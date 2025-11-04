S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles After Palantir Report, Goldman Sachs Warning
Investing

Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Beat on Top and Bottom Lines

Pfizer’s Q3 Earnings Beat on Top and Bottom Lines
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • Pfizer beat earnings expectations decisively this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $0.87 against a $0.64 consensus and revenue of $16.65 billion versus $16.50 billion expected.
  • Shares of PFE gapped up roughly 12.6% in pre-market trading on the Big Pharma company’s strong Q3 financials and revised EPS guidance.
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) beat earnings expectations decisively this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $0.87 against a $0.64 consensus and revenue of $16.65 billion versus $16.50 billion expected. The stock gapped up roughly 12.6% in pre-market trading, reflecting strong investor validation of both the beat and the company’s reaffirmed full-year guidance paired with a raised EPS outlook.

Non-COVID Portfolio Shows Real Traction

The headline beat masks a more nuanced story. While adjusted EPS crushed expectations, net income fell 20.84% year over year to $3.54 billion, and reported revenue declined 5.92% to $16.65 billion from $17.70 billion in Q3 2024. That’s the ongoing reality of post-pandemic normalization. What matters more is what’s happening in the core business.

Non-COVID revenue grew 4% operationally, driven by strength in key franchises. Eliquis, the anticoagulant, surged 22% operationally. Vyndaqel, used for cardiac amyloidosis, climbed 7%. These are the growth engines that matter going forward. Paxlovid, by contrast, collapsed 55% operationally, and Comirnaty vaccine revenue fell 20%. That’s expected. The real test is whether the base business can sustain momentum as legacy COVID products fade.

Guidance Holds, EPS Raised

Management reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $61.0 to $64.0 billion but raised EPS guidance to $3.00 to $3.15 from prior guidance. That’s a meaningful signal. It suggests the company is confident in both execution and the benefit of cost discipline flowing through to the bottom line. CEO Albert Bourla highlighted a landmark agreement with the U.S. Government that “provides greater clarity for our business,” removing a significant overhang for investors.

Bourla also referenced recent strategic actions strengthening opportunities in high-growth markets. That’s a reference to the proposed Metsepa acquisition, which positions Pfizer more aggressively in the obesity treatment space. These moves signal a company actively reshaping its portfolio rather than coasting on legacy revenue.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.87 (vs. $0.64 expected); beat by $0.23, or 36%
Revenue: $16.65B (vs. $16.50B expected); beat by $150M
Net Income: $3.54B; down 20.84% year over year
Non-COVID Revenue Growth: Up 4% operationally
Eliquis Growth: Up 22% operationally
Full-Year 2025 EPS Guidance: $3.00 to $3.15 (raised)

The 36% EPS beat stands out. It’s the sixth consecutive quarterly beat for Pfizer, with an average surprise of 47% over that stretch. That consistency matters. It shows management is executing better than the street anticipates, quarter after quarter.

The Valuation Picture

Pfizer trades at a forward P/E of 8.67, well below historical averages for large pharma. That’s cheap relative to the company’s growth trajectory. The stock carries a 6.9% dividend yield, with an ex-dividend date of November 7. The combination of low valuation multiple, rising EPS guidance, and a substantial yield reflects how the market has priced in post-COVID headwinds.

Institutional ownership sits at 65.47%, and the stock carries a beta of 0.465, making it a defensive holding. Analyst consensus leans toward Hold, though price targets average $28.75, implying 15.60% potential upside from current levels.

