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

The 3 Dividend ETFs I Wish I’d Bought Earlier

Quick Read

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) currently yields 4.3% and provides exposure to long-duration government bonds.
  • The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks companies with consistent dividend growth histories.
  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) offers a 3.8% yield focused on large-cap blue-chip dividend stocks.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Chris MacDonald Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 3 Dividend ETFs I Wish I’d Bought Earlier

© bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Investors looking for yield in this current environment certainly have plenty of great options in the equity and fixed income market to choose from. But for many investors, finding the right exchange traded fund (ETF) that can provide diversified exposure to a particular asset class is the preferable way to go. 

Personally, I’m one such investor. Doing deep dives into particular companies or specific bond holdings excites me, and I do pick stocks in and around the edges. But the vast majority of my savings and investments are in ETFs due to the low-cost diversification these vehicles provide. 

For investors looking for top-quality dividend ETFs to consider right now, here are three of my top picks I wish I’d bought sooner.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT)

Those with the view that interest rates are likely to continue to head lower may want to take a look at the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT). 

What TLT and other bond ETFs tracking government bonds with longer durations provide is really a sense of portfolio stability over a given time frame. For those looking to invest for the next two decades or longer, holding some exposure to assets that will provide a reasonable yield over that time frame makes sense. And for those like myself who believe that this recent bout of inflation and higher interest rates will ultimately get bought leading to rock-bottom interest rates at some point in the future, that’s an insurance policy that could turn out to be a profitable bet moving forward. 

I’m of the view that the 4.3% yield TLT currently provides is one that’s worth locking in, even for those who think rates may hold steady or increase slightly over time. That’s a reasonable yield to park a portion of one’s portfolio in, to balance out cash needs that may come over time, or have an ultra-liquid option to be able to sell when the time comes (and keep one’s capital working in higher-growth equities in the meantime).

Whatever one’s goals are, I think TLT can supplement an equities portfolio well both from a diversification and risk-adjusted returns perspective. I wish I locked in an even higher yield before, but can’t do anything about that now. Again, this ETF’s 4.3% yield is still attractive to me now. 

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Another top dividend ETF I’ve discussed in the past, but still think holds great value, is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). 

This. ETF tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers index, which is comprised of a range of companies that have a long history of raising its dividends. For investors like myself who prioritize dividend growth as a key factor to consider when picking individual dividend stocks, that’s a big deal and should be a meaningful driver of capital flows over time in my view. 

Indeed, companies that are able to consistently raise their dividends over time require rock-solid balance sheets, durable growth outlooks, and a proven willingness to do so over time. Statistically speaking, those companies that have not deviated from a dividend growth strategy tend to stick with it until they can’t anymore. But given the mature nature of the high-quality companies held in the VIG ETF, I think there are many decades of dividend growth to come for most of this fund’s holdings. And if one particular company stops raising its dividend or does something crazy like cuts its dividend, another company will find its way into the ETF.

For long-term investors looking for a broadly diversified basket of quality U.S. dividend paying stocks with embedded dividend growth, this is a great option to consider. 

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Investors looking to amplify their yield today via equity exposure have a great option in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

This fund tracks the larger Dow Jones U.S. Dividend Index, which means only the largest and bluest of the blue-chip dividend names are included in this ETF.

With said large-cap exposure, investors have benefited from holding SCHD relative to other dividend ETFs, at least of late. The outperformance we’ve seen in large cap stocks has been impressive, and has been driven in part by changing structural fundamentals in the technology sector which drive most of our economy today. 

In other words, investors who believe that these trends are more likely than not going to continue, with the largest companies getting even larger, the SCHD ETF and its 3.8% dividend yield makes sense as a way to benefit from this upside appreciation while generating strong up-front yield. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025
Chris MacDonald |

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025

For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…
Why VIG, SCHD and VYM Are Top Dividend ETFs Worth Buying Right Now
Chris MacDonald |

Why VIG, SCHD and VYM Are Top Dividend ETFs Worth Buying Right Now

Income investors looking for ways to supplement their fixed income and alternative asset holdings do have plenty of options to…
Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025
Chris MacDonald |

Baby Boomers: These 3 ETFs May Be the Best Options For Retirement in 2025

Picking the “perfect” exchange traded fund (ETF) or stock to hold in retirement really isn’t possible for most investors. There’s…
The 3 Schwab ETFs That Look Like Screaming Buys Right Now
Chris MacDonald |

The 3 Schwab ETFs That Look Like Screaming Buys Right Now

As far as the top exchange traded fund (ETF) providers are concerned, Schwab has to be among the top picks…
Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 Schwab ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income
Chris MacDonald |

Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 Schwab ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income

Among the top exchange traded fund (ETF) providers in the market, Schwab is a top ETF provider for investors of…
Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald |

Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks

For dividend investors looking to create a meaningful passive income stream either for today or in retirement, the stark reality…
SCHD vs. JEPQ: Which Is the Better Dividend ETF in 2025?
Chris MacDonald |

SCHD vs. JEPQ: Which Is the Better Dividend ETF in 2025?

The world of dividend investing is one I think is worth exploring. Even for the most growth-conscious investors out there,…
Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks
Chris MacDonald |

Build An Ultra-Low-Cost Dividend Portfolio with Just $25,000 and These 3 Stocks

Researching hundreds or thousands of stocks to find the three that a long-term investor wants to stick with for an…
Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey |

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 7,357,400
+$12.22
+11.12%
$122.11
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 1,840,478
+$33.00
+5.48%
$634.97
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 328,055
+$8.39
+5.25%
$168.10
Meta
META Vol: 21,259,394
+$29.04
+4.54%
$668.64
Invesco
IVZ Vol: 3,369,891
+$1.06
+4.33%
$25.45

Top Losing Stocks

Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,197,268
-$7.78
5.92%
$123.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 13,191,753
-$3.68
5.56%
$62.52
Intel
INTC Vol: 50,257,654
-$2.39
5.46%
$41.37
-$2.12
4.38%
$46.30
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,694,082
-$1.98
4.30%
$44.05