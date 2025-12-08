S&P 500
6,837.30
-0.52%
Dow Jones
47,683.40
-0.56%
Nasdaq 100
25,580.30
-0.47%
Russell 2000
2,524.72
+0.06%
FTSE 100
9,636.20
-0.28%
Nikkei 225
50,264.00
-0.74%
Stock Market Live December 8: GDP Growth Forecasts Lift S&P 500 (VOO) Monday

Investing

3 High-Yield ETFs to Buy Today and Never Sell

Quick Read

  • VYM and SCHD both offer low expense ratios and track companies with strong dividend payment histories.
  • JEPI generates extra income by selling options on stocks it owns but carries a higher expense ratio.
  • JEPI may underperform in strong markets but tends to yield better returns in flat or average markets.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 High-Yield ETFs to Buy Today and Never Sell

© insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

 

The nice thing about investing in ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, is that they make the process of building and maintaining a portfolio pretty simple.

It’s important to maintain a diverse portfolio to protect yourself from broad market downturns, as well as sector-specific meltdowns. If you put 80% of your assets into tech stocks, for example, and that sector crashes, you could be looking at serious losses.

ETFs make it easy to diversify because these funds are inherently diverse within themselves. But not all ETFs adopt the same strategy.

Some ETFs have the goal of rewarding investors with steady income over time. If the idea of that sounds good to you, here are three high-yield ETFs you may want to buy today and hang onto indefinitely.

1. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vanguard has long been hailed as a pioneer in the ETF space, and its Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tends to be a favorite among everyday investors. But if you’re looking for more income in your portfolio, there’s another Vanguard ETF you may want to buy — the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF tracks companies that have a long history of not just paying dividends, but growing their dividends. Another nice thing about VYM is that it’s not heavily concentrated in any particular market sector, allowing it to check off the diversification box.

Plus, Vanguard is known for its low-cost ETFs, and VYM is no exception. A low expense ratio means you get to keep more of your money and lose less to fees.

2. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

If you’re looking for steady income in your portfolio, another ETF worth exploring is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). What SCHD does is track the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which consists of quality companies with at least 10 years of consistent dividend payments.

Not only do the companies SCHD invests in have a strong dividend-paying history, but they’re screened for financial growth. This means they’re more likely to raise their dividends than cut them going forward.

Like VYM, SCHD has a very low expense ratio. You won’t have to worry about costly fees eating into your returns.

3. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a good option for investors who want steady portfolio income and are willing to take on a bit more risk to get it. What sets JEPI apart from the funds above is that it sells options on the stocks it already owns to generate extra income, which it then distributions to its investors.

JEPI consists of large-cap U.S. stocks, which means you’re investing in established businesses. Of course, one general drawback of investing in funds with a strategy like JEPI’s is that your upside may be limited during a strong market. On the other hand, funds like JEPI tend to yield better returns in an average or flat market.

One final thing to consider, though, is that JEPI has a considerably larger expense ratio than VYM and SCHD. The reason is that it’s a more actively managed fund than the other two. But you may find that the upside JEPI offers is worth the slightly higher cost.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

5 Dividend ETFs That Could Pay You for Life
Javier Simon |

5 Dividend ETFs That Could Pay You for Life

Whether you’re just beginning to invest or sailing into retirement, you can benefit from a lifetime stream of passive income.…
3 High-Yield ETFs That Can Replace a Second Income
Javier Simon |

3 High-Yield ETFs That Can Replace a Second Income

Are you tired of side gigging? Well, you could press the breaks and start receiving passive income. Many investors replace…
Monthly Income Without SCHD? How JEPI and VYM Quietly Outperform
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Monthly Income Without SCHD? How JEPI and VYM Quietly Outperform

Ask any dividend investor to name the first ticker that comes to mind, and odds are you will hear SCHD…
Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees

If you’re approaching retirement or are already retired, you’d be thinking harder than ever for ways to supplement your income.…
Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future
Joel South |

Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future

Life insurance provider John Hancock just released its Longevity Preparedness Index, a survey to measure U.S. adults’ ability to live…
Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future
Rich Duprey |

Your Portfolio Is Not Ready for Retirement: 3 ETFs to Secure Your Financial Future

Life insurance provider John Hancock just released its Longevity Preparedness Index, a survey to measure U.S. adults’ ability to live…
My Top 3 ETF’s I Would Put $10,000 In Today
Vandita Jadeja |

My Top 3 ETF’s I Would Put $10,000 In Today

Market volatility in 2025 has driven investors towards safer assets like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By investing in ETFs, you not…
SCHD vs. VOO: Which ETF Builds a Stronger Dividend Foundation?
Vandita Jadeja |

SCHD vs. VOO: Which ETF Builds a Stronger Dividend Foundation?

  An ideal vehicle to achieve portfolio diversification at low risk, the exchange-traded fund has become an integral part of…
Forget SCHD: These Dividend ETFs Are Better for Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget SCHD: These Dividend ETFs Are Better for Retirees

We could all benefit from a little extra income during retirement. Whether you’ve got many years before retiring or you’re…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,719,925
+$0.97
+7.26%
$14.34
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 138,819,191
+$1.32
+5.04%
$27.40
+$10.39
+3.41%
$314.97
Molson Coors
TAP Vol: 1,895,453
+$1.47
+3.25%
$46.60
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 15,002,935
+$7.29
+3.07%
$244.51

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 2,918,722
-$25.96
9.96%
$234.73
Dollar General
DG Vol: 5,003,156
-$9.05
6.84%
$123.32
Incyte
INCY Vol: 3,027,047
-$5.04
4.92%
$97.48
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 77,757
-$13.35
4.50%
$283.11
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 3,925,788
-$8.44
4.44%
$181.57