S&P 500
6,873.00
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,952.80
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
25,701.80
+0.39%
Russell 2000
2,523.23
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,636.50
+0.03%

Investing

Costco Holds Steady While Walmart Bets Big on E-Commerce Transformation

Quick Read

  • Walmart (WMT) posted 33% net income growth and 27% e-commerce growth in Q3. Walmart spent $18.6B on capex this year for logistics and digital infrastructure.
  • Costco (COST) e-commerce grew 13.6% in Q4 while net income rose 10.9% to $2.61B.
  • Walmart trades at 40x earnings versus Costco at 49x despite faster growth rates.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Costco Holds Steady While Walmart Bets Big on E-Commerce Transformation

© 24/7 Wall St.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) both closed out strong quarters recently, revealing two very different strategies for winning in retail. Costco leaned into its membership warehouse model with e-commerce expansion. Walmart went all-in on omnichannel transformation and marketplace growth.

E-Commerce Growth Tells Two Different Stories

Walmart’s digital business exploded 27% in Q3, driven by store-fulfilled delivery, marketplace expansion, and aggressive investments in digital infrastructure. The company spent $18.6 billion on capital expenditures this year, much aimed at logistics and technology supporting same-day delivery and pickup. CFO John David Rainey emphasized “enhancing the digital customer experience” during the earnings call.

Costco’s e-commerce grew 13.6% in Q4, solid but far slower than Walmart’s pace. The company operates 914 warehouses globally and continues prioritizing the in-store bulk buying experience that defines its model. E-commerce supports the core business rather than transforming it. Comparable sales rose across all regions.

Walmart’s international segment jumped 10.8% to $33.5 billion in net sales, while Sam’s Club added $23.6 billion with 3.1% growth. The breadth of Walmart’s portfolio gives it more levers to pull when one segment softens.

Membership Model vs. Omnichannel Flexibility

Costco’s strategy revolves around membership fees and bulk purchasing. The model creates predictable revenue and keeps customers locked into the ecosystem. Net income grew 10.9% to $2.61 billion, and profit margin held at 2.94%. Operating margin of 3.88% reflects the thin-margin, high-volume approach that has worked for decades.

Walmart’s net income surged 33.0% to $6.09 billion, though operating income stayed flat due to share-based compensation charges related to PhonePe. The company raised full-year guidance to adjusted EPS of $2.58 to $2.63. Gross margin grew slower than revenue, indicating pricing pressure, but scale and diversification provide cushion.

Metric Costco Walmart
E-Commerce Growth 13.6% 27%
Net Income Growth 10.9% 33.0%
Operating Margin 3.88% 3.73%
P/E Ratio 49.02 40.39

Walmart’s marketplace and digital infrastructure give it flexibility Costco doesn’t have. Costco’s warehouse model limits how fast it can scale and where it can compete. But that constraint also creates discipline.

What I’m Watching Into 2026

I will be watching whether Walmart can sustain 27% e-commerce growth without crushing margins further. The capital spending is massive, and the payoff needs to show up in profitability soon. Costco’s challenge: can it accelerate digital growth without diluting the membership value proposition?

Walmart’s international strength and Sam’s Club stability give it more ways to win if U.S. retail softens. Costco’s global footprint is solid but less diversified. Both companies face input cost volatility and consumer spending uncertainty heading into 2026.

Why I Lean Toward Walmart for Growth Investors

If you want a turnaround story with momentum, Walmart looks more compelling right now. The 33% net income growth and 27% e-commerce surge show the digital transformation is working. The stock trades at 40x earnings compared to Costco’s 49x, offering better value for the growth rate.

Costco fits defensive investors better. As one Reddit user put it: “For me, my best investment was probably Costco. I bought in March during that random dip and just held. Boring but solid.” That sums up the appeal. Steady, predictable, reliable.

Walmart may appeal more to investors focused on omnichannel retail growth and digital transformation. Costco may fit better for those prioritizing stability and the proven membership model during economic volatility.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Costco (COST) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts
Amit Nar |

Costco (COST) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts

Costco’s journey through the retail landscape showcases a blend of innovative practices and tech-forward strategies, setting the stage for an…
Prediction: Walmart (WMT) Will be the Next $1 Trillion Stock
Rich Duprey |

Prediction: Walmart (WMT) Will be the Next $1 Trillion Stock

Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest retailer, operates a sprawling empire that serves millions daily, blending physical and digital commerce to…
Costco Earnings: Will COST Issue a Special Dividend Tomorrow?
Rich Duprey |

Costco Earnings: Will COST Issue a Special Dividend Tomorrow?

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is set to report fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday. With a market cap…
3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks for Steady Growth and Stability
247patrick |

3 Blue-Chip Retail Stocks for Steady Growth and Stability

These bellwethers have withstood multiple market gyrations and delivered returns to investors.
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) Price Prediction and Forecast (December 2025)
Joel South |

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) Price Prediction and Forecast (December 2025)

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) lost 4.77% over the past month after gaining 2.64% the month prior. Since…
Is This Stellar Dividend Growth Stock Under $1,000 a Screaming Buy?
Rich Duprey |

Is This Stellar Dividend Growth Stock Under $1,000 a Screaming Buy?

Dividend growth investing stands out as a reliable path to building long-term wealth. By focusing on companies that consistently increase…
The 4 Biggest Risks to Costco’s (COST) Dividend Yield
Rich Duprey |

The 4 Biggest Risks to Costco’s (COST) Dividend Yield

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) remains a retail titan, celebrated for its membership-driven model and consistent growth. With a stock price hovering around…
Costco Celebrates 40 Years of Savings: The Evolution of Bulk Shopping
247patrick |

Costco Celebrates 40 Years of Savings: The Evolution of Bulk Shopping

This is a milestone for the company that widely introduced selling bulk items to consumers via giant box stores.
Prediction: Costco Will Become a Leading Dividend Stock
Rich Duprey |

Prediction: Costco Will Become a Leading Dividend Stock

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is poised to become a leading dividend stock, driven by its consistent dividend history, robust growth, and a…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49