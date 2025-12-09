S&P 500
6,861.90
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,875.00
+0.24%
Nasdaq 100
25,658.20
-0.10%
Russell 2000
2,541.12
+0.76%
FTSE 100
9,643.70
+0.03%
Nikkei 225
50,945.50
+1.14%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Is Palantir A Buy After Dropping 20%?

Quick Read

  • U.S. commercial revenue more than doubled year-over-year in Q3 to $486M and now exceeds 40% of total revenue.
  • Net profit margin reached 40.2% as net income more than tripled year-over-year.
  • The stock still trades at a lofty valuation that most companies wouldn’t be able to handle.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Marc Guberti Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is Palantir A Buy After Dropping 20%?

© Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been one of the best AI stocks of the year, nearly tripling in value as its software continues to attract governments and businesses. However, the stock dropped by more than 20% from its all-time high. Some investors have been buying the dip, but does it make sense to follow them? Here’s what you should consider before buying Palantir stock at a discount.

The Commercial Business Segment Is Hot

Palantir got started with government contracts, but its commercial business segment is fueling future growth. The company’s U.S. commercial revenue more than doubled year-over-year in Q3 to $486 million, making up more than 40% of total revenue. Palantir’s revenue growth should continue to accelerate as commercial business sales make up a higher percentage of total sales.

The company uses an annual recurring revenue model to scale growth from existing customers while signing lucrative deals with new customers. Palantir closed 204 deals of at least $1 million, 91 deals of at least $5 million, and 53 deals of at least $10 million. That revenue sticks around each year, and as Palantir continues to secure more contracts, its sales will continue to grow in perpetuity.

Palantir grew its customer base by 45% year-over-year, with businesses being a big factor. As businesses grow, they may have to switch to higher plans to get everything they need out of Palantir. 

Profits Are Also Expanding

Palantir isn’t only delivering high revenue growth, but its profit margins are also expanding. This is a key trait of growth stocks that end up outperforming the stock market in the long run. 

The AI software giant more than tripled its net income year-over-year, resulting in a 40.2% net profit margin.  Surging profit margins have been recent, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Palantir deliver a 50% net profit margin in at least one of its 2026 quarters. 

If Palantir can maintain its high revenue growth rate while expanding profit margins even more, it can address the only problem with the stock. Investors see its long-term potential and have piled into the stock, but that has resulted in a 419 P/E ratio and a 118 P/S ratio. Both of those valuations are ridiculously high, and most stocks would crash if they had those ratios.

Should You Buy Palantir Stock?

Palantir can maintain those valuations and become more affordable over time if it continues to report exceptional growth. Its ability to sign big deals and grow its U.S. commercial business segment is promising, but any deceleration can create trouble for the stock. Even a 40% year-over-year revenue growth rate would miss the mark, although most corporations would delight their investors with that number.

Palantir’s valuation suggests that it is flying close to the run. However, its incredible business model and annual recurring revenue suggest that it isn’t flying too close to the sun either. Palantir might be able to pull it off and become a $1 trillion company in a few years. Its high growth rates and lofty valuation make Palantir suitable for growth investors. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

The 1 Metric Proving Palantir Is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now
Rich Duprey |

The 1 Metric Proving Palantir Is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

Dealing From a Position of Strength Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has solidified its position as a leader in the artificial intelligence…
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts
Amit Nar |

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is a large data analytics software company that had a strong IPO in 2020.  At…
This AI Stock Has Surged 656%, and Could Surge Another 23% in 2025, According to Analysts
Chris MacDonald |

This AI Stock Has Surged 656%, and Could Surge Another 23% in 2025, According to Analysts

As far as key catalysts for growth investors are concerned, artificial intelligence remains the top factor on top of mind…
AI Stock Surge: Why Palantir Could Be the Hottest Way to Play the Next Leg of the AI Rally
Chris MacDonald |

AI Stock Surge: Why Palantir Could Be the Hottest Way to Play the Next Leg of the AI Rally

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) stock has been on a tear of late, recently surging more than 10% after the company surpassed…
Palantir Crushes 63% Growth While UiPath Celebrates Its First Profit
William Temple |

Palantir Crushes 63% Growth While UiPath Celebrates Its First Profit

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) both beat Q3 estimates, but the results reveal fundamentally different AI business…
The Explosive Numbers That Make Palantir a Buy Right Now
Rich Duprey |

The Explosive Numbers That Make Palantir a Buy Right Now

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) sits at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution as the leading enterprise AI software platform.…
BigBear.ai Is Up 17% in a Week. Is It Really the Next Palantir?
Rich Duprey |

BigBear.ai Is Up 17% in a Week. Is It Really the Next Palantir?

Amid a burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, giving investors an overabundance of stocks trying to capitalize on the technology’s potential, …
Palantir Hits New All-Time High Near $155. Is $200 Next?
Rich Duprey |

Palantir Hits New All-Time High Near $155. Is $200 Next?

PLTR Keeps Breaking Records Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) closed at $154.86 per share yesterday, but is surging more than 3% higher…
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year
Joel South |

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) gained 6.69% over the past five trading sessions after losing 2.50% the five prior. This year,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10