S&P 500
6,781.30
+0.50%
Dow Jones
48,032.00
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,512.16
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,836.00
+0.66%
Nikkei 225
49,390.80
+0.19%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

These 3 Growth Stocks Can Outperform The Magnificent Seven In 2026

Quick Read

  • The Magnificent Seven have been reliable long-term picks, but looking for smaller growth stocks can result in higher returns.
  • High revenue growth and rising margins are two key trends among these promising picks.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Marc Guberti Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These 3 Growth Stocks Can Outperform The Magnificent Seven In 2026

© chaylek / Shutterstock.com

Magnificent Seven stocks have been some of the most successful growth stocks and make up a large portion of the S&P 500. However, all of those same stocks have valuations above $1 trillion, which makes it harder for those same stocks to double, triple, or 10x from current levels.

That’s why some investors are seeking smaller growth stocks that are posting impressive revenue growth. These stocks have the potential to outperform the Magnificent Seven stocks in 2026 and receive more attention from investors.

Nebius (NBIS)

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) offers full-stack cloud infrastructure for AI giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). This service will become more valuable as tech giants invest more in the physical infrastructure that’s necessary for AI workloads. The company recently announced a 5-year deal with Meta Platforms for $3 billion, and the recurring revenue from these contracts can lead to significant stock gains.

Nebius is aiming for 2.5 gigawatts of active power by the end of 2026. The 5-year, $19.4 billion deal with Microsoft takes up 300 megawatts, so the company can support plenty of deals like its ones with Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Nebius anticipates annual recurring revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026.

Nebius also owns stakes in several AI businesses, such as autonomous vehicle company Avride and edtech firm Tripleten. The company’s additional megawatts of energy will become available at the right time as it continues to ride the AI wave.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) is another AI stock that has outperformed the S&P 500 this year. It has an annual recurring revenue model and continues to sign lucrative deals for its AI software. Palantir shares are up by 147% this year and have surged by more than 600% over the past five years.

The company secured 204 deals of more than $1 million in Q3, with 53 deals exceeding $10 million. A growing portion of those deals came from U.S. businesses. Palantir saw a 121% year-over-year increase in its U.S. commercial revenue. That segment contributed to 63% year-over-year revenue growth across the entire business.

Palantir is a key part of the AI backbone that lets governments and businesses create custom AI agents. The switching costs are immense for any customer who wants to abandon Palantir since it doesn’t have much competition, which makes it easier for the AI software giant to boost its annual recurring revenue each year. High revenue growth also came with net profit margins more than tripling year-over-year. The company closed out Q3 with a superb 40.3% net profit margin.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has AI bots in its warehouses that boost efficiency, but most of the company’s success comes from more than 10,000 retail locations. Walmart’s scale makes it easy for the company to offer low prices and quick delivery times that make it difficult for competitors to keep up.

The stock outperformed the S&P 500 and most Magnificent Seven stocks this year with a 29% gain. Its Q3 FY26 results suggest that the gains may continue in 2026. Walmart delivered 5.8% year-over-year revenue growth, with its e-commerce segment up by 27% year-over-year. Rising e-commerce sales can also boost the company’s ad revenue since customers will spend more time on Walmart’s websites.

Online ads are a key piece of Walmart’s profit margin expansion. It’s still a small part of the business, but it’s up by 53% year-over-year. Walmart’s net profit margin improved by 26.7% and reached 3.4%. One of Walmart’s weaknesses is its low margins, but online ads can become a solution over time and push the retailer to a $1 trillion valuation in 2026.

Continue Reading

Is Palantir A Buy After Dropping 20%?
Marc Guberti |

Is Palantir A Buy After Dropping 20%?

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been one of the best AI stocks of the year, nearly tripling in value as its software…
Nebius Stock Keeps Falling. Here’s Why You Should Be a Buyer
Rich Duprey |

Nebius Stock Keeps Falling. Here’s Why You Should Be a Buyer

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) was pulled out of obscurity earlier this year when Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed its hidden investment portfolio had…
3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now
Marc Guberti |

3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now

Crypto mining stocks have silently crushed the stock market this year as many crypto mining companies pivot to artificial intelligence.…
Is Amazon Stock Due For A Strong 2026 After A Sluggish 2025?
Marc Guberti |

Is Amazon Stock Due For A Strong 2026 After A Sluggish 2025?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) didn’t have the best 2025. Barring an end-of-year miracle, AMZN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and has…
3 Stocks Up 170% That Still Have More Explosive Growth Ahead
Rich Duprey |

3 Stocks Up 170% That Still Have More Explosive Growth Ahead

The stock market has been a rollercoaster this year, marked by geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and shifting Federal Reserve policies…
Which Magnificent Seven Stock Is The Most Undervalued Right Now?
Marc Guberti |

Which Magnificent Seven Stock Is The Most Undervalued Right Now?

The Magnificent Seven stocks are some of the most storied members of the S&P 500. These growth stocks have outperformed…
4 Highly Rated Dividend Picks Among Nasdaq’s Best in 2026
Marc Guberti |

4 Highly Rated Dividend Picks Among Nasdaq’s Best in 2026

Dividend stocks are known for their cash flow and stability. However, if you want a dividend stock that can beat…
Palantir Crushes 63% Growth While UiPath Celebrates Its First Profit
William Temple |

Palantir Crushes 63% Growth While UiPath Celebrates Its First Profit

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) both beat Q3 estimates, but the results reveal fundamentally different AI business…
This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?
Rich Duprey |

This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the public market in March, riding the AI…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74