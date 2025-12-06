Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) just reported third-quarter earnings that reveal two pharmaceutical companies moving in opposite directions. Pfizer is stabilizing after its COVID revenue collapse while Teva is accelerating through an innovation-led turnaround that has delivered 11 consecutive quarters of growth.

One Declining, One Accelerating

Pfizer posted Q3 revenue of $16.65 billion, down 5.9% year-over-year, as COVID product sales continued declining. Paxlovid dropped 55% operationally and Comirnaty fell 20%. The company beat estimates on revenue and adjusted EPS of $0.87, but the business is still contracting. Non-COVID products grew just 4% operationally, with Eliquis up 22% and Vyndaqel up 7% providing the main lift.

Teva delivered $4.48 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year-over-year, and crushed estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.78 versus consensus of $0.67. AUSTEDO, Teva’s tardive dyskinesia treatment, surged 38% to $618 million. AJOVY climbed 19% to $168 million and UZEDY rose 24% to $43 million. The U.S. segment jumped 12% while Europe declined 2%. CEO Richard Francis pointed to momentum behind the “Pivot to Growth” strategy, shifting Teva from a generics house into a neuroscience and immunology specialist.

Metric Pfizer Teva Revenue Growth YoY -5.9% +3.4% EPS Beat +36% +16% Main Growth Driver Non-COVID portfolio (+4%) Innovative portfolio (+11th quarter) Operating Margin 35.3% 28.9% non-GAAP

Different Paths to Profitability

Pfizer operates at a 35.3% operating margin with massive scale across cardiovascular, oncology, and vaccines. The company generates $4.60 billion in quarterly operating cash flow and pays a 6.6% dividend yield. But it carries $61.71 billion in debt and faces the challenge of replacing $56 billion in annual COVID revenue with organic growth.

Teva is targeting 30% non-GAAP operating margins by 2027, up from 28.9% today. The company just launched a generic liraglutide injection, entering the GLP-1 weight loss market with a lower-cost alternative. Teva terminated exclusive discussions to sell its API business and is restarting that process, which could unlock capital for debt reduction. The company carries $17.09 billion in debt but no dividend, allowing full reinvestment into the turnaround. Operating cash flow of $369 million in Q3 was down 46.8% year-over-year.

Guidance Shows Diverging Confidence

Pfizer reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $61.0 to $64.0 billion but raised adjusted EPS guidance to $3.00-$3.15. Management expects significant cost savings by end of 2027.

Teva raised full-year EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 non-GAAP and reaffirmed revenue of $16.8-$17.0 billion. Management reaffirmed 2027 AUSTEDO targets even after IRA pricing impacts, signaling confidence in volume growth offsetting price pressure.

Contrasting Investment Profiles

Pfizer offers a 6.6% dividend yield and operates with a massive installed base across multiple therapeutic areas. The company generates $4.60 billion in quarterly operating cash flow but faces the challenge of replacing declining COVID revenue with organic growth from its non-COVID portfolio.

Teva presents a different profile focused on growth rather than income. The company trades at 10x forward earnings with products like AUSTEDO showing 38% growth and new market entries like generic GLP-1. Analyst ratings show 91% Buy ratings for Teva compared to 38% for Pfizer, reflecting different market expectations for the two companies’ trajectories.

Pfizer trades at 8.5x forward earnings despite revenue declines, while Teva trades at 10x forward earnings with 40% earnings growth last quarter. The valuation gap reflects market pricing of Pfizer’s transition challenges versus Teva’s turnaround execution.