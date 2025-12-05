Lockheed Delivers Steady Defense Profits as Boeing Burns Billions Ramping Production

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) reported Q3 2025 earnings in late October, revealing two aerospace giants in completely different financial realities. Boeing delivered its strongest aircraft volume since 2018 while bleeding billions. Lockheed beat estimates with $6.95 EPS after a catastrophic Q2 miss.

One Turns Cash Positive. The Other Stays Profitable.

Boeing’s Q3 revenue hit $23.30 billion, beating estimates by $670 million and rising 30.6% year over year. The company delivered 160 commercial aircraft and generated $238 million in free cash flow after burning cash for quarters. CEO Kelly Ortberg called it “important milestones in our recovery” and highlighted FAA approval to increase 737 production to 42 per month.

The quarter produced a $5.34 billion net loss and core EPS loss of $7.47, missing the expected $5.31 loss. Boeing took a $4.9 billion charge on the 777X program after pushing first delivery to 2027. Operating margin sits at negative 20.4%, and book value per share is negative $10.87. Rolling Out noted Boeing trades in a “distress zone” based on its Altman Z-Score despite a 3% stock surge following CFO remarks at a UBS conference.

Lockheed reported $6.95 EPS for Q3, beating the $6.35 estimate by 9.4%. That marked a strong recovery from Q2’s shocking $1.46 EPS, which missed by $5.01. The defense contractor maintains a 5.73% profit margin, 11.7% operating margin, and 62.8% return on equity. It pays a $13.20 annual dividend yielding 2.95%. Simply Wall St described Lockheed as trading “at a noticeable discount to analyst targets” around $446.80 despite consistent revenue and profit growth.

Metric Boeing Lockheed Q3 EPS ($7.47) loss $6.95 profit Operating Margin -20.4% 11.7% Free Cash Flow $238M (turned positive) Consistent positive Dividend Suspended since 2020 $13.20/share, 2.95% yield

Commercial Recovery vs. Defense Stability

Boeing’s strategy centers on ramping commercial aircraft production while managing defense contracts like the $4.7 billion Apache helicopter deal for Poland. The company holds a $636 billion backlog covering over 5,900 commercial planes. Ortberg emphasized “sustained focus on safety and quality” as Boeing rebuilds trust.

Lockheed operates as a pure defense play with steady government contracts. The Navy awarded Pratt & Whitney, a key F-35 supplier, a $1.6 billion sustainment contract in November. The Globe and Mail reported that Ukraine-related defense spending creates “significant tailwinds for U.S. defense contractors” as allied nations commit billions for American weapons.

Boeing’s beta of 1.17 reflects high volatility tied to commercial aviation cycles. Lockheed’s 0.234 beta signals defensive stability. On December 1, Boeing CEO Ortberg disposed of 1,591 shares at $188.18 alongside coordinated selling by other executives. Lockheed COO Frank St. John sold shares in October at $490 to $492, more than double Boeing’s insider transaction prices.

Key Differences in Risk Profiles

Lockheed offers predictable returns backed by consistent profitability, steady cash generation, and a meaningful dividend supported by long-term defense spending trends. Its Q2 miss appears to be an anomaly given the Q3 recovery.

Boeing presents a multi-year turnaround story with higher volatility. The 737 production increase and positive free cash flow represent progress, but the 777X delay and ongoing losses create execution risk. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic with a $243.91 target implying 21% upside, yet coordinated insider selling in December may signal concerns about the recovery timeline.