S&P 500
6,878.20
+0.08%
Dow Jones
47,928.70
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,744.50
+0.17%
Russell 2000
2,525.96
+0.11%
FTSE 100
9,660.60
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,474.00
-0.32%

Investing

Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow

Quick Read

  • Waste Management (WM) raised its dividend by 7.1% to $3.23 per share. The company has increased payouts for over 20 consecutive years.
  • Waste Management paid $1.21B in dividends against $2.16B in free cash flow for a 56% payout ratio.
  • Debt-to-equity stands at 2.45x from the Stericycle acquisition. Management projects reaching target leverage by mid-2026.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow

© 24/7 Wall St.

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) pays an annual dividend of $3.225 per share, yielding 1.51%. The company raised its payout by 7.1% and has maintained over 20 consecutive years of dividend increases. After a sharp 20.7% earnings decline in Q3 2025, income investors are asking: can this dividend withstand pressure?

Metric Value
Annual Dividend $3.225 per share
Dividend Yield 1.51%
Consecutive Years of Increases 20+ years
Most Recent Increase +7.1% (2025)
Dividend Aristocrat Status No

Cash Flow Covers the Dividend With Room to Spare

Waste Management paid $1.21 billion in dividends against $2.16 billion in free cash flow during 2024, producing a 56.0% FCF payout ratio. That leaves nearly $950 million in retained cash after dividends.

Metric 2024 Value Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio 41.6% Healthy
FCF Payout Ratio 56.0% Healthy
Operating Cash Flow Coverage 4.5x Strong

The trailing earnings payout ratio sits at 50.9% ($3.225 divided by $6.34 EPS). Over eight years, the FCF payout ratio averaged 49.4%, ranging from 39.8% in 2021 to 62.3% in 2023. Operating cash flow surged 69% from $3.18 billion in 2017 to $5.39 billion in 2024.

Leverage Is Elevated but Manageable

Waste Management carries $23.36 billion in total debt against $9.52 billion in equity, producing a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45x. That’s elevated, driven by the 2024 Stericycle acquisition.

Metric Value Assessment
Debt-to-Equity 2.45x Elevated
Net Debt-to-EBITDA 3.19x Manageable
Interest Coverage 4.4x Adequate
Cash on Hand $175M Thin

Net debt-to-EBITDA stands at 3.19x, within reasonable bounds for a capital-intensive business. Interest coverage of 4.4x provides adequate cushion. CFO Devina Rankin stated in the Q2 2025 earnings call: “Our leverage ratio […] was 3.5x. We remain focused on quickly getting back to targeted leverage levels […] and we currently project we will achieve our target in the first half of 2026.”

Two Decades of Increases, Accelerating Growth

Waste Management has raised its dividend for over 20 consecutive years, including through the 2020 pandemic.

Year Annual Dividend YoY Change
2025 $3.225 +7.1%
2024 $3.01 +6.4%
2023 $2.83 +5.2%
2022 $2.69 +3.9%
2021 $2.59 +3.6%

The five-year dividend CAGR runs 5.3% annually. Recent growth has accelerated, with 2025 marking the largest increase in years at 7.1%.

Management Calls WM a “Forever Stock”

CEO Jim Fish framed the company’s shareholder value proposition during the Q2 2025 earnings call: “Coming out of last month’s Investor Day, we’re energized by WM’s strategy […] generating consistent long-term value for years to come. It’s our sustained strong results across all market cycles that we believe makes us a forever stock, the type of stock you buy and hold indefinitely.”

The company returned $1.47 billion to shareholders in 2024 through $1.21 billion in dividends and $262 million in buybacks, down from $1.30 billion in buybacks during 2023. The shift toward dividends over repurchases reinforces income investor confidence.

This Dividend Is Safe Despite Earnings Volatility

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

The 56% FCF payout ratio and 50.9% earnings payout ratio provide substantial cushion. Operating cash flow grew 69% over eight years, and the company maintained dividend growth through the pandemic. Management projects deleveraging to target levels by mid-2026, and Stericycle synergies are tracking to the high end of guidance.

The dividend faces minimal near-term risk given the cash flow coverage, but watch for any guidance cuts to the $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion free cash flow target or if debt reduction stalls.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings
William Temple |

Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share, yielding 3.38%. The company has raised its dividend…
The 3 Best Dividend Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Rich Duprey |

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks Set to Dominate 2026

UnitedHealth, Costco, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF are leading dividend stocks investors should have on their radar as we close…
3 Dividend Kings Set to Take off in 2025
Chris MacDonald |

3 Dividend Kings Set to Take off in 2025

Dividend investors looking for top portfolio holdings have a range of factors that ought to be considered before jumping into…
Why Chipotle (CMG) Should Pay a Dividend in 2025
Rich Duprey |

Why Chipotle (CMG) Should Pay a Dividend in 2025

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stands as a financial powerhouse in the fast-casual dining sector, with a cash position robust enough…
These 5 Monthly ETFs Yield Over 9% — and No One Talks About Them
Rich Duprey |

These 5 Monthly ETFs Yield Over 9% — and No One Talks About Them

Monthly dividend stocks are a compelling choice for investors seeking consistent income to cover regular expenses or reinvest for growth.…
3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends 4% to 19%
Rich Duprey |

3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends 4% to 19%

Dividend growth investing offers a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth, blending a life of steady income with capital appreciation.…
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy ASAP
Chris MacDonald |

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy ASAP

In today’s market, dividend stocks remain a powerful tool for investors seeking a steady income stream in retirement and balance…
High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down Over 10%: 1 to Buy and 1 to Avoid
Rich Duprey |

High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down Over 10%: 1 to Buy and 1 to Avoid

Dividend Investing: High-Yield REITs in Focus High-yield dividend stocks are a magnet for investors seeking steady income and portfolio stability,…
5 Regular Payout High-Yield VIG Dividends to Outpace the Fed
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

5 Regular Payout High-Yield VIG Dividends to Outpace the Fed

The Federal Reserve’s Chair Jerome Powell is under immense pressure from the Trump administration to loosen the monetary policy. The…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49