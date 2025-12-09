S&P 500
6,846.10
-0.19%
Dow Jones
47,587.00
-0.36%
Nasdaq 100
25,671.60
-0.04%
Russell 2000
2,529.67
+0.31%
FTSE 100
9,622.40
-0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,843.00
+0.94%
Stock Market Live December 9, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) What Is Happening Before the Fed’s Big Decision

Investing

Cronos Just Bought Europe’s Top Cannabis Producer — Is This the Catalyst Investors Have Waited 5 Years For?

Quick Read

  • Cronos Group (CRON) acquired CanAdelaar for $67M upfront to enter Europe’s only regulated adult-use cannabis market. Cronos still holds $824M in cash after the deal.
  • CanAdelaar operates a 540,000-square-foot greenhouse and holds the No. 1 position in the Netherlands’ regulated market.
  • The acquisition trades at 1.4x trailing revenue and 2.4x EBITDA. Analysts expect the deal to add 15% to 25% to Cronos revenue by 2027.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Cronos Just Bought Europe’s Top Cannabis Producer — Is This the Catalyst Investors Have Waited 5 Years For?

© rgbspace / Getty Images

For years, North American cannabis investors have endured a brutal hangover. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), once a darling of the 2018-2019 marijuana mania, watched its share price collapse more than 95% from all-time highs as Canada’s adult-use rollout disappointed, U.S. federal reform stalled, and oversupply crushed margins. Peers like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) suffered similar fates. 

SAFE Banking failed to pass Congress, rescheduling talks dragged on, and the entire sector has traded like a forgotten penny stock despite billions in collective revenue. Hope has been in short supply. This morning, though, Cronos announced it was buying its way into Europe’s most advanced adult-use market. After years of treading water, is Cronos finally a buy?

A Calculated Leap Across the Atlantic

Cronos agreed to acquire 100% of CanAdelaar, the undisputed leader in the Netherlands’ closely watched Wietexperiment — the only regulated adult-use supply program in Europe today — for $67 million in cash up front. Contingent earnouts of 0.5x normalized EBITDA for each of 2026 and 2027 will be paid in cash, keeping the total consideration reasonable. At roughly 1.4x CanAdelaar’s trailing 12months revenue of $47.3 million and 2.4x its $28.2 million EBITDA, the price looks disciplined by cannabis M&A standards.

What Cronos is really buying is the golden ticket: CanAdelaar has already hit paydirt. Out of the 10 licensed producers in the Dutch pilot, CanAdelaar is the only one operating a 540,000-square-foot greenhouse — the rest grow indoors at much higher cost. That scale has translated into dominant market share: CanAdelaar supplies flower, pre-rolls, hash, and edibles to nearly every one of the 72 participating coffee shops and currently commands the No. 1 position in Europe’s largest regulated recreational market, estimated at well over $500 million annually once fully scaled.

Why This Deal Changes the Narrative

Unlike Canada’s race-to-the-bottom pricing or Israel’s medical-only constraints, the Dutch experiment enforces strict quality standards and caps the number of licensed producers at 10 for the foreseeable future. 

Cronos instantly inherits a protected moat, high-margin adult-use revenue, and a low-cost production platform it can layer its proprietary genetics and branded products onto, such as Spinach gummies (it’s not what it sounds like; that’s the brand name), Lord Jones vapes, or Peace Naturals flower, which Cronos aims to introduce to Dutch coffee shops, pending regulatory approval and integration, potentially by late 2026.

The financial fit is equally attractive. The $67 million upfront payment represents less than 8% of Cronos’s $824 million cash pile, leaving plenty of dry powder for additional European acquisitions or share buybacks. Analysts project the deal could be EBITDA-accretive in Year 1 and add 15% to 25% to consolidated revenue by 2027 if the Dutch program expands nationwide as widely expected.

Perhaps most importantly, Europe gives Cronos a growth story again. While U.S. operators remain trapped by federal prohibition and Canadian cultivators fight deflationary flower prices, Cronos now has exposure to a market that is growing, regulated, and — crucially — profitable today.

Key Takeaway

This isn’t a speculative German medical bet or a tiny Polish license. Cronos just bought the leading producer in the continent’s only functioning adult-use system at a reasonable multiple, with limited integration risk and immediate cash flow. 

Cronos’ stock jumped 16% on the announcement but was already trading at some premium valuations that priced in zero growth and perpetual North American misery. However, with a price-to-book ratio below 1.0 — attractive for a company with minimal debt and significant liquidity — and considering Europe’s cannabis liberalization gaining traction, as well as Cronos’s ability to deploy cash for further expansion, its current valuation appears reasonable for growth-oriented investors. It’s not a deep-value play, but the risk/reward tilts positive amid sector recovery signals.

For the first time in years, Cronos has a credible path to double-digit revenue growth and positive free cash flow without relying on Washington gridlock to end. Long-suffering shareholders finally have a catalyst that doesn’t depend on Congress. 

At current prices, Cronos Group has quietly become one of the more compelling stocks in the cannabis space.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Why Tilray Stock Continues to Struggle
Paul Ausick |

Why Tilray Stock Continues to Struggle

After last year's dreadful results among Canada's pot growers, short sellers are all over Tilray and its peers. Is there…
Could These 6 Marijuana Stocks Recapture Much of Their Stock Losses?
Paul Ausick |

Could These 6 Marijuana Stocks Recapture Much of Their Stock Losses?

Marijuana stocks have suffered a terrible beating in the past year or so. Here's a look at six former high-flyers…
Altria & Cronos Rumor: What ‘Big Tobacco’ Gets If It Becomes ‘Big Cannabis’
Jon C. Ogg |

Altria & Cronos Rumor: What ‘Big Tobacco’ Gets If It Becomes ‘Big Cannabis’

The business world of medical marijuana is getting yet another facet to its growth story, as rumors have surfaced that…
Can Tilray Stock Make a Comeback?
Paul Ausick |

Can Tilray Stock Make a Comeback?

Marijuana stocks like Tilray were beaten up badly in 2019. Will 2020 get the industry back in the black?
Aurora Cannabis Stock Gets Boost from Ontario, Cannabis 2.0
247sarah |

Aurora Cannabis Stock Gets Boost from Ontario, Cannabis 2.0

There may be a new dawn for Aurora Cannabis as online sales rise, new retail outlets open, and Reliva deal…
Why 2020 May Be the Year for Organigram Stock
Paul Ausick |

Why 2020 May Be the Year for Organigram Stock

Canada-based pot grower Organigram had the same up-in-smoke year as most of the country's other cannabis producers. The company may…
Prospects for Aurora Cannabis Stock Look Grim
Paul Ausick |

Prospects for Aurora Cannabis Stock Look Grim

Investors of Aurora Cannabis, like investors everywhere, are an impatient lot. Wall Street expects profits, and none of these marijuana…
What Makes Aphria Stock Stand Out Among Pot Players?
247sarah |

What Makes Aphria Stock Stand Out Among Pot Players?

Canadian pot company Aphria is well positioned in the medical and recreational sectors. It has eyes on Europe but the…
Why Aphria Stock Stumbled, Rallies More Than Market
247sarah |

Why Aphria Stock Stumbled, Rallies More Than Market

Aphria, an analyst favorite among pot stocks, rallies after market selloff Thursday.

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 3,561,918
+$8.13
+5.92%
$145.51
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 584,097
+$8.81
+5.34%
$173.87
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,857,968
+$6.91
+5.31%
$137.15
Newmont
NEM Vol: 5,847,715
+$4.56
+5.12%
$93.56
F5
FFIV Vol: 870,606
+$10.14
+4.09%
$258.35

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 289,081
-$275.83
7.32%
$3,491.13
Rollins
ROL Vol: 1,795,665
-$2.91
4.81%
$57.63
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 14,766,709
-$1.16
3.86%
$28.88
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 12,851,269
-$12.17
3.86%
$303.04
Uber
UBER Vol: 10,927,423
-$3.32
3.58%
$89.26